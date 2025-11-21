7 Specific Styling Ideas I'm Stealing From the Spring 2026 Runways

The runways are always chock-full of new ideas on what to wear and how to wear it, but the spring 2026 collections felt somehow even more ripe for the picking than usual. It seemed like designers were firing on all cylinders, and there were very few collections I saw that didn't immediately inspire me to look at my own closet with a completely new perspective. After studying the runways in New York, Milan, and Paris and reporting on the major spring trends, creative director debuts, and seasonal It colors to know, I'm going back through the galleries again, this time with the goal in mind of cherry-picking the details that I want to implement into my own outfits, starting, well, right now.
To me, some of the strongest spring collections were the ones that didn't attempt to reinvent the wheel, but inspired innovative ways to wear some of the most essential core pieces. At Celine, that looked like silk scarves which were tied over jackets and layered elegantly underneath the collar of trench coats. At Khaite, blazers weren't worn traditionally but instead with the lapels flipped up to create a sort of mock funnel neck silhouette. None of them involves trends that pushed the needle. As you'll see ahead, each of these styling ideas features items we all probably have in our closets already.
Dresses over pants! Scarves tucked into coat collars! Innovative color combinations! Here, discover the seven S/S 2026 styling ideas that have me rifling through my wardrobe to put together combinations I would have never thought of before now.
Silk Scarves Tied Underneath Blazers
In both the spring 2026 and summer 2026 collections, satin scarves stole the show. They featured prominently throughout many looks where they were tied over and under blazers and layered around the collars of trench coats. The ideas were seemingly endless and made me look at my collection of vintage silk scarves in a completely new light. I'm inspired to try them all, but ultimately, the one I'm most excited to re-create first is wearing a printed scarf around the neck with a structured blazer. It's simple in theory but so sophisticated in practice.
Celine
Square in Silk Twill
MANGO
Flap Pocket Blazer
Leggings With Flats
We may be shifting away from wearing leggings as pants in 2026 (and even wearing leggings at all), but if you must wear a pair of black leggings, then look no further than Altuzarra's idea on how to make them look utterly elegant and chic. The key is to pair them with items that are on the opposite end of the athletic spectrum, most importantly, a pair of sleek, pointed-toe flats. Layering on an ankle-length trench coat creates a lengthening effect that feels intentional, and while underneath the coat is a choose-your-own-adventure type of situation, Altuzarra has the right idea with the choice of a great blazer.
Nakedvice
The Montague Trench Coat
H&M
Loose-Fit Blazer
Vuori
Allthefeels Leggings
Jeffrey Campbell
Hinted Pointed Toe Flat
Sweaters Tied Around the Waist
In 2026, we're wearing our sweaters anywhere but actually on our bodies. Draped over the shoulders, yes, but perhaps even more on-trend is wearing a knit tied around the waist. At Kallmeyer, not just one, but two striped sweaters were styled around the waist of a relaxed pantsuit, giving the tailoring a relaxed, lived-in feel that's easy, insouciant, and cool as can be. The best part about this styling idea is that there are few instances where it doesn't work: deploy it with trousers, jeans, skirts, and even dresses to give any look a more informal air.
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Wide-Leg Dress Pants
J.Crew
2025 Rollneck Sweater
Blazers With the Collar Upturned
Hello, blazers, meet your 2026 destiny. Since I know we're all owners of at least one classic blazer, you'll want to keep this cost-free styling idea in mind. Instead of wearing it traditionally, try the Khaite-approved move and flip up the lapels to create a new silhouette that feels more akin to a trending funnel-neck jacket. It's modern, sleek, and transforms the blazers in your closet that may have been starting to feel stale.
Khaite
Silvannah Wool and Silk Blazer
Madewell
The Longline Straight Leg Jeans
The Row
Carla 45 Leather Pumps
Double Pendant Necklaces
What's even better than wearing a cool pendant necklace? Wearing two. According to Michael Kors, it's time to double down on the trending accessory for a modern boho approach (even better if one of them is a wallet pendant, which we saw in so many of the New York shows this season) to create an interesting and dynamic look. I'll be tapping into Kors' classic outfit base of a button-down shirt and black trousers, and using the necklaces to make my wardrobe staples feel very 2026.
SPANX
Better Than Silk Shirt
Reformation
Vida Stripe Straight Leg Pants
Coach
Turnlock Pouch
Jenny Bird
Egret Rope Necklace
V-Neck Sweaters Over Button-Downs
Twenty-twenty-six is set to be the year of preppy fashion, and Toteme is responsible for the prep-inspired way everyone will be wearing their sweaters next year, aka layered over a contrasting button-down shirt. Now this works whether you wear it with a crewneck or V-neck, but there's just something so chic and intentional about the latter, especially when the knit is on the fitted side as Toteme's interpretation.
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
The Anteros
Presley Shirt
Joseph
Cashmere Sweater
A Pop of Cerulean
I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Cerulean, or Capri blue, is the 2026 color trend to know. It might even be the *only* color trend to know for next season, but only time will tell. So many designers tapped into the oceanic hue, but it was Tory Burch whose idea is inspiring me the most. The runway featured looks with just a singular pop of the bright-blue color, where it was paired with more muted tones like navy and stone blue. If, like me, you're hesitant to go beyond neutrals, this is one way to add the punchy color to your outfits in a way that still feels approachable.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.