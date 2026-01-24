7 Spring 2026 Color Combinations That Are Frankly Iconic

Rich violet! Brilliant aquamarine! Punchy primaries! Spring 2026 is all about an explosion of bold color, and the collections dialed up the saturation on, well, everything. Not only are bright colors a key component of good style this season, but the runways and subsequent fashion-person interpretations are also offering a master class in the art of styling these vivid tones.
Wearing color can be intimidating if you're not in the habit of it, but it need not be as tricky as it looks. It's all about tapping into tried-and-true color combinations, and ahead, we're giving the download on the off-kilter pairings that are set to be major this season, like romantic pink with red, soft sage with butter, and true red with true cobalt. On paper, they seem like they shouldn't work but somehow still do. From the runway to fashion-person feeds, discover the color combinations that will define cool style in spring 2026 and, frankly, all year long.
If you take note of just one combination for the season ahead, let it be this one. The romantic duo of ballet pink married to tones of red was a theme that showed up throughout the spring collections—notably at Chanel, where a powder-pink button-down shirt was styled with dramatic burgundy skirt. If ballet pink has ever felt a tad juvenile, the addition of a striking red accent can sharpen it into something intentional and forward.
Cue the Devil Wears Prada monologues because cerulean is poised to be the It color of 2026. Overall, fashion is stepping into a new chapter of vibrant Technicolor, and bright turquoise is one of the most notable hues. Deep espresso, however, makes the bold blue surprisingly approachable.
Yes, butter yellow is still going strong, but the go-to way to style the color is set to be in one particular combination: with sage green. The two hues are in the world of pastels, so they complement each other well and can naturally be styled with ivory and beige staples, making this combination one that even neutral-dressing loyalists will warm up to.
Primary colors were a major takeaway from the spring 2026 runways, and *the* way to wear them will be to combine red and blue with the saturation turned up to the maximum.