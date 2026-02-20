In a February 1995 photo with Calvin Klein co-founder Barry Schwartz, Bessette Kennedy layered a simple white crewneck T-shirt under a navy V-neck sweater. It's an exceedingly simple outfit combo, but it's one that I've been spotting more and more lately. For instance, Zoey Deutch recently wore a Chanel version of the trend at an L.A. party hosted by the French maison. Plus, Tibi is currently selling a sweater with a faux T-shirt built in, giving the illusion of a layered look. Scroll down to see modern interpretations of CBK's timeless styling tip.
On Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in 1995
On Current Celebrities and Influencers
On Zoey Deutch: Chanel sweater, jeans, sunglasses, and bag
