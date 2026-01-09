Not Red, Not Baby Blue—Could This Divisive Colour Trend Really Be 2026’s Favourite?

I’ve worked in fashion for nearly a decade now, so I’m well acquainted with the ebb and flow of trends, and I honestly believed that there was very little that could truly shock me anymore, but I was mistaken. No, I wasn't taken aback by an impractical runway look or a long-forgotten silhouette—instead, it’s a divisive colour trend that's completely caught me off guard.
Proof to always leave room for the odd surprise, this week, Jennifer Lawrence and Zoë Kravitz signalled a shift away from the ubiquitous red accessory, opting instead for something far more surprising: purple scarves.
Zoë Kravitz styled hers slung around her neck, layered over a dark khaki trench coat, whilst Jennifer Lawrence followed suit, weaving the same rich purple tone into her off-duty ensemble—pairing it with a puffer jacket, grey wide-leg trousers and Uggs.
Long dismissed as fashion’s least-loved colour, purple has historically been one many steer clear of. Perhaps it’s the weight of its associations: royal purple school uniforms endured throughout childhood, the unmistakable Cadbury’s branding, or its enduring links to Queen Elizabeth II. Whatever the reason, it’s a hue that has rarely felt fresh.
But if these celebrity sightings are anything to go by, purple may well be on the cusp of becoming the season’s most unlikely breakout shade. And if your interest is piqued as much as mine, read on to discover and shop the best purple scarves to recreate Zoë and Jennifer’s looks below.
Shop Purple Scarves:
Sézane
Marianne Scarf
Style this over a khaki trend to get Zoë's look.
Acne Studios
Purple Fringe Wool Skinny Scarf
Acne Studio's scarves are a fashion person's favourites.
ASOS DESIGN
Fluffy Knitted Scarf
A thick knitted scarf is a mid-winter non-negotiable.
Pleats Please Issey Miyake
Madame-T November Stole Purple
This also comes in pink, red and green.
Uniqlo
Soufflé Yarn Chunky Stole
The treated yarn traps air for lasting warmth.
Ralph Lauren
Cashmere-Pashmina Scarf
Bundle up in style.
Falke
Scarf
The virgin wool composition ensures a snug finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.