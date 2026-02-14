Chic Women Don't Wear Suede Pants With Flats—They Wear Them With This Elegant Shoe Trend

Shop the anti-flat shoe trend that makes suede pants look very 2026.

Elsa wears a brown leather jacket.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Don't get me wrong—denim can look polished. However, if you're aiming for that understated, old-money energy, there's a pant trend that feels more elevated: suede. Since November, the fashion crowd has been embracing the luxe staple on repeat, often pairing it with equally elegant footwear—kitten-heeled, pointed-toe pumps. Elsa Hosk is among the style insiders championing the combination, and, as she does best, she makes it look effortless.

Recently, Hosk posted on Instagram a chocolate-brown monochromatic ensemble featuring a funnel-neck leather bomber jacket and wide-leg suede trousers. For accessories, she chose a leopard-print tote and snake-embossed, kitten-heeled pumps, keeping the color palette cohesive and adding a layer of richness.

At Who What Wear, every editor agrees that Hosk is the ultimate style muse. Whatever she wears always looks undeniably cool and sets the tone for what's next. The suede-pants-with-pumps formula is no exception. It's only a matter of time before we see the pairing everywhere. If you want to be ahead of the curve and channel the look, keep scrolling to shop the best suede pants and kitten-heeled pumps.

Elsa wears a brown leather jacket with brown suede pants, kitten heels and a leopard bag.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Bea Leopard-Print Calf Hair Tote ($5100); The Row heels

Shop the Look

Shop Suede Pants and Heeled Pumps

Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.