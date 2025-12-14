Every Chic Person I Know Owns These Trainers—Here Are 5 Fresh Ways to Wear Them in 2026

I have to admit, I’ve never been a trainer person until recently. I had never found a pair that piqued my interest enough to justify spending money on them. I’d always favour a ballet flat or a pair of boots over trainers, especially in the colder weather, and in summer I wear nothing but sandals, so they never felt like a necessity to me.
That was until the suede trainer trend took the fashion world by storm and I was absolutely swept up in its whirlwind. And after seeing some of the chicest people I know in suede trainers, I finally bought a pair of my own. Now, months later, they are undoubtedly one of the most worn shoes I own, thanks to their versatility and wearability. I’m constantly finding new ways to style them, from satin slip skirts and knits, to tailored trousers and white t-shirts, to the classic jean.
However, with a new year fast approaching, I'm thinking about fresh ways I can style my favourite suede trainers. So, I've scrolled through Instagram and have rounded up five 2026-ready ways to wear the trainer trend of the year. Scroll on to see the suede trainer outfits I'm set to wear on repeat next year.
Style Notes: Hannah’s look has such a cool feel to it. Pairing a leather jacket with contrasting coloured tailored trousers and suede trainers gives an overall cohesive finish and feels like it was just effortlessly put together. Keeping tones neutral makes it feel clean and fresh, but still with that chic, casual feel.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Biker Jacket
A brown leather jacket gives a softer finish than the usual black.
ZARA
Wool Polo Shirt With Pocket
A good layering piece.
TOTEME
Organic Cotton-Poplin Pants
I love the styling of this whole look.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
Cos's viral trainers are back in stock.
2. Suede Coat + Suede Trainers
Style Notes: The two suede elements work so strongly together to make a real statement, and keeping the rest of the outfit simple and black keeps focus on the suede. A tailored trouser paired with a basic roll-neck top is a go-to chic option. I love how Nnenna has paired the tones of her coat and trainers and her overall look would even be office appropriate (if your office allows trainers to be worn.)
Shop the Look:
Corrin Suede Trench Coat
This is Nnenna's exact coat and it's so chic.
H&M
Ribbed Polo-Neck Top
H&M are great for affordable basics.
Toteme
Wide Flannel Trousers Black
Black tailored trousers are something I reach for so often.
Adidas Originals
Campus 00s Trainers
Take inspo from Nnenna and match your trainers to your coat.
Style Notes: Amaka’s outfit is one I’ll absolutely be recreating myself. It’s the ideal go-to outfit for a day of catching up with friends over coffee, or running errands, when you don’t want to put tons of effort into a look but still feel stylish. The bright coloured trainer brings an injection of colour into an outfit.
Shop the Look:
Pull&Bear
Soft Felt Texture Coat
I'd size up one or two sizes to achieve an oversized feel.
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top
A vest is such a good piece to layer with.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Recycled Jeans
I have these jeans and they're one of my favourite pairs, the silhouette is so flattering.
Trying to convince myself I don't need a green pair of trainers.
lululemon
Classic Ball Cap
Some days a cap is just necessary.
4. Wool Coat + Tailored Trousers + Suede Trainers
Style Notes: I love how Debora has chosen two colours to work with for her look. It gives such a polished overall look, and grey and brown are such good colours to pair together. The suede trainer paired with a tailored trouser and long wool coat makes this outfit feel instantly more wearable for every day.
Shop the Look:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
This would be a coat you'd bring out year after year.
Reformation
Nikki Cashmere Crew
I get so much wear out of my grey crew neck jumper.
Massimo Dutti
Striped Wool Blend Trousers
A pinstripe trouser is a great way to break up an otherwise block coloured outfit.
Alohas
Tb.56 Suede Sneakers
Alohas is quickly becoming my new favourite shoe brand - they've got so many different styles.
5. Blazer + Jeans + Suede Trainers
Style Notes: A blazer, jeans and trainers is a failsafe outfit combo that everyone knows and loves. What I love about Olivia’s look is how all of the elements tie together – the blue jumper matching the print on the shirt and the suede trainers matching the suede blazer, it all feels so seamless. A striking cobalt blue has been a fashion favourite for the last year, and paired with the suede it feels so fresh and new.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer With Topstitching
A blazer instantly elevates an outfit and makes it feel more put together.