Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's Exact T-Shirt Styling Hack Will Be Back in Play This Spring

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy wears a red Prada coat
(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't know about you, but Carolyn Bessette Kennedy is all over my TikTok and Instagram feeds lately. The new TV show Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy has sparked lots of conversations about CBK's '90s style and how it was reinterpreted for the small screen. I've already written a few articles about different elements of Bessette Kennedy's fashion sense, including her knack for neutrals and her aversion to jewelry, and now I'm focusing on one specific way she styled her white T-shirts.

In a February 1995 photo with Calvin Klein co-founder Barry Schwartz, Bessette Kennedy layered a simple white crewneck T-shirt under a navy V-neck sweater. It's an exceedingly simple outfit combo, but it's one that I've been spotting more and more lately. For instance, Zoey Deutch recently wore a Chanel version of the trend at an L.A. party hosted by the French maison. Plus, Tibi is currently selling a sweater with a faux T-shirt built in, giving the illusion of a layered look. Scroll down to see modern interpretations of CBK's timeless styling tip.

On Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in 1995

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy styles a white T-shirt under a v-neck sweater

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Current Celebrities and Influencers

Zoey Deutch wears Chanel jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Zoey Deutch: Chanel sweater, jeans, sunglasses, and bag

Liv Perez wears a brown sweater

(Image credit: @livvperez)

On Liv Perez: Jenni Kayne sweater; The Row pants; Celine sunglasses; Saint Laurent bag

Jacob Elordi wears a white T-shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jacob Elordi: Celine sweater

Linda Tol wears jeans

(Image credit: @lindatol)

On Linda Tol: Almada Label sweater; Joseph coat; Khaite bag

Shop the Trend

