There's just something about Copenhagen at this time of year. Maybe it's the snow, the waft of freshly baked cardamom pastries, the all-round hygge vibes or the historic, colourful canal-side buildings. It may also be the progressive fashion scene, full of emerging labels that are firmly placing the Danish capital on the global style map, and this year, it celebrates 20 years of hosting its twice-yearly fashion week.
Wanting to check out the latter for myself, I took a trip to the city to see what all the fuss is about. London, Paris, Milan and New York are all synonymous with the fashion month sphere, but Copenhagen is demanding a seat at the table too, and home-grown brands such as Baum und Pferdgarten, Anne Sofie Madsen, and OpéraSport are showing us why. Forgoing the pomp, polish and pretentiousness that the traditional fashion circuit can sometimes possess, the labels of CPH are far more experimental, unconventional and just plain fun. There's also a real wearability to the clothes, shoes and accessories coming off the runways here, as well as a sense of joy, craft and forward-thinking, low-impact design.
Observing the shows in person is always a true pleasure, but what I indulge in the most is digesting all the runway snaps and deciphering which key styles, pieces and trends I believe will come to the fore next season. And, my oh my, did Copenhagen deliver. Read on for my style notes on the six hottest trends I observed on the runways of CPH, along with some curated shopping picks so you can get ahead of the curve now.
1. All the Fur Trimmings
Style Notes: This tactile, decadent finish has been rising in the style stakes for some time, due to its luxe-looking appeal and the cosy warmth it brings. It has, without a doubt, dominated street-style trends, mostly in the way of coats and jackets, but for next winter, CPH designers are backing it in a much more detail-oriented and pared-back way. It is, of course, fur, and I took note of designers using it in faux and soft-shearling fabrications all over the runways for the autumn/ winter 2026 season. Yes, it was on outerwear, but most remarkably on trims and accessories, and, notably too, on attire destined for evening and after-dark rendezvous.
At Baum und Pferdgarten, plush brown fur stoles tied with black ribbon were worn off-kilter on the shoulders, adding a fuzzy finish to double denim and all-out leather looks, as well as floor-length velvet gowns. Over at OpéraSport, sultry off-the-shoulder evening tops were trimmed at the decollatage with matching black faux fur, and some outfits were topped with fur pillbox hats in corresponding tones.
At the immersive cocktail party runway of Gestuz, fur was everywhere, but most notably on scarves, capes, snoods, and even on the trims of leather pencil skirts (chic!). Studio Constance is famed for its shearling and leather pieces, so I was not surprised to see oversized collars and cuffs adorned with curly fur edging, as well as skirts and even kitten-heeled shoes. Proving its versatility, fur, and all of its fluffy iterations, showed just how expertly it pairs with denim, leather, velvet and tailoring, adding that soft, fluffy feel that we all gravitate towards, adding a wealth-whispering undertone to late-night ensembles.
Brands to remember: Baum und Pferdgarten; OpéraSport; Gestuz; Studio Constance.
Key takeaways: Fuzzy collars and cuffs, shearling trims, faux-fur scarves and shearling stoles.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Formal Faux Fur Piped Scarf
I have this scarf, and it looks so luxe.
Free People
Snow Angel Faux Fur Scarf
The soft taupe hue looks exceedingly expensive looking.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Shearling Scarf
Drape this over any coat or jacket for a tactile finish.
Miu Miu
Shearling Stole
This Miu Miu piece looks like an heirloom!
2. Off-Kilter Knitwear
Style Notes: Checkered cardigans, layered polo shirts, knitted dresses, oversized V-neck sweaters, asymmetric jumpers: you name it, I saw it in Copenhagen. Some of CPH Fashion Week's most subversive brands toyed with wool and knitted garments, giving them a girlish, sporty or artful spin for A/W 26. The technicolour heroine at Paolina Russo reached for bodycon or ultra-cropped cardis with an intarsia Battenberg-cake pattern, or argyle sweater vests emblazoned with Girl Scout badges.
At the Sson presentation, fine-knit V-neck sweaters were bunched up and layered with pastel-toned polos, or worn at the waist to resemble skirts. For OpéraSport, merino ribbed cardigans followed the form of the wearer, utilising wavy hem lines and lace sectioning in the hottest shades of now (hello, chartreuse, royal purple and powder pink!).
Holzweiler, the Oslo-based brand known for down jackets, ski and snow gear, as well as knitwear, doubled down on tactile knits this season, with oversized fuzzy mohair jumpers, XXL skinny knitted scarves in pop colours, layered polos in primary hues, and, my favourite, a double chenille extravanganza, made up of not one, but two softly blurred and striped polo shirts to form an almost dress-like look, which was finished with a matching skinny scarf. Whatever you do with your knitwear next season, make sure it's weird, wonderful and a little bit off-kilter.
Brands to remember: Paolina Russo; Sson; OpéraSport; Holzweiler.
Damson Madder is where the women in the know shop for cool knitwear.
&DAUGHTER
Argyle Wool Cardigan
&DAUGHTER make heritage-style knits look entirely modern.
ZARA
Double-Breasted Knit Cardigan
Wow! I love the asymmetric lines to this Zara beauty.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Brushed Floral Placement Jumper in Sage
The blurred florals give this oversized knit an artful spin.
3. Gardening Core
Style Notes: Next season, the most discerning labels of Copenhagen are encouraging us to touch grass, or even get a little bit green-fingered. I denoted a swathe of looks which looked primed and ready for pruning prize-winning rose bushes, and with street-style maverick Jennifer Lawrence often spotted in a rubber slip-on gardening shoe for her off-duty looks, I can't help but think this trend is the new evergreen mood.
Skall Studio looked to Danish novelist Karen Blixen, inspired by both her poetry and knack for floristry, cultivating looks with real-flower corsages, knitted gloves, gum boots, heavy-duty denim, lace-trimmed prairie blouses and woven baskets for collecting cuttings. At Anne Sofie Madsen, outdoor-friendly Ugg boots and sandals were aplenty, with fringed flannel dresses resembling picnic blankets, plus heavy-duty duffle coats, shearling jackets and a recurring rose motif digging out the horticulturist in all of us.
Back at Baum und Pferdgarten, the most charming looks featured leather head scarves, apt for keeping wafts of hair at bay when busy weeding, plus a flurry of floral prints and plaid checks, ripstop two-pieces and a violet-hued barn jacket. Lastly, Aiayu drew its colour palette from the soft, organic hues found in nature, such as washed rose, undyed ecru, earthy khaki and even a rich French blue, using them across recycled silks, fine wools, and relaxed knitwear for a look which would give Monty Don a run for his money. Don't let this trend lead you down the garden path: the botanical-buff look is here to stay, and may just be perennial.
Brands to remember: Anne Sofie Madsen, Baum und Pferdgarten, Skall Studio, Aiayu.
Key takeaway: Soft hues found in nature, heavy-duty outerwear, flannel and roses.
Shop the Trend:
Topshop
Barn Jacket With Contrast Collar Detail in Purple
The best barn jacket on the market right now. The violet hue is everything!
UGG
GoldenGlow Canvas Clog
Ugg's new clogs are perfect for days spent down the allotment