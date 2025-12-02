Patterned Tights Are Back, But Fashion People Only Wear Them Like This, This and This

If you want to wear patterned tights this winter, these are the styles I recommend right now.

All of a sudden, everyone is searching for patterned tights—Google Trends has seen an increase in search interest of 4500 per cent over the past week—while this is exciting news for anyone looking for an easy way to elevate their winter outfits, if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my years working in fashion, it’s that not all tights trends are created equal. Some prints feel fresh, elevated and genuinely wearable… and others, well, might be best left in the archives.

So which styles are worth slipping into for winter 25/26? There are a few styles worthy of your winter rotation.

Influencer wears argyle tights with an orange coat and polka dot skirt.

First up: argyle tights, which have made a chic comeback this season. Fashion people are leaning all the way into the wintry look, pairing them with wool skirts, cosy knits and boxy outerwear for a look that will keep you comfortable during winter's coldest days. I also find them to be one of the easiest ways to add interest to an all-black outfit—especially when dressing up an LBD without overthinking it. This is one trend I fully expect to grow legs as temperatures continue to drop.

Influencer @salome.mory wears a black minidress with zebra print tights and patent leather heels.

Animal motifs are also prowling back onto the scene. While leopard-print tights remain a perennial favourite, cheetah and zebra versions have been cropping up across the high street and on social feeds, offering a bolder way to tap into the look.

Influencer @sidselalling wears leopard print tights with a black dress and burgundy mary janes.

If your style skews classic, however, you can’t go wrong with polka-dot tights. Timeless, glamorous and romantic, they’re one of the most called-upon patterns of the season.

Influencer @divrav wears patterned polkadot tights with a fur jacket and black dress.

Much like the colourful tights trending right now, patterned pairs are set to become just as influential this season. If you’re as intrigued as I am, read on to discover the chicest patterned tights to shop now—from delicate lace styles to full-throttle animal prints.

Shop Patterned Tights:

