Got An Invite To a Winter Wedding? These 13 Chic Dresses Will Need Your Utmost Consideration

From decadent velvet, luxurious trims, vintage vibes and rich colours, read on for our edit of winter wedding guest dresses. Plus, expert advice to help you put your best foot forward.

'Tis the season for getting glammed up, dressed to the nines and dancing till the lights come on, right?! Right. And what better excuse to do all of the above than a winter wedding. If you have an invitation to witness the nearest and dearest couple in your life tie the knot, might that be friends, family or a colleague, it's important to put your best foot forward to help them celebrate their big day.

Before you begin to curate your look, the first thing you need to do is consider the following three things—triple check the dress code on the invite (it may read black tie, cocktail or otherwise), the weather forecast (in case of rain, snow or chilly temps) and the type of venue or location (hopefully indoors this time of year, but always good to note ahead of the day). Once you have duly noted these things, you will be ready to begin your search.

Here at Who What Wear UK, we really believe in the power of a great dress. It's a one and done option, and requires straight forward styling to complete the outfit, no messing around. The addition of a fabulous pair of heels, evening bag, jewellery and a warm, but stylish, coat means you can skip out the door and into the venue in a heartbeat. And with many great options on the high street, from our favourite luxury brands, and even available to rent, you can be sure to find a dress that suits your needs, taste and budget for the winter nuptials you are due to attend.

I tapped Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder and CEO of rental app, By Rotation, for some insider advice on how to getting winter wedding guest dressing right. A serial event attendee herself, Eshita's calendar is packed with international weddings, fundraisers, fashion parties, birthday celebrations, family gatherings and seasonal events (hello, Wimbledon and Ascot). If there's anyone out there who knows how to meet a dress code, it's undisputedly Eshita. On the subject of winter wedding guest dressing, she is an expert.

Read on for everything you need to know, consider and account for when shopping around for your wedding guest look, plus an edit of the 13 most chic dresses available to buy or rent now, as hand-picked by me.

Where To Start When Shopping for a Winter Wedding Guest Outfit

The date is set, the invitation is in hand and the accommodation is booked. Now, you might be thinking, where to start, regarding shopping around for a winter wedding guest outfit. "I always start with texture," advises Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder and CEO of rental app, By Rotation. "Winter weddings are the perfect excuse to lean into rich fabrics; velvet, satin, brocade, or something with embellishment. Once you know the mood you want, look at silhouettes that feel elegant but comfortable enough to wear all day." If you are looking for something anti-trend and timeless, Eshita recommends browsing beyond the current season. "Some of the most beautiful winter wedding looks are archival or from independent designers, because they feel unique and timeless rather than trend-led", she shares. Wise words!

How To Stay Warm, But Chic, At a Winter Wedding

"Think in layers, but elegant ones," Eshita suggests. "A beautiful longline coat is your best friend at a winter wedding, choose something that complements your outfit rather than covers it. You can rent lots of Charlotte Simone coats on the By Rotation app, which are very popular. Sheer tights can add warmth without bulk, and if you’re wearing a sleeveless look, add a shawl, cape or tailored blazer for the ceremony and photos. And don’t ignore your footwear. A heeled boot under a long dress or trouser hem looks incredibly sophisticated and keeps you much warmer than strappy sandals."

Can You Wear Black To a Winter Wedding?

"Absolutely, and it’s often the chicest option," Eshita muses. "Winter weddings lend themselves to deeper, moodier tones, and black can look incredibly elegant when styled with beautiful fabrics or statement accessories. Just make sure it feels celebratory: choose pieces with texture, embellishment or a strong silhouette, and add a hint of colour through jewellery, a bag, or a coat if you want to soften it. Try to embrace your inner Morticia Addams, my ultimate style icon!"

What Trends, Colours, Outfits or Brands are Emerging for Winter Formal Events?

Eshita believes there is a big shift toward nostalgic glamour for winter weddings and formal events this time of year. "Think velvet gowns, bow detailing, crystal accents, and deep jewel tones like garnet, emerald and navy. People also want looks that feel special and unique, so archival designer pieces and independent brands are having a moment. And don’t underestimate the power of accessories, a great coat or statement evening bag (I love Lulu Guinness!) can completely transform your look." You heard it here first!

Shop the Best Winter Wedding Guest Dresses:

