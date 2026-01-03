It’s Here: The 2026 Trainer Trend the Chicest Dressers Will Be Wearing For the Rest of the Year

Mark my words: this trainer trend will be everywhere in 2026 and well beyond.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features
Collage of influencers wearing elasticated trainers.
(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt, @deborabrosa)
Jump to category:

I spend my days mulling over new-season trends, separating those with genuine staying power from the ones fated to fizzle out before the season’s end. And in all that trend-spotting, no category seems to move quite as quickly as trainers. While there are, of course, enduring favourites that transcend seasonal whims, each new season also ushers in a wave of fresh, compelling iterations. Of all the styles emerging right now, it's the elasticated trainer trend that I'm putting my weight behind.

Riffing on the slim-profile trainer trend that’s been gathering momentum for several seasons, this updated silhouette retains the same streamlined shape but introduces elasticated back detailing. Welming a subtle hit of texture and a snug, flexible fit.

Influencer @deborabrosa wears elasticated Jacquemus X Nike trainers with khaki trousers and a blue shirt.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Tracing the heel with an elasticated band, the design calls to mind the delicate construction of elasticated ballet flats, tapping into the enduring ballet trainer movement. Because of this, these trainers retain a softness—both in look and feel—that gives it more elegance than your average pair of trainers.

Influencer @rebeccaferrazwyatt wears Miu Miu satin elasticated trainers with a plaid skirt and burgundy jacket.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Heavyweight designers have embraced the style this season, with Prada, Miu Miu and Chloé all championing the silhouette. Unsurprisingly, key high-street labels have followed suit, offering chic interpretations at more accessible price points.

Set to be a defining trainer trend for 2026 and well beyond, scroll on to discover the elasticated trainers worth investing in now.

Shop Elasticated Trainers:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.