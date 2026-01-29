Live From Copenhagen—5 Scandi Street Style Trends Taking Off Right Now

Fresh from the whirlwind of couture week, the fashion crowd has descended on Copenhagen—and with their arrival, some of the chicest street style looks I've spotted this season. While Paris and Milan bring the drama fashion month is known for, it’s Copenhagen Fashion Week that consistently offers outfits that feel directional yet genuinely doable.
A touch eccentric but never overworked, there’s an ease to the Copenhagen style set that makes their looks particularly compelling. So, unwilling to let a Scandi street style moment pass me by, I’ve been deep in analysis mode—scrolling, saving and scrutinising—to distil the chicest trends emerging from the city right now. From clever styling tricks to emerging trends, keep scrolling for the street style trends taking off in Copenhagen as we speak.
1. Tucked Trousers
Style Notes: I love when a street style scroll offers up a fresh styling idea rather than a shopping list, and this season Copenhagen delivered exactly that. Instead of letting hems pool over boots, the Scandi set are tucking their trousers and jeans straight in, creating a slightly disruptive silhouette that feels intentional and fresh—expect fashion people to be adopting this one immediately.
2. Heritage Headwear
Style Notes: Dotted all across the city, classic baker boy caps proved to be a street style staple. Practical enough to battle the elements yet chic enough to add intrigue to an outfit, these cosy classics added a relaxed, lived-in edge to otherwise opulent outfits.
3. Fancy Fringing
Style Notes: Fringing swept through Copenhagen en masse this season. From swishy hems to statement trims, fringe brought texture and movement in the easiest way possible. It may have found its footing on the streets of Copenhagen, but I can already see it rippling across all the fashion capitals very soon.