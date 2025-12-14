Every Chic Person I Know Owns These Trainers—Here Are 5 Fresh Ways to Wear Them in 2026

Suede trainers are a core part of so many wardrobes now, so I've rounded up five fresh ways to wear them in 2026 and beyond.

Suede trainer outfits
(Image credit: @nnennaechem, @amaka.hamelijnck, @deborabrosa)
I have to admit, I’ve never been a trainer person until recently. I had never found a pair that piqued my interest enough to justify spending money on them. I’d always favour a ballet flat or a pair of boots over trainers, especially in the colder weather, and in summer I wear nothing but sandals, so they never felt like a necessity to me.

That was until the suede trainer trend took the fashion world by storm and I was absolutely swept up in its whirlwind. And after seeing some of the chicest people I know in suede trainers, I finally bought a pair of my own. Now, months later, they are undoubtedly one of the most worn shoes I own, thanks to their versatility and wearability. I’m constantly finding new ways to style them, from satin slip skirts and knits, to tailored trousers and white t-shirts, to the classic jean.

However, with a new year fast approaching, I'm thinking about fresh ways I can style my favourite suede trainers. So, I've scrolled through Instagram and have rounded up five 2026-ready ways to wear the trainer trend of the year. Scroll on to see the suede trainer outfits I'm set to wear on repeat next year.

5 Suede Trainer Outfits to Copy in 2026:

1. Leather Jacket + Tailored Trousers + Suede Trainers

Suede trainer outfits

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: Hannah’s look has such a cool feel to it. Pairing a leather jacket with contrasting coloured tailored trousers and suede trainers gives an overall cohesive finish and feels like it was just effortlessly put together. Keeping tones neutral makes it feel clean and fresh, but still with that chic, casual feel.

2. Suede Coat + Suede Trainers

Suede trainer outfits

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: The two suede elements work so strongly together to make a real statement, and keeping the rest of the outfit simple and black keeps focus on the suede. A tailored trouser paired with a basic roll-neck top is a go-to chic option. I love how Nnenna has paired the tones of her coat and trainers and her overall look would even be office appropriate (if your office allows trainers to be worn.)

3. Oversized Coat + Slouchy Jeans + Suede Trainers

Suede trainer outfits

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Amaka’s outfit is one I’ll absolutely be recreating myself. It’s the ideal go-to outfit for a day of catching up with friends over coffee, or running errands, when you don’t want to put tons of effort into a look but still feel stylish. The bright coloured trainer brings an injection of colour into an outfit.

4. Wool Coat + Tailored Trousers + Suede Trainers

Suede trainer outfits

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: I love how Debora has chosen two colours to work with for her look. It gives such a polished overall look, and grey and brown are such good colours to pair together. The suede trainer paired with a tailored trouser and long wool coat makes this outfit feel instantly more wearable for every day.

5. Blazer + Jeans + Suede Trainers

Suede trainer outfits

(Image credit: @oliviatps)

Style Notes: A blazer, jeans and trainers is a failsafe outfit combo that everyone knows and loves. What I love about Olivia’s look is how all of the elements tie together – the blue jumper matching the print on the shirt and the suede trainers matching the suede blazer, it all feels so seamless. A striking cobalt blue has been a fashion favourite for the last year, and paired with the suede it feels so fresh and new.

