Sorry Blazers—Suddenly, This "Ugly" Jacket Trend Is Every Fashion Person's Go-To

This season, my blazers are taking a back seat and my bouclé jackets are on pause—the preppy staples I’ve relied on suddenly feel less urgent. Instead, the mood has shifted. All signs point to sports day.
Fashion’s long-standing love affair with trainer trends is well documented, but this year the relationship has deepened. Sporty shorts, rugby jumpers and even football shirts are filtering into the mix, hinting at a wider movement towards athletic styling that’s already setting the pace for autumn 2025. The first clue? The sudden dominance of the windbreaker jacket.
Reimagined in voluminous, bomber-like cuts, this new iteration is light, comfortable and often weather-resistant. Details such as cropped hems and funnel necks—one of the season’s favourite outerwear silhouettes—elevate the practical design into something sleek and directional, helping it shake it's "ugly" connotations.
The fashion set has been quick to adopt it. I’ve already spotted influencers in Copenhagen and London making the silhouette their own. With Miu Miu presenting a retro-inspired blouson and Uniqlo delivering an editor-approved version, the trend is already spanning the spectrum from runway to high street.
Read on to shop my edit of the best windbreaker jackets below.
Shop Windbreaker Jackets:
H&M
Water-Repellent Popover Jacket
This also comes in a light brown shade.
Toteme
Cotton-Blend Jacket
In a light shade of cream, this is so easy to slot into a capsule warobe.
Uniqlo
Pocketable Parka
I know several members of the team are eyeing up this jacket.
Bershka
Lightweight Hooded Jacket
Style with denim or pair this with a sporty legging.
Varley
Nellie Relaxed Fit Windbreaker
Add a pop of colour to you autumn rotation.
Miu Miu
Technical Fabric Blouson Jacket
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Stine Goya
Sgjim Jacket
Shop this while it's on sale.
Urban Outfitters
Columbia Black Paracutie Hooded Windbreaker
Wind-proof and chic? What more could an autumn layer offer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.