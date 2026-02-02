The 68th Annual Grammy Awards offer the perfect opportunity for beauty and music enthusiasts to come together on one extra-special night in celebration of the year's biggest music moments. Over the next few hours, audiences will be watching as celebrities flood the red carpet and are captured in full glam by photographers. (What better way to kick off a new month?) Not only are we expecting to witness memorable appearances of nominees, presenters, and performers from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, and Olivia Dean, but there will also be plenty of beauty moments to gush over as the night commences.
With so much too look forward to, you'll want to make sure to check back here for all the latest updates. Now that you have a good idea of what to anticipate this time around, scroll on to discover the Grammys red carpet beauty looks worth falling in love with, and follow along as Who What Wear brings you the lates coverage of tonight's music industry celebrities.
Chappell Roan
The red carpet has spoken: Renaissance beauty is coming back in 2026, and Chappell Roan is the driving force behind it. The singer posed for cameras on this year's Grammys red carpet with full curls featuring several small fishtail braids and ultra-defined eyes.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish went minimalistic at the Grammy Awards with sleek strands tucked behind the ears, a matte complexion with the subtlest flush of color on the cheeks, and bold brows to frame her soft eye makeup. The barely there winged liner pulls the entire look together.
Tyla
Leave it to Tyla to make an appearance at the Grammy Awards with the most angelic eye makeup and mauve lip combination we've seen so far tonight. The long flirty lashes and shimmer added to the high points of her face are beyond ethereal.
Sabrina Carpenter
Old Hollywood–inspired makeup looks are alive and well in 2026, and Sabrina Carpenter is showing us how it's done with a wispy, high-volume updo and stunning berry-toned lips. Her bejeweled dress may be taking center stage, but this classic beauty look is second-to-none.
Olivia Dean
We're falling head over heels for Olivia Dean's take on 1970s glam. Her red carpet look features frost eye makeup, defined brows (with a whisper of highlighter just beneath the arch), deep berry lips, and big curls. It's the perfect disco-chic look.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga has once again proven that no one can do a high-fashion gothic look like Mother Monster. Tonight, the singer was seen with sculpted cheeks, angled smoky eyeliner, and bleached brows that matched her sculptural hairstyle and her outfit's feather details to perfection.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber is frequently praised for her "clean girl" style, but we're scrambling to re-create this '90s minimalist look she sported on the red carpet. The beauty founder was spotted with bronzed skin sculpted to perfection and a chocolate brown lip.
Madison Beer
When we talk about airbrushed complexion, this is what we mean. Madison Beer's flawless, blurred skin will live in our minds rent-free, right next to her matte lips and elegant curls.
Zara Larsson
Swedish singer Zara Larsson stepped on the Grammys red carpet with textured, windswept waves and a glowing complexion warmed with peach-toned blush and gloss. It's Y2K meets modern-day mermaid.
Addison Rae
Addison Rae sported Old Hollywood waves, petal-pink lips, and flushed cheeks for her energy-filled appearance on the red carpet. The deep side part and tousled tresses offer a modern take on vintage glamour.
Ejae
While long tresses reigned supreme at the Grammys this year, we're also sensing an uptick in sophisticated updos paired with chic hair accessories as worn by singer Ejae. Her makeup features sleek winged eyeliner and a dusting of silver shadow on the eyelids.
Kelsey Merritt
Model Kelsey Merritt's sun-kissed skin is everything we dream of when we book a tropical trip with high temperatures and sandy, white beaches. The mauve lips, minimal eye makeup, and soft, ultra-polished waves are effortlessly elegant.
Maya Thomas is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Her strong love for all things beauty, interior design, and fashion stems from a strong childhood interest in the fine arts. During a gap year spent in Paris studying the history of French fashion, she shifted her focus to English literature and journalism as a student at Loyola Marymount University. After graduating in May 2021, Maya began freelancing for Parade.com as a contributing commerce writer. When she's not writing, Maya spends her free time catching up on reading, perusing art galleries, and enjoying a night out at the ballet every now and then.