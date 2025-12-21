They've Arrived: The 8 Shoe Trends That Will Dominate 2026

2026 has so much in store for us, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories of any season is, in my opinion, shoes and that's certainly no exception for the upcoming year. In addition to the vivid color palettes that are defining the season, the spring/summer 2026 collections are introducing a number of new shoe trends that we already know will land in fashion people's closets in record time.
I zoomed in on hundreds of runway images and can say with certainty that the eight shoe trends I'm presenting here will have the biggest impact. With the high-vamp heels that will have everyone overlooking flats again to the elegant two-tone vibe inspired by the new-era Chanel, consider this list your North Star for all things stylish footwear. Continue on to get your fill of the major spring/summer 2026 shoe trends to know.
High-Vamp Heels
Flat shoes have dominated the fashion conversation in recent years, but the spring 2026 runways are giving us a big reason to revisit our heels. Designers including Chanel, Alaïa, and Toteme took the silhouette of classic pumps and updated it with one forward detail: a high vamp. The high-cut, higher coverage detail echoes the power-dressing heel silhouettes of the '80s, a decade that's increasingly relevant for next season.
ALAΪA
Square Toe Pump
KHAITE
Cecilia Leather Pumps
Reformation
Inez Pump
ZARA
Limited Edition Leather Heels
MANGO
Animal-Print High Heeled Shoes
Two Tone
All eyes were on Matthieu Blazy's Chanel debut this season and it was the shoes that insiders were buzzing about the most from the collection. They featured innovative takes on Chanel's signature black-and-white aesthetic with pieces like contrast-tone heels. But two-tone shoes popped up elsewhere in the collections, too, like the sophisticated driving loafers at Dior and the chain-embellished T-strap pumps at Ferragamo that indicated the dominating shoe color of 2026.
CHANEL
Slingbacks
Bottega Veneta
Mule Pump
Tory Burch
Double T Buckle Kitten Heel Pumps 45mm
Mansur Gavriel
Ballet Flat
Staud
Nell Crochet Ballerina Flats
Woven Textures
Woven details are usually synonymous with vacation dressing, but designers are using the warm-weather texture on shoes that go far beyond the beach. For instance, the woven leather slingbacks at Ralph Lauren or the woven loafers at Miu Miu that bring a coastal feel to city wardrobes.
ZARA
Braided Shoes With Laces
GABRIELA HEARST
Aurora Two-Tone Woven Leather Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Woven Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Mansur Gavriel
Open Weave Ballet Flat
Ballerina Sneakers
Are they sneakers or are they ballet flats? Hybrid "sneakerinas" have been popping up all year from athletic brands like Puma and Adidas, but now designers are adding their luxury spin on the trend. At Prada and Dries Van Noten, the sneakers arrived in delicate satin finishes while at Fendi and Onitsuka Tiger, they came in vibrant colors like pink, green, and red.
Prada
Collapse Low-Top Suede Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat Ballet Sneaker
rag & bone
Emilee Ballet Sneaker
adidas
Taekwondo Mei Shoes
Tory Burch
Ballet Sneaker
Derby Shoes
Not quite as formal as loafers or oxfords but with more sophistication than your average ballet flats, derby shoes are the surprising new style that's just right for a dose of everyday polish. In his debut Celine spring 2026 collection, Creative Director Michael Rider sent model after model down the runway wearing what first appeared to be regular flats with their slim soles and glove-like fits, but upon closer inspection featured lace-up details. Sportmax, Lanvin, Miu Miu, and Ralph Lauren all followed suit with their respective takes on the derby shoe, indicating that it's set to become the It flat of 2026.