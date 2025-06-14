Everyone Assumes I'm From the South of France, and It's All Thanks to This Specific, Very Chic Haircut

There are three facts that I know to be true: You can always count on an all-black outfit to make you look stylish, the 2025 hair trends are the most elegant yet and that French women have always and will continue to be the acme of chic. From their just-kissed lips (or “bisou, as they say it), to their perfect blue jeans, our neighbours across the channel are a barometer for sophistication.

They’re shrouded in mystique, which only adds to their charm and allure. But if you ask me, one of the reasons French women are so coveted is because of this one simple trademark— their hair. Across every arrondissement in Paris, sprawling hill in Provence or coastal town on the Côte d'Azur, you’ll find a French woman whose tresses are softly tousled and beautifully undone. Indeed, it’s never overly styled or, dare I say it, slicked back. (Sacré bleu! Could you imagine!) Yet, if there is one quality of their hair that’s remained an object of our desire, it’s their fringes.

Much has always been discussed about the French girl fringe, from its low-maintenance upkeep to face-framing effect. This style has truly become a staple in the beauty industry. If you open up any hair trend report from the last few years, you’re bound to see some iteration of it, purely because it is so classic. There’s no denying its appeal, which is why when it came time for my own seasonal hair refresh, I decided to get the chop myself. There are many Gallic muses to draw inspiration from. However, the one I kept coming back to was Parisian blonde bombshell, Brigitte Bardot.

While I don’t share her colouring, pouty lips or siren eyes, there’s something about her cheekbone sweeping bangs that is so easy-going and flattering for so many hair textures and face shapes. In fact, I’d contend that the Bardot fringe hair trend is the perfect starting point for anyone who is eager to get a French girl fringe, but is concerned with the upkeep and commitment.

If you look around right now, there are plenty of A-listers who have made the Bardot fringe hair trend their signature look. Recently, Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid both debuted this cut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival (how very fitting), so if you do decide to follow in my footsteps, you’ll be in great company. And with summer on the horizon, who doesn’t want a hairstyle that makes them feel like they’re on the French Riviera? Ahead, everything you need to know about the Bardot fringe hair trend, as tried and tested by a beauty writer.

Who is Brigitte Bardot?

But before I break down the hairstyle, I need to take a moment to acknowledge the inspiration behind the trending cut. Brigitte Bardot is a French actress, model, musician and screen siren proficient in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Brigitte Bardot pictured in 1960.

A fixture of the French New Wave film movement, she worked closely with auteur directors like Jean-Luc Godard, Roger Vadim and Louis Malle. Her most notable features include her 1956 breakout film And God Created Woman and 1963’s Contempt, a movie set across Rome and Capri about an actress and playwright’s failing marriage.

What is the Bardot Fringe Hair Trend?

Like her contemporaries at the time, Bardot was recognised by her long fringe—a symbol that would become her onscreen characteristic and a pop culture fixture. Unlike Jane Birkin or Catherine Deneuve, Bardot’s fringe was parted in the middle and swept across her cheekbones. According to Hollie Rose Clarke, ambassador hair stylist for Living Proof and the talented hairdresser who transformed my own locks, the Bardot fringe hair trend is “a fuller curtain bang that perfectly frames the face”.

“The iconic look is soft with a perfectly ‘I woke up like this’ texture, shorter pieces around the bridge of the nose and textured curve around the face, which graduates into face-framing layers,” she adds. It's a unique take on the French girl fringe as it is less about a linear cut around the eyebrows and more about the positioning of the hair around the cheekbones and jawline. It’s these distinctive elements that give the Bardot fringe hair trend “a big impact, contorting and framing the face for an effortlessly chic revamp,” as Clarke explains.

How is the Bardot Fringe Different to Birkin Bangs?

If you’re familiar with French girl fringes, you would’ve heard of Birkin bangs, which is named after the late French-British actress’s own choppy fringe. (Interestingly, Bikrin and Bardot both worked together once in their respective careers. They both started in 1973’s erotic drama Don Juan, or If Don Juan Were a Woman.)

As for the main difference between these two cuts, Clarke tells me it comes down to length and movement. “The Birkin bangs are shorter than the Bardot fringe, sitting just below the eyebrow with a very soft and textured finish to the ends of the bangs. These are worn forwards onto the face more like a traditional fringe but with a more lived-in finish. A great modern take on the Bardot fringe hair trend is Daisy Edger-Jones with her short look.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Brigitte Bardot visiting London's Regent's Street in 1963.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Jane Birkin pictured in 1970.

Of course, you might think that the Bardot fringe hair trend is simply another form of curtain bangs, but as Clarke explains, "curtain bangs have a defined part and a heavier weight line to create a more dramatic shape, while Bardot fringes are softer with a more lived-in and playful texture."

Bardot Fringe Hair Trend, Review

Despite never having a proper fringe before, only light layers through my midsection and ends, I was pleasantly surprised with how versatile, delicate and airy the Bardot fringe was on my wavy hair.

Before Bardot Fringe Hair Transformation:

After a thorough consultation, Clarke and I aligned on snipping out some pesky split ends, keeping my hair long so it sat just above my waist and ensuring the Bardot fringe was flowy, angular and still had enough length for me to style however I like. (Read: throwing it back in a sophisticated updo or blow drying it out to give some body and volume to my face.)

After a meticulous wash using Living Proof’s coveted restore shampoo and conditioner, Clarke slowly but surely went in to carve out and cut the fringe on my wet hair. A blow dry and attentive trim later, I was left with bouncy, healthy and a sensual fringe that I can’t help but love.

After Bardot Fringe Hair Transformation:

(Image credit: @avahgilchrist)

As I said to Clarke in the salon, the way the Bardot fringe matched the natural contours of my face and created an elegant shape around my face made me feel more mature and quite sexy, actually. She tells me that these attributes are actually what makes the Bardot fringe so popular.

“It’s the most iconic fringe! The Bardot fringe can be tailored to suit all face shapes and most hair textures. It gives a playful and chic change to any haircut that will look fantastic worn with hair up or down, and it's a great way to step into a new hair era without losing hair length.”

More Bardot Fringe Hair Trend Inspiration

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Jennifer Lawrence debuted her Bardot fringe along the Boulevard de la Croisette while promoting her latest film, a dark comedy horror called Die My Love.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: While Dakota Johnson is arguably one of the biggest poster girls for getting a fringe, she added in some new layers to give her look a more Bardot feel.

Style Notes: This is my favourite picture of Daisy Edgar-Jones's boho fringe and was the modern take on the Bardot fringe hair trend that I based my own cut around.

Style Notes: My own hair pattern is thick and frizzy, so I constantly refer back to this picture of Sabrina Carpenter when it comes to embracing and styling my natural texture.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I have chocolate brown hair, but this image of Bella Hadid is convincing me to go lighter for summer.

Style Notes: Emmanuelle Koffi is a bona fide French woman rocking the Bardot fringe hair trend, proving that it's no passing fad.

Style Notes: Even "lob" lengths can try the Bardot fringe hair trend, as seen here on Emily Ratajkowski.

Style Notes: Don't forget the perennially enviable French bob! Just trim the longer strands to adjust to the shoulder-grazing chop.

How to Style the Bardot Fringe Hair Trend

The hardest part of any haircut is keeping that salon-worthy feeling at home. I'm somewhat of a styling novice myself, so I tapped Clarke's extensive wealth of knowledge to ensure I knew exactly how to keep my Bardot fringe in good condition on my own. Here's what she had to say.

"There are two methods to styling the Bardot fringe hair trend: the blow-dry technique and the lazy-girl version." Regardless of whether you're air drying or using hair tools, both processes will begin the same way. "Prep your hair with something that will give structure to the hair, such as Living Proof Volume & Root Lifting Spray," Clarke explains. "This will reduce frizz by 86% and add natural definition to the hair.

If using a hair dryer, you'll want to "blow dry your fringe forwards without lifting the root, keep the fringe close to your forehead". Once it's 90% dry, "pop your fringe into your desired part and blow dry away from the face," Clarke continues. Finally, "wrap the end of your fringe away from your face and create a soft flick."

For those who want to avoid excess heat, you'll want to begin the styling process by removing any excess moisture and dampness. Once 70% dry, Clarke advises to "add a no-dent hair clip to keep the parting of the fringe from opening too much."

"Either tuck the ends of your fringe behind your ears without tension or use another no-dent clip to create an over-exaggerated flick up at the ends of the fringe. We want to see a 'U' shape."

Shop Products to Style the Bardot Fringe Hair Trend

What Hair Type is Best for the Bardot Fringe Hair Trend?

As Clarke already pointed out, the Bardot fringe hair trend is suitable for most hair types. Just ensure you're speaking to your hairdresser to ensure the look is being tailored to your needs, but more on that below.

What to Ask Your Hairdresser if You Want the Bardot Fringe Hair Trend

"Always have a thorough consultation with your stylist to discuss what will work best based on you’re your hair type and lifestyle," Clarke recommends. "Consider asking for bangs that start around the bridge to mid nose and soften into face-framing layers.

"Make sure to talk over your home styling routine with your stylist to adapt the Bardot fringe to suit how much or how little time you want to be spending on your hair. I’d also recommend a regular fringe trim every 5-6 weeks."

Why Trust Us?

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.