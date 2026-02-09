High-Rise Jeans are Trending Again—Here’s How to Wear Them in 2026

Yes, low-rise jeans may be relaxed and cool and retro in all-the-right ways, but comfort and versatility have never been their strong suit. Frankly, I've found that that feels at odds with the very nature of denim itself—a wardrobe staple you should be able to throw on with confidence. Instead, I’ve always found high-rise pairs significantly more wearable, which is why I was genuinely disappointed to see their once-prolific popularity eclipsed by hip-grazing styles over the past few seasons.
Thankfully, 2026 marks their comeback. Slouchy low-rise silhouettes are being edged out in favour of sleeker, high-rise, slim-fit styles—and this week, Laura Harrier has signalled the shift. Skirting last year’s dominant denim trends, Harrier tucked a crisp white T-shirt into a leg-skimming pair of high-rise jeans in a classic mid-wash finish.
She elevated the look with a sweeping trench coat in an inky shade of black, adding depth with oversized Prada sunglasses. Making her outfit feel distinctly 2026, Laura then added a touch of height and a whole lot of refinement, courtesy of pointed-toe boots finished with a sleek kitten heel.
Set to fully reclaim its reign in 2026, the many millennials who never truly renounced the style will be pleased to know their loyalty has paid off. To tap into the denim silhouette fashion’s chicest dressers are embracing once again, read on to discover and shop the best high-rise jeans to invest in now.
Shop High-Waisted Jeans:
H&M
Straight-High Jeans
This comes in UK sizes 4—22.
Zara
Jeans Z.03 Straight High-Waist Long Length
These sleek, mid-blue jeans are perfect for daily styling.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
These come in short, standard and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Mother Denim
The Kick It
In my opinion, Mother's jeans are some of the best on the market.
Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Straight-Leg Comfort Jeans
This dark, inly shade of denim is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Sézane
Brut Jeans
These crop at the ankles for a sleek and neat finish.
Khaite
Danielle Stretch High-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans
Fashion people have long been obsessed with Khaite's Danielle jeans.
Agolde
'90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.