Cloud Dancer Is Fine, But Gen Z Beauty Fans Are Claiming These Much Cooler Color Trends for 2026

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.
At the beginning of every year, Pinterest lovers like myself are greeted by fresh trend coverage and predictions for what we'll be seeing over the next twelve months based on consumer practices and brand intel. While I have a finger to the pulse of the beauty industry as an editor who spends half of my work days scrolling for inspiration, and the other half writing about it, I'm extremely interested in what the popular platform (which is driven by a steady source of inspiration from users), has to say about the colors that will be everywhere. After taking a closer look at the five colors Pinterest foresees populating our beauty cabinets this year—blue, orange, green, and purple—I quickly realized that there are various shades that fall into each category worth keeping tabs on as 2026 progresses.
My biggest takeaway? This year's color palettes will be derived from the natural world, but with unexpected twists ties to wellness, nostalgia, and travel in ways we haven't seen since the '90s. Gen Z beauty loves are becoming increasingly enthralled with products that are multipurpose ad easy-to-use with dependable results. Drugstore favorites we all know and love that flew under the radar in the last decade are ending up on vanities right next to luxury finds that can be spotted on the runways. Enter this year's color palette: Grounded, playful, and fashion-forward. So, what does that mean for the beauty space going forward? Well, if we're taking notes from Pinterest, 2026 is shaping up to be a year will be a celebration of the vibrant shades that can be found in the branches heavy with citrus, the blue frost of winter, and centuries of stone talismans carves from the earth.
Keep scrolling for a beauty breakdown of the colors that, along with Pantone's Color of the Year (Cloud Dancer), will transform the look of our shopping baskets and makeup collections. In true beauty editor fashion, I scoured the farthest corners of the internet to find the 30 of the best makeup, fragrance, and manicure must-haves needed to master 2026's top colors.
Frost: Chilled Blue
Nyx Professional Makeup
Epic Wear Liner Stick in Chill Blue
The frigid, effortlessly cool shade is captured in this creamy eyeliner. High-impact and waterproof, this Nyx Professional Makeup favorite comes in 33 matte and metallic shades and delivers long-lasting pigments that refuse to smudge or fade. This specific shade is a metallic, powder blue that can be gently blended out to a sheer shadow.
Clinique
All About Shadow Single Eyeshadow in Lagoon
Clinique's classic powder eye shadow offers rich, buildable pigment and buildable color with a long-wearing formula. Resistant to creasing and fading, this glides on to the skin without any fall-out. Its mirrored compact features a sponge-tip applicator, but I love the way this shimmering blue shade looks when diffused with my finger.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Blue Jean Baby
Of all the vintage blue nail polish shades I've gotten my hands on over the years, OPI's Baggy Jean Baby captures the worn-in feel of your best, worn-in blue jeans with a rich blue shade. The salon favorite polish is a must for achieving a smooth, glossy finish thanks to an extra-wide brush and fast-drying formula.
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Bubble
Looking for a wintery blue shade with grey undertones that complement all skin? Bubble is a cool, light blue color with opaque coverage and quick-drying formula inspired by sea air. This polish is nontoxic, clean, and green using 84% bio-sourced ingredients like potato, corn, yuca and cotton for healthy nails with every swipe.
Jo Malone London
Wild Bluebell Cologne
Scent Type: Floral green
Notes: Bluebell, lily-of-the-valley, eglantine, persimmon, white musk
While it's not the most photorealistic bluebell fragrance in my collection, it's certainly the the most crisp and floral. Delicate, sweet notes of bluebell and lily-of-the-valley and eglantine for blooming floral bouquet warmed by luscious persimmon and powdery white musk that envelopes the skin. It's my top pick for a fresh take on a late winter-early spring scent.
Penhaligon's
Bluebell Eau de Toilette
Scent Type: Floral green
Notes: Citrus accord, hyacinth, clove
A woodsy fragrance that captures the nostalgia of a bright, blue sky on a winter day is this option. Reminiscent of a dewy spring day and childhood escapades, this fragrance balances vibrant citrus and soft hyacinth with warm clove that develops beautifully as its worn throughout the day. Its bottle, topped with a delicate blue bow, is beyond darling.
Persimmon: Spiced Orange
Clinique
Pop Longwear Lipstick in Flame Pop
The crowd-favorite Clinique Pop Longwear Lipstick has an updated, clean look but it's still home to saturated color with a built-in primer for smooth application. It's now offered in a wide range of shades and finishes, which includes Flame Pop—a gorgeous persimmon shade that coats the lips with long-lasting shine (we're talking up to eight hours without fading).
Merit
Flush Balm in Persimmon
A persimmon makeup shade that's as bright and spicy as its namesake is included in Merit's line of cream blush. The easy-to-use product will melt instantly into the skin that achieves a transparent veil of color that delivers a natural-looking flush. This is one of the few blushes I have in my makeup bag that enhances my natural skin by adding luminosity and burst of hydration.
Duri
Nail Polish in Uninhibited
I dream of escaping to a citrus grove every time I ask for this juicy, orange shade by Duri. Uninhibited is a bold, smoldering blend that will give your nails opaque coverage and a glossy, long-lasting finish without chipping for days. The formula is vegan, fast-drying, and formulated without harmful toxins that can weaken your nails.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Liquid Fire
OPI's Nail Lacquer in Liquid Fire is a molten orange shade with a metallic finish that catches the light with specks of gold. Bold and fashion-forward, this nail polish complements all skin tones, but looks particularly stunning on deep ones with its fire-inspired tones. I'm planning on reaching for this one the second it starts to feel like summer.
Demeter
Persimmon Cologne Spray
Scent Type: Fruity floral
Notes: Persimmon
I've shared what a photorealistic perfume isn't, but this budget-friendly mouthwatering pick by Demeter Fragrance smells exactly like the first few seconds after you've steadily peeled a persimmon. This is a fresh and fruity perfume for people who love earthy scents but also gravitate towards any grown-up citrus perfume that's not aggressively sweet.