Fashion People Are Unanimous—This “Dated” Jumper Trend Is Back for Winter 2024
Winter is here and my number one styling priority has shifted to warmth. Running on the chilly side throughout the year, my pursuit of comfort amps up to the max come late November and layers populate every outfit.
Eager to give myself the best fighting chance, this winter I'm paying special attention to my knitwear collection which, in all honestly, is looking a little tired after several years without much of an upgrade. On a navy knit ban and fully stocked up on black jumpers, my winter wardrobe is crying out for a subtle splash of colour, and luckily I've tracked down just the ticket.
Featuring an elegant diamond motif and a subtle wash of colour, argyle knits are the winterwear trend I'm most interested in right now. Originating in Scotland, this pattern features a graphic design of overlapping diamonds crisscrossed across the garment. Popularised across the 1920s, this "dated" trend has been moving in and out of style ever since.
While this print might initially conjure up images of your grandpa tucked into the sofa, or your history teacher mid-lecture, I'm here to tell you that the humble argyle knit has experienced a high-fashion re-branding this winter. Starting on the runway, this trend has slowly seeped into the collections of designer brands that set the fashion agenda. This season, Miu Miu, Prada and Burberry all stock elegant iterations of the knitwear trend, but I've also seen high-street brands such as Zara, Ganni and Marks & Spencer experiment with the trend this winter, too.
Perhaps it's the diamond design or maybe it's the cosy casing, but for me, this chic trend has an inherently festive energy that makes it feel so fitting for these early winter days.
Looking impossibly chic when worn with wool trousers and polished loafers—this wintery trend also looks stylish when paired with a pleated miniskirt or worn with a denim base.
Entirely inspired to shop the trend myself, read on to discover my edit of the best argyle knits available to shop now.
DISCOVER OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ARGYLE KNITS HERE:
Shop the style that @lucywilliams02's loves.
This cosy knit is perfect for early-winter layering.
Style with tailored trousers or pair this with relaxed jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
