Sorry, Viral Sneakers—Dakota Johnson Is Backing These 5 IYKYK Trainer Trends in 2026 Instead

Dakota Johnson, whether she be delivering scathing one-liners on talk shows or hitting the red carpet to promote her latest unromantic comedy, does it all in style. From her glamorous Gucci gowns to her penchant for a good pair of jeans, the actress always applies her signature wit, charm and endearingly sarcastic attitude to everything she does. Yes, even getting dressed in the morning. However, for all her merits on the red carpet, Johnson is actually a quiet advocate for an unsung wardrobe staple that’s never given its due—trainers.
Look at any of her recent street style excursions, and you’ll notice that accompanying her trademark long brunette locks, lit-from-within makeup, bohemian tousled fringe and the latest It bag put out by the Italian house are a pair of dependable sneakers. These aren’t shoes that command the spotlight, however. Rather, they just subtly punctuate whatever fabulous coat or vintage-inspired top she’s wearing at the time with a functional air. It’s this contrast between polished ensembles and practical footwear choices that makes her off–duty looks so beguiling.
Almost like she’s biting her thumbs at the hyper-manicured personal styles expected of a leading lady, Johnson’s love for trainers is proof of her indifference to the Hollywood rule book. (A quality she’s presumably gleaned as a third-generation nepo baby as the daughter Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, not to mention the granddaughter of Alfred Hitchcock muse, Tippi Hendren.)
Rather than opt for the trainer trenddu jour, Johnson’s also expressed a fondness for underrated silhouettes that feel like the antithesis of the current sneaker culture. She’s by no means a collector who’s chomping at the bit to purchase whatever shape Grace Wales Bonner has cooked up for her collection with sportswear titan Adidas. Instead, she takes a far more aloof route. Removed from the discourse, she wears chunkier styles that nod to the halcyon days of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, proving that whilst she might be one of the industry’s most in-demand and influential players, she’s still a girl from the suburbs at heart.
Ahead, Who What Wear UK breaks down the trainer trends Dakota Johnson is endorsing in 2026, and styles to shop that have garnered her stamp of approval. 50 shades of chic, indeed.
5 Trainer Trends Dakota Johnson Is Backing in 2026
1. Patent Leather
Style Notes: Despite being a perennial advocate for fresh trainers, it would be remiss of us to begin this edit without acknowledging what is perhaps her most mainstream look.
Whilst out shopping in Los Angeles, Johnson stepped out wearing a pair of patent leather trainers, which quickly sparked an appetite for the emerging trainer trends. With a sheeny finish and glossy texture, this style feels more dressed-up compared to its matte leather contemporaries.
Shop the Trend:
Adidas Originals
Samba
This is the exact pair Dakota owns.
Adidas
Tokyo Patent-Leather Trainers
A shade that Marty Supreme would certainly approve of.
New Balance
Gator Run
Animal prints are all the rage in 2026, but this gleaming alligator oxblood shade brings new elegance to the mock croc trend.
2. Cobalt Blue
Style Notes: From the strapless Proenza Schouler dress she wore in Celine Song’s Materialiststo the naked dress she wore to the 2025 Zurich Film Festival, Johnson has quite an affinity for cobalt blue. Here, she’s showing her allegiance to this shade in a pair of Nike Blue V2K Run trainers.
Pairing it with classic black leggings and a tassel key chain, her look is a testament that basic white gym shoes need not be your default. Because if there’s ever a chance to add colour—especially a hue universally adored by the likes of Yves Klein and Phoebe Philo—why not take it?
Shop the Trend:
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Karintha Leather and Crochet-Trimmed Satin Sneakers
Style Notes: Though Johnson’s style usually teeters between ethereal, sensual and relaxed, one of the most prominent trainer trends she adheres to is far more retro than what we usually see her in. Expressing a preference for chunkier shapes, it’s not rare to see her out in a pair with a big sole and a high profile.
Whilst out in New York, Johnson was sighted wearing a pair of The Row’s Owen Runner, which is a technical-inspired shape that shares a name with the legendary American track-and-field star. So, be it a century-old or derived from a shape that debuted a few decades ago, if the style has roots in the past, you can bet Johnson’s interest will be piqued.
Shop the Trend:
THE ROW
Owen Panelled Mesh-Knit Sneakers
Another trainer that's in her collection.
Toteme
Flex Suede Sneakers Umber
Whilst we've never seen her in a suede trainer, I can imagine this pair from Toteme being in her wheelhouse.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
When it comes to retro trainers, these Dries Van Noten styles are the most in-demand.
4. Futuristic Accents
Style Notes: If there’s one thing about Dakota, it’s that she’s a woman of contrasts. (Case in point, telling the internet in her viral Architectural Digest house tour that she “loves limes”, only to come clean months later and admit that she’s allergic to the citrus fruit.) So, despite her inclination towards archival motifs, you can count on her to balance this with something more contemporary.
This was apparent when she headed to a Tracey Anderson workout class wearing athelisure that was straight out of the Jane Fonda playbook; baggy grey sweatpants rolled down to see the leggings peeking out underneath, an oversized zip-up hoodie and a D.A.R.E tank top synonymous with former U.S President Ronald Reagan’s administration.
But instead of being a walking billboard for the ‘80s—or the 2000s activewear trend for that matter—Johnson switched things up with her footwear, wearing a metallic pair of Nike trainers that featured cybersigilistic silver swooshes and Balenciaga-esque platform soles.
Shop the Trend:
Asics
SHUSHU/TONG x GEL-KINETIC FLUENT
The saccharine bow brings a feminine touch to a traditionally masculine shape.
Nike
Air Max Muse
The contrast between the black mesh and charcoal leather makes this such an intriguing pair.
Puma
Mostro OG Prime Sneakers Unisex
Taking cues from beach shoes with the neoprene fabric and the sea urchin-studs, this blue is a fitting choice.