I'm Calling It—This is the Specific Skirt Trend Fashion People Will Be Wearing Until April
Lately I’ve been on the hunt for fresh ways to elevate my daily style. While my trusty wool trousers and knit dresses have served me well throughout the season, I’ve found myself yearning for something a little more exciting—a piece that can inject some extra chicness into my weekday wardrobe.
It didn’t take long to find my answer. A quick scroll through Instagram, and there it was: a recurring theme on my feed, woven through the most elegant outfits from influencers and stylists alike. The hero piece I’ve been craving? A sleek leather pencil skirt.
With its glossy finish and supple texture, the leather pencil skirt brings a polished, elevated edge to any look. Building on the resurgence of pencil skirts—first championed on runways last year—this iteration takes things one step further. By pairing the classic silhouette with one of fashion’s most luxurious fabrics, it creates a perfect balance of sophistication and modernity.
And I’m clearly not the only one captivated. My feed is awash with leather skirts styled in countless ways. From boxy knit jumpers that soften the look to tailored blazers and structured coats, the styling possibilities are far broader than you may have thought.
While it's undoubtedly a great option if you're inclined to wear skirts throughout the winter, I think that this trend also holds its weight in the warmer months. Simply swap out a knit or long sleeve for a simple white tee to give the skirt a more casual and summery finish and pair with kitten-heeled sandals or mary janes for a lighter touch.
While I wouldn’t go so far as to say pencil skirts have ever truly been "out"—they’re largely considered a wardrobe staple, as timeless as a crisp white button-down—they’ve undoubtedly returned to the spotlight in recent months. Prada’s spring/summer 2025 runway debuted a grungy, metal-embellished design that hung from harnesses adhered to a worn leather belt. Divisive yet undeniably influential, this playful take on the timeless trend solidifies the pencil skirt’s place at the forefront of 2025 fashion.
Model wears a pencil skirt on the Prada spring/summer 2025 runway.
Not showing any signs of slowing down, brands have been quick to jump on board the leather pencil skirt trend. From H&M's belted style to Me+Em's classic cut, read on to discover our edit of the best leather pencil skirts below.
SHOP LEATHER PENCIL SKIRTS:
Style with tights while it still remains chilly, then go without at the turn of the season.
This classic pencil skirt cut also comes in six other designs.
