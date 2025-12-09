'Tis the season for getting glammed up, dressed to the nines and dancing till the lights come on, right?! Right. And what better excuse to do all of the above than a winter wedding. If you have an invitation to witness the nearest and dearest couple in your life tie the knot, might that be friends, family or a colleague, it's important to put your best foot forward to help them celebrate their big day.
Before you begin to curate your look, the first thing you need to do is consider the following three things—triple check the dress code on the invite (it may read black tie, cocktail or otherwise), the weather forecast (in case of rain, snow or chilly temps) and the type of venue or location (hopefully indoors this time of year, but always good to note ahead of the day). Once you have duly noted these things, you will be ready to begin your search.
Here at Who What Wear UK, we really believe in the power of a great dress. It's a one and done option, and requires straight forward styling to complete the outfit, no messing around. The addition of a fabulous pair of heels, evening bag, jewellery and a warm, but stylish, coat means you can skip out the door and into the venue in a heartbeat. And with many great options on the high street, from our favourite luxury brands, and even available to rent, you can be sure to find a dress that suits your needs, taste and budget for the winter nuptials you are due to attend.
I tapped Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder and CEO of rental app, By Rotation, for some insider advice on how to getting winter wedding guest dressing right. A serial event attendee herself, Eshita's calendar is packed with international weddings, fundraisers, fashion parties, birthday celebrations, family gatherings and seasonal events (hello, Wimbledon and Ascot). If there's anyone out there who knows how to meet a dress code, it's undisputedly Eshita. On the subject of winter wedding guest dressing, she is an expert.
Read on for everything you need to know, consider and account for when shopping around for your wedding guest look, plus an edit of the 13 most chic dresses available to buy or rent now, as hand-picked by me.
Where To Start When Shopping for a Winter Wedding Guest Outfit
The date is set, the invitation is in hand and the accommodation is booked. Now, you might be thinking, where to start, regarding shopping around for a winter wedding guest outfit. "I always start with texture," advises Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder and CEO of rental app, By Rotation. "Winter weddings are the perfect excuse to lean into rich fabrics; velvet, satin, brocade, or something with embellishment. Once you know the mood you want, look at silhouettes that feel elegant but comfortable enough to wear all day." If you are looking for something anti-trend and timeless, Eshita recommends browsing beyond the current season. "Some of the most beautiful winter wedding looks are archival or from independent designers, because they feel unique and timeless rather than trend-led", she shares. Wise words!
How To Stay Warm, But Chic, At a Winter Wedding
"Think in layers, but elegant ones," Eshita suggests. "A beautiful longline coat is your best friend at a winter wedding, choose something that complements your outfit rather than covers it. You can rent lots of Charlotte Simone coats on the By Rotation app, which are very popular. Sheer tights can add warmth without bulk, and if you’re wearing a sleeveless look, add a shawl, cape or tailored blazer for the ceremony and photos. And don’t ignore your footwear. A heeled boot under a long dress or trouser hem looks incredibly sophisticated and keeps you much warmer than strappy sandals."
Can You Wear Black To a Winter Wedding?
"Absolutely, and it’s often the chicest option," Eshita muses. "Winter weddings lend themselves to deeper, moodier tones, and black can look incredibly elegant when styled with beautiful fabrics or statement accessories. Just make sure it feels celebratory: choose pieces with texture, embellishment or a strong silhouette, and add a hint of colour through jewellery, a bag, or a coat if you want to soften it. Try to embrace your inner Morticia Addams, my ultimate style icon!"
What Trends, Colours, Outfits or Brands are Emerging for Winter Formal Events?
Eshita believes there is a big shift toward nostalgic glamour for winter weddings and formal events this time of year. "Think velvet gowns, bow detailing, crystal accents, and deep jewel tones like garnet, emerald and navy. People also want looks that feel special and unique, so archival designer pieces and independent brands are having a moment. And don’t underestimate the power of accessories, a great coat or statement evening bag (I love Lulu Guinness!) can completely transform your look." You heard it here first!
Shop the Best Winter Wedding Guest Dresses:
1. The Silver Sequin Dress
RO&ZO
Astrid Silver Long Sleeve Velvet Sequin Dress
Velvet and all-over sequins? Yes, please! This dress will have you shining bright all day and all night. Team with black and silver accessories to go full-disco ball.
2. The Feather-Trimmed Dress
KITRI
Vivien Black Feather Midi Dress
The feather-trim to this dress sets it apart. The Bardot-style cut and midi length are timeless, too. Pair with satin pumps and simple silver jewellery for an anti-trend ensemble.
3. The Chocolate Brown Dress
Free People
Hutch the Ridge Dress
Free People's Hutch dress is a best seller for a reason. This chocolate brown take is an expert way to nail winter wedding dressing. Partner it with leopard-print accessories for a classic-with-a-twist edge.
4. The Vintage-Inspired Dress
Rixo
Arlena Silk-Satin Dress
Cornflower blue is always a fantastic colour to choose for wedding looks. This vintage-feel silk-satin dress from Rixo is spot on for winter weddings and beyond, and pairs beautifully with gold or silver finishing touches.
5. The Burgundy Dress
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Asymmetric Draped Gathered Satin-Crepe Dress
Victoria Beckham dresses are like no other. The asymmetric shape and draped details to this piece are subtle but oh so wearable. The burgundy tone is spot on for the winter season, too. Pointed heels and a high-shine evening bag will add the luxe feel.
6. The Sapphire Blue Polka Dress
Sister Jane
Twilight Sequin Midi Dress
Sister Jane is Who What Wear UK's worst kept party dressing secret—we adore their fun, characterful takes on party dressing. This puff-sleeve polka number is in this season's favourite sapphire tone, and is adorned in sequins. What's not to love!
7. The Caped Dress
Reiss
Satin Cape Maxi Dress in Burgundy
I've been spotting caped and scarf-detail dresses on the rise of late. This Reiss beauty combines both to maximum effect. Available in a decadent shade of deep burgundy, as well as soft baby pink and rich emerald green, it is a real show-stopper.
8. The Black Velvet Dress
Ganni
Velvet Black Dress
This Ganni dress is an IYKYK favourite. The thick black velvet and asymmetric shape hug your body in all the right places. Add sparkling accessories to give it some festive shimmer. You can rent her now starting from £5 a day on By Rotation. Chic, and a real bargain!
9. The Powder Pink Dress
ASOS ARRANGE
Structured Satin Cinched Waist Maxi Dress in Pink
Powder pink still has every Who What Wear UK editor in a tail-spin. This ASOS Arrange number has a gorgeous curved skirt and cinched waist. Pair with bow-detail heels and a glittery bag for a full pretty-in-pink ensemble.
10. The One Shoulder Dress
MANGO
Asymmetrical Bow-Neck Dress
Rich green tones are just the ticket for winter weddings. This Mango maxi dress has a draped tie-neck detail which can be worn in a variety of ways. Add a statement cuff and a faux-fur coat to hone in on the expensive look.
11. The Amber Halterneck Dress
Reformation
Daniela Silk Dress
Theres no better time to wear a halter-neck dress than a wedding. This Reformation beauty is also in this season's favourite shade of amber. Add black, gold or bronze accessories and shoes to double down on this rich hue.
12. The Modest Kaftan Dress
Taller Marmo
Suratt fil coupé kaftan
Nothing is chicer than a kaftan, and Taller Marmo are experts in this field. Floor length, shoulder covering but infinitely chic, this kaftan will have heads turning all for the right reasons.
13. The Red Strapless Dress
Rat & Boa
Hibiscus Dress
Rat & Boa dresses are the stuff of fashion editor's dreams. This bright red dress feels festive and chic, all the same. Add a faux fur or fuzzy jacket on your shoulders for chilly moments this winter wedding season.
