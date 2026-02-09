If You Want to Look Like a Model Off Duty, Wear This Classic Shoe Trend With Your Baggy Jeans

I’m infatuated with wearing jeans every day. They’re a staple in everyone’s closet, including the It girls of our generation. I’m so glad denim will never phase out of the trend cycle. Lately, I’ve been looking for ways to dress up my jeans, as I tend to wear them with sneakers because I love easy and comfortable shoes. However, sneakers aren’t exactly the best option for elevating an outfit. Thankfully, my search has ended, because the recent outfit Alex Consani was spotted wearing in NYC solved my dilemma.
Consani wore a casual, model-off-duty outfit dressed up with a pair of chic loafers instead of sneakers. Her full look consisted of a high collar, tan jacket layered over an oversized white button-down, and a pair of perfectly baggy, distressed jeans. To accessorize, she added a pair of ‘90s style sunglasses and a sleek, black Gucci shoulder bag. This outfit is so NYC cool girl-coded, and her loafers were the absolute right choice to stay comfortable throughout her city trek and to stay stylish overall.
If you’re also looking for ways to dress up your jeans, keep scrolling through to recreate Consani’s look and shop similar items.
Get the Look
ZARA
Oversized High-Collar Bomber Jacket
H&M
Wide Regular Jeans - Denim Blue
Gucci
Gucci Borsetto Medium Boston Bag
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Arrow Loafer
Shop More Loafers
Tory Burch
Leather penny loafers
Shopbop
Tony Bianco Gatsby Loafers
Toteme
Grained-Leather Loafers
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Arrow Loafers
Reformation
Francine Ruched Loafers
Vince
Siena Lugged Penny Loafers
Shop More Baggy Jeans
Madewell
The Low-Slung Baggy Jeans in Airy Denim
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
GRLFRND
Bella Low Rise Boyfriend Jeans
H&M
Ava Ultra High Rise Wide Leg Jeans - Black
ZARA
Trf Ripped Folded Baggy Jeans