Sorry Blazers—Suddenly, This "Ugly" Jacket Trend Is Every Fashion Person's Go-To

Brace yourself for blusters—the windbreaker jacket trend is set to be autumn's favourite buy.

Influencers wear windbreaker jackets with trousers and skirts.
(Image credit: @divrav, @nlmarilyn, @holliemercedes)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

This season, my blazers are taking a back seat and my bouclé jackets are on pause—the preppy staples I’ve relied on suddenly feel less urgent. Instead, the mood has shifted. All signs point to sports day.

Influencer@nlmarilyn takes a mirror selfie indoors, wearing a black windbreaker jacket, fastened to the top with a white skirt and black heels.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Fashion’s long-standing love affair with trainer trends is well documented, but this year the relationship has deepened. Sporty shorts, rugby jumpers and even football shirts are filtering into the mix, hinting at a wider movement towards athletic styling that’s already setting the pace for autumn 2025. The first clue? The sudden dominance of the windbreaker jacket.

Influencer @holliemercedes sits outside on a doorstep wearing a white and lilac windbreaker, suede ballet ballet flats. She rests her face in her hand and smiles with her eyes closed.

(Image credit: @holliemercedes )

Reimagined in voluminous, bomber-like cuts, this new iteration is light, comfortable and often weather-resistant. Details such as cropped hems and funnel necks—one of the season’s favourite outerwear silhouettes—elevate the practical design into something sleek and directional, helping it shake it's "ugly" connotations.

Influencer @chloekathbutler stands outside a light cream building wearing a white windbreaker jacket with a gingham maxi pencil skirt. She holds a while east-west bag in her hands and wears blight brown heeled sandals and brown sunglasses.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

The fashion set has been quick to adopt it. I’ve already spotted influencers in Copenhagen and London making the silhouette their own. With Miu Miu presenting a retro-inspired blouson and Uniqlo delivering an editor-approved version, the trend is already spanning the spectrum from runway to high street.

Influencer @divrav stands outside wearing a white windbreaker jacket from Uniqlo with white trousers and a suede bag. She wears a long tassel necklace and black sunglasses and stands with one hand on her hip.

(Image credit: @divrav)

Read on to shop my edit of the best windbreaker jackets below.

Shop Windbreaker Jackets:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
  • Rolex East Hampton boutique
    I Visited the Stunning New Rolex Boutique In the Hamptons, and Tried On the Buzziest Watches

  • Button-up shirt and baseball hat outfit
    The Specific Color Taking Over On the Upper East Side

    From jewelry to tennis attire.

You might also like
View More ▸