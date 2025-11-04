Fashion People Love an Ugly Shoe—Suddenly "Garden Clogs" Are on the Rise

If working in fashion has taught me anything, it’s that no shoe is too ugly to be chic. From tabi flats to loafer-trainers, jelly sandals to toe-separating styles, there’s always a corner of the style world ready to embrace the unconventional. The latest devising pair to steal the scene? The garden clog.
Riffing on the clog trend that made Birkenstock’s Boston a wardrobe essential, this latest iteration takes inspiration from a far less glamorous source—the humble gardening shoe. Once reserved for pottering around the patio, the rubbery, practical slip-on is showing all the signs of becoming fashion's new favourite, including scoring a place in the wardrobe rotation of one of fashion's most prolific trend setters.
Stepping out in New York on Monday night, Jennifer Lawrence styled a dark pair of slip-on clogs with a pair of trousers cuffed just-so and a bright red jumper. Assembling an off-duty outfit steeped in her signature relaxed ease, Jennifer finished her look with a spattering of jewellery, including an anklet that peeked out between the cuffed trousers and the low-profile shoe.
For anyone raised in the British countryside, the silhouette will feel comfortingly familiar—these are the same shoes that have long framed back doors and garden sheds. But now, they’re cropping up in the wardrobes of the world’s most stylish city dwellers as a practical (and surprisingly chic) option for navigating the season’s soggy, leaf-strewn streets.
And while Jennifer may be an early adopter, it’s safe to say this low-key slip-on is poised for a big season. Whether paired with relaxed denim or soft corduroy trousers, garden clogs lend an easy, relaxed touch that feels perfectly attuned to winter’s slower pace.
Inspired and intrigued, I've rounded up the best garden shoes on the market right now. Read on to discover my picks.
Shop Garden Clogs:
Plumo
Hemp Clogs
Crafted from hemp fibre and recycled plastics, these have a naturally waterproof finish.
Birkenstock
Profi Birki 2.0 Polyurethane
While I love these in the warm brown, they also come in white, green, black and blue.
Blundstone
Waxed Suede Clogs
These have a waxed suede finish for a water-resistant effect.
Tretorn
X Kassl Editions Beth Shoes
During winter's wettest days, there's nothing I'd rather wear.
Superga
809 Rubber Mule
Style these with jeans or pair the with cuffed trousers for a utilitarian effect.
Aimé Leon Dore
Garden Mules
in a dark black shade, this garden shoe is so easy to style with your wider wardrobe.
