5 Key 2026 Color Trends That Won't Freak You Out If You Only Wear Neutrals

If you're someone who is averse to bold color and is understandably concerned about the very colorful S/S 26 runways, I'm just here to say that you have nothing to worry about. Yes, the models for seemingly every brand were clothed in traffic-stopping shades such as tangerine, kelly green, cobalt blue, tomato red, citron yellow, and royal purple, but you don't have to force yourself to wear those colors to look chic in 2026.
I'm here to talk about a handful of low-key color trends that you're likely to be far more comfortable with. Some of these may already be familiar with, and if that's the case, let this serve as reassurance and to put some fresh pieces to shop in the hues on your radar. If you wear any of these buzzy neutrals in 2026, your outfits will look just as forward and relevant as the ones that contain the aforementioned primary colors. Even the Pantone Color of the Year is a neutral, so there's that.
Keep scrolling to shop the five key 2026 color trends for the bold-hue averse (or just anyone who wants to shop for some new neutrals to wear with the primary shades).
Cognac
Chocolate brown is all well and good, but the new brown hue people are gravitating is cognac. It's the rich hue that's somewhere between camel and chocolate on the color wheel, and it's the perfect shade to wear as we transition into spring.
Shop Cognac Pieces
Madewell
The Date Night Shoulder Bag in Warm Chestnut
NOUR HAMMOUR
Briar Cropped Bomber Jacket in Praline Patina
Reformation
Blaine Flats in Toffee Leather
Le Bop
Tyler Ponte Pants in Cognac
Cloud Dancer
The Pantone Color of the Year for 2026 is one of the most low-key in recent memory. Cloud Dancer is best described as a soft, milky white that exudes a sense of calm. I'm sold.
Shop Cloud Dancer Pieces
Agolde
Lissa Long Sleeve Tee in Oat Milk
Reformation
Elva Skirt in Ivory
H&M
Cardigan With Collar in Cream
VERAFIED
Clutch Shoulder Eclair Bag in Ivory
Navy Blue
To the surprise of no one, rich navy blue is still very much a thing, and I especially like it as an alternative to black in the spring. These are tons of rich navy pieces on the market right now, so stock up.
Shop Navy Blue Pieces
J.Crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Luster Charmeuse in Navy
ZARA
Short Flowy Trench Coat ZW Collection in Navy Blue
Madewell
Pull-On Bootcut Track Pants in Classic Navy
Polo Ralph Lauren
Bucket Hat in Newport Navy
Oatmeal
Oatmeal heather is a key neutral for 2026, and popular brands such as COS and Reformation are stocking their new arrivals with pieces in the hue. It looks quite expensive, and works with every other color—neutrals and non.
Shop Oatmeal Pieces
COS
Seamless Merino Wool Long-Sleeved Top in Beige Mélange