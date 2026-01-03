It’s Here: The 2026 Trainer Trend the Chicest Dressers Will Be Wearing For the Rest of the Year

I spend my days mulling over new-season trends, separating those with genuine staying power from the ones fated to fizzle out before the season’s end. And in all that trend-spotting, no category seems to move quite as quickly as trainers. While there are, of course, enduring favourites that transcend seasonal whims, each new season also ushers in a wave of fresh, compelling iterations. Of all the styles emerging right now, it's the elasticated trainer trend that I'm putting my weight behind.
Riffing on the slim-profile trainer trend that’s been gathering momentum for several seasons, this updated silhouette retains the same streamlined shape but introduces elasticated back detailing. Welming a subtle hit of texture and a snug, flexible fit.
Tracing the heel with an elasticated band, the design calls to mind the delicate construction of elasticated ballet flats, tapping into the enduring ballet trainer movement. Because of this, these trainers retain a softness—both in look and feel—that gives it more elegance than your average pair of trainers.
Heavyweight designers have embraced the style this season, with Prada, Miu Miu and Chloé all championing the silhouette. Unsurprisingly, key high-street labels have followed suit, offering chic interpretations at more accessible price points.
Set to be a defining trainer trend for 2026 and well beyond, scroll on to discover the elasticated trainers worth investing in now.
Shop Elasticated Trainers:
H&M
Trainers
These are such a fresh alternative to your average white trainers.
COS
Suede-Nylon Ballet Trainers
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Prada
Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Elasticized Sneakers
Prada's collapsable trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
Adidas
X Song For the Mute Taekwondo Mei Suede Sneakers
This rich khaki shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Miu Miu
Plume Satin Sneakers
The satin trainer trend is taking off this winter.
Chloé
Kick Leather-Trimmed Sneakers
Style these with denim for an elevated alt to your average trainers.
