Classic, Cult or Just Plain Chic: 11 Brands We’re Backing in 2026

As a seasoned stylist, shopper, writer and all-around fashion devotee, keeping tabs on emerging brands, ceaselessly snooping for trends on social media and dissecting seasonal fashion shows is all part and parcel of my research. I live, breathe and consume all things clothing, shoes and accessories. As we step headfirst into 2026, I wanted to pin down the most popular brands that elite dressers are buying from now and, no doubt, will continue to do so for the rest of the year.
On my travels across the internet, on the streets of my city (shout out, London!) and through chatting to friends, colleagues and fellow fashion people, I've already predicted some emerging trends and colours that we'll all be gravitating towards, as well as the bags, shoes and accessories which will become mainstream in 2026. Next on my hit list are the brands that are at the forefront of some of these style movements, and which will be shifting the needle further as the months go on. Watch this space!
From IYKYK labels to quiet-luxury designers, and on-the-rise favourites, I've curated a concise list of 11 brands that you need to have in your back pocket for 2026. Scroll on for my edit, plus some of my top picks from each label. Happy shopping!
1. Róhe
Style Notes: Róhe is the Amsterdam-based studio behind all the most luxurious coats, jackets and outerwear pieces the fashion set are reaching for now. The best dressers the world over, from London to New York, Copenhagen and beyond, have been lining up to purchase its hero Mandarin jacket, as well as its ponyhair styles, lace-trimmed cami tops, sumptuous knitwear and sharp blouses and shirts, all inspired by art, craft and architecture.
Róhe
Pony Hair Coat
Róhe
Draped Cape Top
Róhe
Relaxed Fit Trousers
Róhe
Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket
2. Charlotte Simone
Style Notes: When Dua Lipa, Alexa Chung and Georgia May Jagger are all fans, you know a label has hit the big time. Charlotte Simone specialises in coats, which are identifiable by their shearling, leather and fluffy-trimmed fabrics. Typically, the coats are available on a seasonal-drop basis, meaning they sell out quickly. However, I've found a secret stash of them available to shop on Free People. Keep that to yourself!
Charlotte Simone
Rocky Jacket
Charlotte Simone
Lulu Vegan Suede Coat
Charlotte Simone
Stella Jacket
Charlotte Simone
Penny Vegan Suede Coat
3. Loulou de Saison
Style Notes: Founded in 2019 by Parisian influencer Chloé Harrouche, Loulou de Saison has since become the go-to label for the chicest women across the Channel, and is packed full of minimalist staples, buttery-soft cashmere and luxe leather handbags and shoes. Her vision for the brand is understated elegance, and this is evident in the timeless, anti-trend, polished nature of everything the brand does.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Borneo Double-Breasted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
LOULOU DE SAISON
Aidar Merino Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
LOULOU DE SAISON
Draped Paneled Satin Top
LOULOU DE SAISON
Gora Asymmetric Ostrich-Effect Leather Wrap Skirt
4. Completed Works
Style Notes: If you're a magpie for freshwater pearls, sparkling stones and molten-like mixed metals, youre going to fall in love with this cult London-based jewellery label, if you haven't already. It is, of course, Completed Works, and I've seen it on the ears, wrists, necks and fingers of some of Instagram's most discerning dressers. Always one of the hottest tickets on the LFW calendar, the brand often stages star-studded immersive performances, fronted by legends such as Jerry Hall, Joanna Lumley and Debi Mazar. Obsessed!
COMPLETEDWORKS
Gold-Plated Pearl Earrings
COMPLETEDWORKS
Rhodium-Plated Cubic Zirconia Necklace
COMPLETEDWORKS
Gold-Plated Faux Pearl Earrings
COMPLETEDWORKS
Recycled Silver, Onyx and Pearl Necklace
5. Paloma Wool
Style Notes: Famed for its sheer knitwear, layering pieces and contemporary leather handbags, Paloma Wool has fast become the cool-girl brand to note, and I can only see it becoming more popular in 2026. These cult pieces are produced between the label's home country of Spain, as well as in Portugal and Italy. The brand prides itself on its close relationship with manufacturers and artisans, ensuring every item is made with care and love, and isn't over-produced. Its most recent pop-up in London had shoppers queuing down the road, so good job, then, that's it's available online, too.
Paloma Wool
Debo Oversized Trench Coat
Paloma Wool
Pink Prima Wool Triangle Scarf
Paloma Wool
Refian Short-Sleeve Cardigan
Paloma Wool
Big Dry Brown Leather Shoulder Bag
6. Le Monde Béryl
Style Notes: Footwear that feels contemporary yet timeless and wearable is the forte of London-based brand Le Monde Béryl. Founded in 2016, its shoes take style notes from classic Venetian gondolier slippers, which are V-shaped and have a pointed toe. For its modern interpretations, the brand uses soft-as-butter leather, high-end velvet and silky suede fabrics, offering boots, heels and ballet flats that minimalist aficionados can't get enough of.