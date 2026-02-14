Chic Women Don't Wear Suede Pants With Flats—They Wear Them With This Elegant Shoe Trend

Don't get me wrong—denim can look polished. However, if you're aiming for that understated, old-money energy, there's a pant trend that feels more elevated: suede. Since November, the fashion crowd has been embracing the luxe staple on repeat, often pairing it with equally elegant footwear—kitten-heeled, pointed-toe pumps. Elsa Hosk is among the style insiders championing the combination, and, as she does best, she makes it look effortless.
At Who What Wear, every editor agrees that Hosk is the ultimate style muse. Whatever she wears always looks undeniably cool and sets the tone for what's next. The suede-pants-with-pumps formula is no exception. It's only a matter of time before we see the pairing everywhere. If you want to be ahead of the curve and channel the look, keep scrolling to shop the best suede pants and kitten-heeled pumps.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.