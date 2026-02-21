Sorry, Mary Janes: Kate Hudson Just Proved *This* Shoe Trend Is Timelier

Don't get me wrong: I will always love Mary Jane shoes. I own several different iterations, including multiple colors of Dôen's flat Mary Jane Slippers ($208) and these Carel Peche Slingback Mary Janes ($675) with block heels. However, if you're interested in learning about shoe styles that feel a bit more up-to-date, you've come to the right place. From NY-based celebrities to everyday Californians at Trader Joe's, I've noticed that a different silhouette has become more popular than Mary Janes: V-cut vamps.
The vamp is the top part of a shoe that covers the toes. It’s typically described by how much of the foot it covers (high or low), and the shape of its opening (V-cut, straight across, asymmetrical, or U-shaped). As the name implies, V-cut vamps form a sharp V silhouette. This is the shoe trend that Kate Hudson just wore in New York City, reinforcing my observation that in-the-know, stylish people are favoring this style over more cutesy, delicate ones like Mary Janes. Scroll down to see how Kate Hudson styled her heels and shop the trend for yourself.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.