How to Look Chic This Spring: Wear This Denim Trend and Color With Flats

If your goal this spring is looking as cool and crisp as possible while wearing flat shoes, I'm right there with you, and so, it seems, is Kendall Jenner. Jenner, who was spotted this week at Sushi Park in Los Angeles, where it's kind of always spring, wore a transitional outfit I highly advise mentally bookmarking as we approach spring.
For starters, Jenner wore a fur-trimmed jacket as a top. The bottom half of her outfit dressed the jacket down a bit but certainly wasn't lacking in elegance. On her feet were a pair of simple black ballet flats (The Row, of course), and with them, Jenner wore the denim trend that'll help you achieve the chicest and most polished look possible: dark-wash high-waisted straight-leg jeans. They're classic and quite elevated and are perfectly appropriate for day or night.
Jenner's specific jeans are the Khaite Danielle style (an eternal celebrity favorite), and even with flat shoes, I don't think anyone would disagree that she looked extremely chic. Keep scrolling to see for yourself and to shop my recommendations for the best dark-wash high-waisted straight-leg jeans. It's a complicated description for a very straightforward denim trend.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.