I’m a Skirt Girl At Heart, But These Chic Leather Trouser Outfits Just Convinced Me Otherwise
It's a rarity to catch me in a pair of trousers, but when you do, you can count on the fact that I'm following in the footsteps of Victoria Beckham or Hailey Bieber and wearing a chic leather pants outfit.
Despite the familiar routine of parting ways with my beloved mini hemlines and floaty dresses at the start of every winter, there always comes a point in the season when trouser fatigue starts to kick in. Fed up with wearing thermal leggings underneath tailored styles and trying every conceivable configuration of ‘jeans and a nice top’ formulas possible, it’s high time I turn my eye elsewhere and look for another item to suit my cold-weather wardrobe. Enter: leather pants.
Formerly synonymous with the on-stage looks of bad hair metal bands or tacky dress-up parties, leather pants have come leaps and bounds in terms of their place in the fashion landscape. (Because who could forget David and Victoria Beckham’s matching monochromatic Gucci leather looks that they wore to the opening of the Versace Club on New Bond Street in 1999?)
Now, leather pants outfits are ubiquitous as a leather jacket from The Frankie Shop or a leather bag from The Row. They say fortune favours the bold, and it appeared, at least for a time, that only those who possessed an unparalleled amount of gumption would be daring enough to consider wearing a pair of leather pants. But as far more risqué pieces became normalised in more casual settings, it’s hardly surprising to see leather pants become prominent amongst the off-duty set.
So, why am I all of a sudden keen to follow suit? Simply put, it’s an ensemble that always looks considered, bound to keep you warm and requires very little thought into styling. The runways have proved time and time again, from the cropped pair worn by Amber Valletta in the aforementioned Italian maison’s spring/summer 1996 collection to the ultra-fitted style featured in Ann Demeulemeester’s landmark autumn/winter 2023 collection.
More recently, Chloé produced hip-grazing leather pants in muted moss and soil tones for its grungy-bohemian autumn/winter 2025 collection, evoking this sort of countryside chaos that complemented the faux-tail bag charms and aristocratic trench coats that appeared throughout the presentation. Even Posh Spice herself updated the style in her spring/summer 2026 collection by presenting a pair of deep indigo leather pants designed to imitate denim. All this to say, there’s no shortage of chic leather pant outfits to convince you to invest in the style.
As for styling, there are many looks to take cues from. Lean into the simplicity of the cut and let the texture do the talking by pairing it with an equally architectural top from the likes of Christopher Esber or Y/Project. Or, embrace your inner Trinity from The Matrix and opt for head-to-toe leather by teaming the bottoms with a tighter jacket and heeled black boots.
Both approaches have already been endorsed by members of the celebrity style set, with Gigi Hadid often spotted out wearing the former look and Hailey Bieber regularly seen in the latter, meaning you’ll be in good company, irrespective of how you wear them.
But if you’re still in need of inspiration, keep scrolling below for the 5 chicest leather pants outfits I’m copying in 2026 and beyond.
5 Chic Leather Pants Outfit Ideas to Recreate in 2026
Style Notes: Whilst the costumes worn by Keanu Reeves in the previously stated seminal sci-fi film might’ve made full leather looks popular in the mainstream, it was actually Tom Ford who first pioneered the silhouette in industry circles. Here, Elsa Hosk proves exactly why this look is so heavily imitated by wearing a pair of straight-leg leather pants with a vintage jacket designed by the Texan-born creative director. Teaming it with a pair of ‘90s-inspired rimless glasses, this look is proof that good things will never date.
Shop the Look:
Nour Hammour
Maud Collarless Blazer
A collarless blazer is one of the chicest ways to inject tailoring into your everyday wardrobe.
FRAME
Rodeo Leather Bootcut Pants
With a Western-inspired bootcut shape, you'll feel fit for every occasion in these.
M&S
Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes
When it comes to fashion fundamentals, you can never overlook high-street behemoth M&S.
2. Trench Coat + Leather Leggings + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Leather is a fabric that’s rarely associated with comfort, but thanks to innovation in vegan leather and softer, synthetic blends, it’s incredibly common to see the material in more languid environments. Lean into the effortlessness of the texture by pairing it with equally fuss-free staples, like a classic white t-shirt and polished trench coat.
Style Notes: Bella Hadid’s street style moments have always been some of the most pioneering amongst her cohort. Always one to tackle the unconventional and make it covetable—librarian glasses, gorpcore, Y2K 2.0, you get the gist—it should come as no surprise to see leather pants as something she’d gravitate towards. Approaching the trousers with a playful attitude, she’s paired the piece with a statement-making graphic tee, horsebit-adorned heeled mules and an Hermés Birkin worth more than my salary.
Shop the Look:
LOEWE
Anagram Embroidered Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
For those who like their wardrobe more minimalistic, this style should be sure to tug on your heartstrings.
Free People
We the Free Tennessee Vegan Leather Pants
You can take the girl out of Texas, but you can't take Texas out of the girl.
Gucci
Women's Loafer Pump With Horsebit
Forget the Gucci Princetown slip-on loafers, these heeled loafers are all the rage.
Style Notes: In an era of ostentatious dressing, there’s nothing more fitting than piling textured piece upon textured piece. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made this apparent in this sumptuous outfit, which consists of wide-leg trousers from Bottega Veneta and a fluffy bomber jacket from Phoebe Philo.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Veda Kendall Suede Jacket
Soft as butter.
Rag & Bone
Shea Straight-Leg Coated Faux-Leather Trousers
You'd be hard pressed to find quality leather pants for much cheaper, making this pair a bargain in my book.