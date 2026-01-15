5 Elegant Blouse Trends Stylish Dressers Will Be Wearing With Jeans and Skirts This Spring

There’s a time and place for my dresses, and I’m always partial to a midi skirt, but the honest truth is that I spend most of my days in a pair of jeans. They’re comfy, versatile, and lend themselves well to each and every season. But I must be honest and admit that I used to find them rather difficult to dress up for those slightly more formal occasions. However, last year I invested in my first blouse, and I’ve been a fan of this elegant top style ever since.
I’ve already invested in a classic black satin iteration. However, with my 2026 resolution to add more interest to my minimal outfits in mind, I’ve decided to incorporate some slightly more on-trend blouse styles into my outfit rotations. My first port of call? The spring/summer 2026 runways, of course.
Now, true to my minimalist core, I wanted to find blouse styles that feel fresh for the new year, yet are still easy to incorporate into my capsule wardrobe. And after scrolling through the lookbooks of my favourite designers, I’ve decided on five elevated but timeless blouse trends to invest in ahead of the upcoming spring season.
Keep scrolling to discover the five blouse trends to copy for spring 2026 and beyond.
The 5 Blouse Trends Defining Spring 2026
1. Pirate-Core
Style Notes: After spotting the aesthetic on the likes of Zimmerman, Blumarine, and Chloé, I’m fully embracing the pirate blouse trend this year. There’s just something about these buccaneer-inspired tops that feel so fresh and elevated, but equally as romantic in a way that will allow me to dress up my classic blue jeans with ease. Not to mention it’s an easy way to add interest to my capsule wardrobe without having to stray away from my neutral colour palette.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Estelle Chiffon Blouse
Free People has some of the best blouses out there.
DOEN
Hardy Top
I'd wear this with a pair of black balloon trousers and leather boots to fully lean into the pirate vibes.
Reiss
Tie-Detail Shadow-Stripe Blouse
Well done Reiss!
1. Clearly Chic
Style Notes: Hearing the word “sheer” might initially feel intimidating, but rest assured that spring 2026 is all about those romantically soft and billowing fabrics as opposed to the tighter, sexier mesh separates that dominated the last few years. This allows for easy layering in a way that will make your sheer blouse much more wearable for everyday.
Shop the Trend:
Alaïa
Sheer tie-neck blouse
Simple? Yes, but oh so elegant.
Khaite
Durer Sheer Silk Top
Perfect for nights out.
& Other Stories
Flounced Lace Blouse
This looks like so many designer options on the market.
3. Check Mate
Style Notes: It should come as no surprise that checkedblouses are trending again in 2026, but to make them feel just that little bit cooler, luxury designers from Emilia Wickstead to Tanner Fletcher have turned their attentions to bolder colours, unique silhouettes, and extra details. Me personally? I’m all about the puff-sleeved iterations like the Damson Madder find below.
Shop the Trend:
Damson Madder
Everly Ruffle Blouse
The sleeves are removable!
Next
Checked Volume Top
Such a cool colour combo.
ASOS DESIGN
Bow Neck Oversized Shirt
This looks way more expensive than it's £36 price tag.
4. Spot On
Style Notes:Polka dot blouses are set to be everywhere yet again this spring. They’re elegant, timeless, and can be dressed up or down for every occasion. I’ll personally be styling mine with a pair of tailored trousers and ballet flats for the office, and a black satin skirt and slingback heels for evenings out.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Maple Cream Blouse Es
This also comes in black.
Ganni
Polka-Dot Satin Corset Blouse
Obsessed.
Whistles
Spot Tie Neck Blouse
Dress down with a pair of jeans or up with a black satin midi skirt.
5. Think Pink
Style Notes: If there’s one blouse colour trend a minimalist like myself can fully get on board with, it's powdery pink. It adds a nice point of difference to my outfits without feeling too out there. Plus, this pretty colour will pair seamlessly with the blacks, creams, and chocolate browns that dominate my wardrobe.