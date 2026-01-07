It’s Officially Freezing—This is How London Girls Do Snow Day in Style

I’ve done the research—these are the chic snow day outfits London girls wear in sub-0 °.

Collage of London influencers in the snow.
While the UK is no stranger to freezing conditions, London is far more accustomed to slippery sleet than picture-perfect snow. That said, this season is shaping up to be frostier than usual, with snow forecast over the coming days.

To prepare for this cold-weather curveball, I’ve been looking to some of the city’s chicest dressers to see exactly how they make snow day style feel chic. From clever layering to winter accessories and wardrobe favourites with added warmth, these are the weather-resistant outfits worth copying from London’s best dressed this week.

Discover How Londoners Dress For the Snow

1. Black Wool Coat + Pops of Red

Influencer @tia_dewitt wears a black coat with a red beanie and red knit over her shoulder in the snow.

Style Notes: Every great winter wardrobe starts with a black wool coat, making it the perfect foundation when temperatures dip. To add interest and insulation layer a hat in a bold red hue, then double down on the colour by draping a tonal knit over your shoulders. Finish with high-traction trainers and warm wool trousers to stay comfortable and cosy on London’s frostier days.

2. Sheepskin Jacket + Jeans

Influencer @francescasaffari stands outside in the snow wearing a sheepskin jacket with flared jeans and brown trainers.

Style Notes: While I’d usually recommend a longline coat for winter, if you’re opting for a shorter silhouette, a sheepskin jacket is your best bet. Naturally insulating and endlessly cosy, this style delivers warmth without bulk. From there, keep things simple—dark-wash jeans and comfortable trainers will ground the look and make it ideal for everyday wear.

3. Faux Fur Coat + Chunky Knit

Image of influencer @lucywilliams02 standing outside in the snow wearing a printed jumper with a fur coat and snow boots.

Style Notes: For a more glamorous take on snow day dressing, an oversized faux fur coat is unrivalled. Instantly elevating any outfit, a boxy cut layers beautifully over a chunky knit and brings a sense of elegance—even when paired with practical snow boots.

4. Puffer Jacket + Leggings + Knee-High Boots

Influencer wears a black puffer jacket with black leggings and black knee-high boots.

Style Notes: Those accustomed to colder climates will swear by the insulating power of a good puffer jacket. To keep the look sleek and city-appropriate, choose a black style and build a tonal outfit around it. Thermal leggings and knee-high boots help balance the volume of the puffer, creating a streamlined silhouette that still feels practical for wintery London streets.

