A new year always provides an opportunity to step out on the right foot. Leaving bad dressing habits (wearing pyjama pants for eight hours at a time when working from home) and questionable style choices (suffering through cold temperatures when you’ve forgone a jumper in the name of looking good) behind, there’s nothing like the changing of a calendar year to reassess your relationship with clothing. The first port of call? Changing up your footwear and parting ways with the dated trainer trends of 2026.
Unlike any other category, trainers are unique in the way that it injects a new element into your outfit without piling on superfluous accessories. It’s the reason why styling techniques like the “wrong shoe method” have become so prominent. But as we inch further away from 2025, I couldn’t help but wonder where the line gets drawn between “wrong” and just downright inappropriate.
That’s where the editorial desk at Who What Wear UK comes in. With authority on all things fashion, my chic colleagues are always my sounding board when it comes to spotting a new trend, determining if a piece is genuinely worth the investment or just providing feedback for the outlandish silhouettes we’re privy to as part of our job. So, whilst I was cleaning through my trainer collections and deciding which styles to part ways with, they were the first group of people I turned to for assistance.
Now, we’re a cohort made up of eclectic tastes, so I had quite a variety of responses when it came to deciding what trainer trends to put on ice. For instance, the minimalists amongst us were firm about ditching over-stylised trainers with chintzy ribbon laces and charmed accents, whilst the maximalists weren’t as convinced about investing in sleek and low-profile shapes after a period of wearing boxier cuts.
But, irrespective of where you stand, I’ll know you’ll find a kindred spirit here amongst our answers. Plus, if you’re like me and still unsure about the trainer trends that are actually considered dated in 2026 here, you’ll soon be convinced by these impassioned pleas. Talk about thoughtful swaps.
5 Trainer Trends That Are Considered "Dated" in 2026
1. Passing On: Single Lace Trainers
Wearing Instead: Double Laces
Style Notes: When it comes to identifying trainer trends, it's a non-negotiable to consult the experts, which is why actingsenior fashion and beauty editor for branded content, Felicia Pennant was my first port of call. "Trainers are a cornerstone of any stylish modern wardrobe—especially mine," she tells me. So, why play safe with a standard (and arguably boring) single lace in each shoe if you’re wearing them for fashion rather than performance?" she asks.
"Laces are functional and there to secure the shoe, so after that job is done, you can express yourself and revel in the more experimental design details coming through in 2026’s most desirable styles," Pennant notes. "One extreme is eschewing visible laces altogether in favour of slip-ons (think classic Vans) or the zip-up fastening of the Nike Air Max SNDR style (which hides the laces underneath). You’ll find drawstrings on technical Salomon trainers, and velcro straps on Isabel Marant’s nostalgic Beckett wedge trainers, as well as the new slimline NikeSKIMS Rift style (essentially a split-toe Mary Jane) that dropped this week.
"The other extreme is the double laces trend (or even more) popularised by Miu Miu’s trailblazing partnership with New Balance, which spawned the 530 SL trainers. They have up to four laces threaded through each pair in contrasting colours and textures, and have been spotted on Elsa Hosk, Little Simz and countless cool-girls. You can DIY this by swapping in as many laces from your other trainers as you can fit in, or, if you don’t have the time, NOKWOL and Bronx also do great double lace trainers. For a directional spin on multiple laces, try any pair of Rick Owen trainers that has his signature “megalace” crisscrossing all over them."
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Suede and Mesh Sneakers
When sartorial historians look back to determine which trainers defined the decade, this is the style they'll choose.
Candy pink and chocolate brown is an elite colour combination from the early 2000s that will certainly be making a comeback in 2026.
2. Passing On: Suede Trainers
Wearing Instead: Satin Trainers
Style Notes: Over the past few years, suede has managed to proliferate every facet of fashion, from jackets to bags and trainers. However, this mass adoption has made them, at least in my opinion, somewhat dated. Perhaps because of the sheer amount of outfits they were a part of and the incredibly specific pieces—Miu Miu’s verdant green and mustard yellow striped shirt, for one—they were paired with, I’ve found myself suffering from a bout of suede fatigue. Instead, I’m looking for an alternative fabric that’s equally sumptuous but arguably more elegant: satin. Offering more arch support than my beloved ballet flats, these trainers still offer a sweet and delicate element to any ensemble, whilst providing that practicality that’s so sought after.
Shop the Trend:
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Paneled Satin Sneakers
This pearlescent palette is truly perfect for warming weather.
Miu Miu
Plume Satin Sneakers
I simply adore how Mrs. Prada's design mimics the stern squared toe box of ballerina pointe shoes.
COS
Suede-Nylon Ballet Trainers
A shape that will remind anyone who took a jazz class in childhood, this shape is pliable, polished and quickly selling out.
3. Passing On: Chunky Trainers
Wearing Instead: Slim Trainers
Style Notes: If it feels like ages since you've reached for bulkier trainers, you wouldn't be alone. "I used to love chunky trainers, but lately, I’ve noticed myself favouring slim-line styles such as the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 and the Adidas Japan trainers," explains junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay. "I’ve been wearing a lot of baggy and barrel-leg jeans, and I personally find that these slim-line styles look a lot more flattering. Plus, there’s something so sleek about these more subtle shapes that I just can’t get enough of.”