If You Want to Look Like a Model Off Duty, Wear This Classic Shoe Trend With Your Baggy Jeans

Alex Consani wearing a brown jacket, white button-down, blue jeans, black loafers, and black shoulder bag
I’m infatuated with wearing jeans every day. They’re a staple in everyone’s closet, including the It girls of our generation. I’m so glad denim will never phase out of the trend cycle. Lately, I’ve been looking for ways to dress up my jeans, as I tend to wear them with sneakers because I love easy and comfortable shoes. However, sneakers aren’t exactly the best option for elevating an outfit. Thankfully, my search has ended, because the recent outfit Alex Consani was spotted wearing in NYC solved my dilemma.

Consani wore a casual, model-off-duty outfit dressed up with a pair of chic loafers instead of sneakers. Her full look consisted of a high collar, tan jacket layered over an oversized white button-down, and a pair of perfectly baggy, distressed jeans. To accessorize, she added a pair of ‘90s style sunglasses and a sleek, black Gucci shoulder bag. This outfit is so NYC cool girl-coded, and her loafers were the absolute right choice to stay comfortable throughout her city trek and to stay stylish overall.

If you’re also looking for ways to dress up your jeans, keep scrolling through to recreate Consani’s look and shop similar items.

