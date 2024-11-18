Fashion People Are Unanimous—This “Dated” Jumper Trend Is Back for Winter 2024

Winter is here and my number one styling priority has shifted to warmth. Running on the chilly side throughout the year, my pursuit of comfort amps up to the max come late November and layers populate every outfit.

Eager to give myself the best fighting chance, this winter I'm paying special attention to my knitwear collection which, in all honestly, is looking a little tired after several years without much of an upgrade. On a navy knit ban and fully stocked up on black jumpers, my winter wardrobe is crying out for a subtle splash of colour, and luckily I've tracked down just the ticket.

Featuring an elegant diamond motif and a subtle wash of colour, argyle knits are the winterwear trend I'm most interested in right now. Originating in Scotland, this pattern features a graphic design of overlapping diamonds crisscrossed across the garment. Popularised across the 1920s, this "dated" trend has been moving in and out of style ever since.

While this print might initially conjure up images of your grandpa tucked into the sofa, or your history teacher mid-lecture, I'm here to tell you that the humble argyle knit has experienced a high-fashion re-branding this winter. Starting on the runway, this trend has slowly seeped into the collections of designer brands that set the fashion agenda. This season, Miu Miu, Prada and Burberry all stock elegant iterations of the knitwear trend, but I've also seen high-street brands such as Zara, Ganni and Marks & Spencer experiment with the trend this winter, too.

Perhaps it's the diamond design or maybe it's the cosy casing, but for me, this chic trend has an inherently festive energy that makes it feel so fitting for these early winter days.

Looking impossibly chic when worn with wool trousers and polished loafers—this wintery trend also looks stylish when paired with a pleated miniskirt or worn with a denim base.

Entirely inspired to shop the trend myself, read on to discover my edit of the best argyle knits available to shop now.

DISCOVER OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ARGYLE KNITS HERE:

Marks & Spencer Argyle Crew Neck Cardigan With Wool £35 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light cream shade.

Zara Argyle Knit Cardigan £46 SHOP NOW This chic knit could easily pass for designer.

Arch4 Sloane Embroidered Argyle Cashmere Jumper £595 SHOP NOW Shop the style that @lucywilliams02 's loves.

&Daughter Ava Argyle Crewneck in Multi £395 SHOP NOW Layer this under a wool coat for a cosy winter look.

Kitri Pandora Burgundy Argyle Knit Cardigan £150 SHOP NOW Style with the matching skirt or wear this on its own.

Marks & Spencer Argyle Crew Neck Jumper With Wool £35 SHOP NOW This cosy knit is perfect for early-winter layering.

COS Argyle Wool Vest £95 SHOP NOW The moody colour pallette makes this perfect for winter syling.

Massimo Dutti Argyle Crew Neck Sweater £100 SHOP NOW Style with tailored trousers or pair this with relaxed jeans.

Miu Miu Argyle Cashmere Polo Shirt £1360 SHOP NOW The collar detailing gives this a preppy edge.