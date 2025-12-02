Patterned Tights Are Back, But Fashion People Only Wear Them Like This, This and This

All of a sudden, everyone is searching for patterned tights—Google Trends has seen an increase in search interest of 4500 per cent over the past week—while this is exciting news for anyone looking for an easy way to elevate their winter outfits, if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my years working in fashion, it’s that not all tights trends are created equal. Some prints feel fresh, elevated and genuinely wearable… and others, well, might be best left in the archives.
So which styles are worth slipping into for winter 25/26? There are a few styles worthy of your winter rotation.
First up: argyle tights, which have made a chic comeback this season. Fashion people are leaning all the way into the wintry look, pairing them with wool skirts, cosy knits and boxy outerwear for a look that will keep you comfortable during winter's coldest days. I also find them to be one of the easiest ways to add interest to an all-black outfit—especially when dressing up an LBD without overthinking it. This is one trend I fully expect to grow legs as temperatures continue to drop.
Animal motifs are also prowling back onto the scene. While leopard-print tights remain a perennial favourite, cheetah and zebra versions have been cropping up across the high street and on social feeds, offering a bolder way to tap into the look.
If your style skews classic, however, you can’t go wrong with polka-dot tights. Timeless, glamorous and romantic, they’re one of the most called-upon patterns of the season.
Much like the colourful tights trending right now, patterned pairs are set to become just as influential this season. If you’re as intrigued as I am, read on to discover the chicest patterned tights to shop now—from delicate lace styles to full-throttle animal prints.
Shop Patterned Tights:
Mango
Polka-Dot Sheer Stockings
Style with an LBD to give your look a directional finish.
H&M
Patterned Tights
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Marks & Spencer
Fishnet Lace Tights
Lace tights are one of the prettiest accessory trends you can work into your winter wardrobe.
Swedish Stockings
Sofia Leo Tights
The 60 denier finish ensures a cosy fit.
Calzedonia
Animal Pattern 30 Denier Sheer Tights
These also come in brown.
Anthropologie
Argyle Tights
The Argyle tights trend is taking off this winter.
Anthropologie
Polka Dot Tights
Pair these with heels or style them with knee-high boots.
Asos
Argyle Check Tights
Argyle tights lend your styling a polished, preppy feel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.