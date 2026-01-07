It’s Officially Freezing—This is How London Girls Do Snow Day in Style

While the UK is no stranger to freezing conditions, London is far more accustomed to slippery sleet than picture-perfect snow. That said, this season is shaping up to be frostier than usual, with snow forecast over the coming days.
To prepare for this cold-weather curveball, I’ve been looking to some of the city’s chicest dressers to see exactly how they make snow day style feel chic. From clever layering to winter accessories and wardrobe favourites with added warmth, these are the weather-resistant outfits worth copying from London’s best dressed this week.
Discover How Londoners Dress For the Snow
1. Black Wool Coat + Pops of Red
Style Notes: Every great winter wardrobe starts with a black wool coat, making it the perfect foundation when temperatures dip. To add interest and insulation layer a hat in a bold red hue, then double down on the colour by draping a tonal knit over your shoulders. Finish with high-traction trainers and warm wool trousers to stay comfortable and cosy on London’s frostier days.
Marks & Spencer
Single Breasted Longline Tailored Coat
A black tailored coat is the one winter buy I suggest to everyone.
Arket
Beanie
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
With Nothing Underneath
Cornwall Jumper
I have this myself and it's one of my most-worn pieces.
COS
Slim Wool-Blend Trousers
Wool trousers are one of the smartest buys you can make this season
Salomon
Xt-6 Tpu-Trimmed Gore-Tex Mesh Sneakers
Salomon's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
2. Sheepskin Jacket + Jeans
Style Notes: While I’d usually recommend a longline coat for winter, if you’re opting for a shorter silhouette, a sheepskin jacket is your best bet. Naturally insulating and endlessly cosy, this style delivers warmth without bulk. From there, keep things simple—dark-wash jeans and comfortable trainers will ground the look and make it ideal for everyday wear.
Jigsaw
Italian Merino Shearling Coat
This insulating jacket will keep you cosy all winter.
Free People
Stars Hollow Stripe Skinny Scarf
Stirped skinny scarves are a Londoner's favourites.
Mango
Danila High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans
These look more expensive than they actually are.
Adidas
Japan W Leather-Trimmed Calf Hair Sneakers
Chocolate brown and blue is one of my favourite colour combinations.
3. Faux Fur Coat + Chunky Knit
Style Notes: For a more glamorous take on snow day dressing, an oversized faux fur coat is unrivalled. Instantly elevating any outfit, a boxy cut layers beautifully over a chunky knit and brings a sense of elegance—even when paired with practical snow boots.
The Frolic
Faux Fur Oversized Collar Maxi Coat
This also comes in dark burgundy and cream.
Guest in Residence
Cloud Chalet Fair Isle Wool and Cashmere-Blend Wweater
This also comes in dark brown.
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser
With Nothing Underneath's Rampling trousers are a fashion person's favourites.
Oysho
Faux-Fur and Split-Leather Lace-Up Boots
Snow boots are a mid-winter must.
4. Puffer Jacket + Leggings + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Those accustomed to colder climates will swear by the insulating power of a good puffer jacket. To keep the look sleek and city-appropriate, choose a black style and build a tonal outfit around it. Thermal leggings and knee-high boots help balance the volume of the puffer, creating a streamlined silhouette that still feels practical for wintery London streets.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cropped High Neck Puffer Jacket
The high-neck design ensures a cosy finish.
Marks & Spencer
Heatgen™ Medium Thermal Leggings
Wear these on their own or style them under jeans.