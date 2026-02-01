Every French Woman Owns These 3 Dress Trends That Exude Wealth

Shop these elevated picks for a high-end look.

@annelauremais wearing a polka dot dress
(Image credit: @annelauremais)
My style is heavily influenced by French fashion—I'm drawn to it's effortless (yet intentional) details, polished tailoring, and timeless silhouettes. In other words, Parisian style has a certain je ne sais quoi that transcends trends. So, when it came time to update my dress collection, I turned to the French It girls of Instagram, studying the gowns they reach for the most.

Within just a few scrolls, I discovered the three elements French dress trends all seem to have: mesh capes, polka dots, and high necklines. These trends exude wealth and sophistication, and don’t work overtime, but offer an easy approach to dressing that's unbelievably chic—a hallmark of the European aesthetic.

Such designs are also an investment in lasting style, carrying you from season to season. And whether you're strolling through a gallery or sipping wine in a speakeasy, these dresses adapt to the occasion. Of course, I had to add the understated Parisian dresses I landed on to my own collection, and am smitten with picks from Reformation, Helsa, Zara—to name a few. And although each silhouette oozes luxury, they start at an affordable $60.

Ahead, shop elevated Parisian-inspired dresses for a high-end look. Take my word for it—everyone will be asking where you found them.

Elegant Mesh Capes

The elegant mesh cape might just be my favorite style of the moment. It commands attention while staying effortlessly refined, offering a modest approach to evening wear. The sheer fabric adds a sultry touch, and both maxi and mini lengths prove its versatility.

@erinoffduty in a mesh cape dress

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

@slipintostyle in a mesh cape dress

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Shop Mesh-Cape Dresses

Playful Polka Dots

Polka dots are practically the Parisian It-girl uniform, staying in the fashion rotation while trends come and go. Whether long or short, the whimsical print adds a flirty and feminine aesthetic, while asymmetrical cuts, neck ties, and basque waists lend a modern edge.

@annelauremais in a polka dot dress

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

@salome.mory in a polka dot dress

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Shop Polka-Dot Dresses

Sultry High Necks

The high neck is arguably one of the most flattering styles, highlighting the collar bones and elongating the frame. Ethereal draping adds a soft finish, while ruching sculpts and enhances the silhouette. A statement belt provides strong contrast, and pointed-toe pumps take the look even further.

@sylviemus_ in a high neck dress

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

@juliesfi in a high neck dress

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Shop High-Neck Dresses

