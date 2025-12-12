To Have and to Hold: The 8 Wedding Dress Trends That Will Define Bridal Fashion in 2026
If you’re tying the knot in 2026, you need to know about these eight wedding dress trends. From expert advice to tips on finding The One, scroll on for your debrief on bridal fashion for the year ahead.
There are certain items of clothing that you remember forever. In a Proustian sense, the memory of when and where you wore it is proverbially stitched into the very material of the piece. Unequivocally, a wedding dress is one of them.
“A wedding dress is so much more than clothing—it’s the tangible expression of someone’s identity at the exact moment they step into a new chapter,” explains Annelise Sealy, the founder of London-based contemporary bridal boutique The Fall Bride.
“It holds emotion, history, personality and intention,” Sealy continues. “At The Fall Bride, we see brides choose pieces that capture how they want to feel: powerful, modern, romantic, effortless. A wedding dress anchors the narrative of the day and becomes part of their personal story.”
But how to actually make it to the aisle wearing a piece you adore as much as the person you’re meeting at the end? And what wedding dress trends are on the rise for 2026?
“2026 is shaping up to be the year of romance reimagined. Silhouettes feel fluid and feminine, but beneath that softness lies impeccable structure and considered craftsmanship,” Sealy notes on the overall mode set for bridal fashion.
Even more so, the limits for what constitutes a wedding design are blurring in 2026 and beyond. Your design could be the dress you’ve been dreaming of since you were a girl, something that arrived via DHL Express the evening before or something you plucked from the high street set in the weeks leading up to the big day. Either way, the notions around what constitutes a wedding dress are becoming quite antiquated.
Still, there is so much pressure to find The One, even if you are armed with the information about the key emerging trends and styles that could be read as dated in a few months' time. On that, Brigitte Stepputtis, design director of couture at Vivienne Westwood, suggests newlyweds-to-be should “let go of the myth of the ‘perfect’ dress. She continues, “If the dress shifts your posture, sharpens your confidence and makes you feel slightly more yourself, that’s The One.”
This is a trait we’ve seen a lot of already from Charli xcx's leg-baring, off-the-rack Vivienne Westwood gown for her Hackney Town Hall civil ceremony to Lana Del Rey’s Victorian-inspired custom Cinq creation for her ‘Love on the Bayou’ themed nuptials. These are pieces that are considered in the sense that they capture the quality of who they are, but are equally carefree in their approach. In fact, a dress chosen without the pressure of selecting something perfect will actually be the most precious of all.
And in an era where exchanging vows can sometimes feel like a performance for a digital peanut gallery, there’s something so liberating about intentionally embracing a wedding dress that solely caters to you—your tastes, your history, your traditions and your future. “In essence,” Sealy adds, “2026 brides are embracing softness, but it’s with intention, designed with the precision of couture and the poetry of eras past”.
But this is only helpful in theory. So, whether you have a date set, are in the nascent stages of planning or are still simply picking out engagement rings, keep scrolling below for the 8 expert-approved wedding dress trends of 2026.
The 8 Key Wedding Dress Trends of 2026
Style Notes: It would be remiss to discuss the key 2026 wedding dress trends without beginning here. As the brat songstress said, everything is romantic, and one of the biggest trends encourages brides to embrace this sensibility through a refined lens. “2026 is shaping up to be the year of romance reimagined,” explains Sealy. “Silhouettes feel fluid and feminine, but beneath that softness lies impeccable structure and considered craftsmanship.”
Rosie Williams, co-founder and creative director of The Own Studio, a contemporary bridal studio located in the heart of Shoreditch, echoes this. “For 2026, we’re seeing a balance between structure and softness,” she says. “Think: hidden corsetry and structure with fluid draping on top. It’s all about having that really amazing, containing feeling on the inside, but still an element of romance and fluidity in the fabric.” Tender touches like stitching a quote into the lining of your train—perhaps in a robin's-egg blue in an homage to that traditional “something”—or upcycling a family member’s gown for your veil are ideal ways of expressing this trend.
Shop the Trend:
DANIELLE FRANKEL
Emerson Silk and Wool-Blend Satin Gown
THE OWN STUDIO
Duchesse Satin Crescent Column Dress
Rebecca Vallance
Bridal Vanilla Dreams Satin Corset Gown
Style Notes: Whilst predicting future trends can sometimes feel like gazing into a crystal ball, take solace in knowing that there’s a rich history of fashion trends to mine, especially if looking too far ahead feels daunting. “Vintage references are coming through with unprecedented subtlety,” says Sealy.
“Rather than overt costume, we’re seeing whispers of the Baroque, the opulence of Rococo, and the sculptural femininity of the Belle Époque translated into modern silhouettes: ornate brocade reinterpreted as lace motifs, elongated corseted waists softened with fluid drapes, and embellishment that pays homage without imitation.”
A designer who excels at the New York City-based modern bridalwear maven, Danielle Frankel. Establishing herself as a definitive destination for contemporary women seeking something cool and with couture sensibilities, the brand’s latest collection draws inspiration from illustrations by Erté, the 20th-century Russian-French artist known for his hand-crafted costumes.
Slightly Art Nouveau, slightly Art Deco, the designs render a century-old tradition with a new outlook. “Trapunto stitching, corded trellis embroidery, boned bodices and hand-painted facades are just a few of the signature details that make up an imaginative compilation of cinema-like pieces, each with its own personality,” the brand says in a press release, which also reflects a desire for weddings to play out like an event. “Brides want their wedding day to unfold like theatre,” explains Stepputtis.
Shop the Trend:
DANIELLE FRANKEL
Bridie Bustier Mini Dress
Vivienne Westwood
Bridal Nova Cocotte Gown
Reformation
Liz Silk Dress
Style Notes: Though the aforementioned trends speak to the overall vibe for 2026 wedding dress trends, bridal designers are also forecasting the return of specific elements. Draping is one of them. “Draping continues to play a pivotal role, bringing movement, softness and dimension to gowns that feel both contemporary and timeless,” explains Michelle Aznavorian, the founder and creative director of ready-to-wear and occasionwear label Misha.
More specifically, designers are embracing draping that feels “poetic rather than fussy”, as Sealy notes. “Soft folds that skim the body, cascades of silk that ripple as the bride moves, and sculpted ruching that gently shapes without ever feeling rigid,” she continues. “It’s sensual, but never showy, a quiet luxury with a decidedly modern hand. This is shown through corseted bodices with a fluid drape through the gown, sculpted without looking stiff, and deeply flattering and romantic.”
Shop the Trend:
Shona Joy
Silk Draped Corset Maxi Dress
Reformation
Esmee Silk Dress
Misha
Dry Jersey Draped Dress
Style Notes: Ask any upcoming bride, and they’ll tell you about the concerns they have about wearing one of the most contentious parts of bridalwear: lace. Is it slightly too old-fashioned? Will you resemble a crocheted doily your grandmother has over her lounge room? Fortunately, not. “Lace is coming back in a big way,” Sealy foretells. Williams also adds that whilst lace is back, it’s very much reimagined. “It’s more about interesting motifs, trim details and clever placement versus all-over lace gowns,” she notes. “Look for French lace, which is delicate, soft to the touch and deeply chic. Corded or more graphic lace can feel too traditional or stuffy,” Sealy explains.
For Sydney-based bridal designer Prea James, lace is a fabric that she's been using for over ten years. “When I first launched the label nearly a decade ago, lace was on its way out as minimalism was coming in,” she says. “If brides aren’t feeling a full lace gown, they can still incorporate the trend through subtle touches, like lace trims or a lace veil. It’s a beautiful way to bring in the texture and romance of lace without feeling overwhelmed by it.”
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Blanche Dress
Bec&Bridge
Henrietta Long Sleeve Gown
HALFPENNY LONDON
Hooded Twill-Trimmed Lace Cape
Style Notes: The naked dressing trend isn’t a silhouette that would traditionally translate into bridal wear, but as these designers note, the conventional wedding dress rulebook is being rewritten for 2026. “Sheerness is no longer about overt sensuality, but instead introduces a whisper of allure through delicate layering and refined fabrication,” Aznavorian explains. “Brides are pairing sheer lace, tulle, and organza tops beneath gowns, creating a delicate interplay between transparency and opacity,” Sealy adds. “The future isn’t glossy, but it has a soft sheen, layered translucency, and tactile textiles that come alive on camera.”
Shop the Trend:
Prea James Bridal
Organza Veil
DANIELLE FRANKEL
Lace-Trimmed Tulle Mini Dress
Grace Loves Lace
The Babette Dress
Style Notes: Blame it on economic constraints or the fact that many brides are looking to have several ‘moments’ throughout the day, but the act of having multiple dresses continues to dominate in 2026. However, it’s taking a slightly different format, as instead of wearing several gowns, people are looking to re-up one singular dress through adjusting and tweaking elements over the course of the nuptials. Enter: removable elements.
“The art of layering takes centre stage in 2026,” Sealy remarks. “It’s an unexpected approach that adds depth, dimension, and personalisation, allowing a single gown to feel effortlessly ceremonial for the aisle and stripped-back for the reception,” she continues. “For 2026, we’re seeing detachable overskirts and sleeves being the trend, as well as an accessory change-up like adding a neck scarf for the reception.”
It’s a trend designers themselves are besotted with, too. “I love this trend and love designing for it, because you can create two very different looks with just a few thoughtful changes,” adds James. “Our Mariska dress, for example, pairs with multiple detachable trains—the Eloise Tails, Daphne Train, and the Grace Overskirt—and also looks incredible on its own. This style is up around 230% from this time last year! The trains or overskirt give that dramatic ceremony moment, and once removed, they reveal a sleek column-style dress for the reception.”