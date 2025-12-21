I have a long history with trainers. A staple of my capsule wardrobe for over a decade, as I’ve grown up (and my tastes have somewhat refined), all of a sudden, some styles feel a little passé, and I find myself not wearing them as much. Whereas once I would’ve tapped a pair of trainers for a cool-girl edge, lately, I’ve been choosing buckled biker boots instead. Or when offsetting my loosest pair of jeans, flat-soled loafers add the elevation I started to feel my favourite sneakers lacked. Needless to say, outfits with leather trainers were absent from my rotation for a while.
However, when I recently spotted Who What Wear UK’s senior shopping editor, Marina Avram, in her silver Onitsuka Tigers, I started to rethink things. Having overlooked trainers for a while, I’d forgotten how functional, undeniably comfortable and, most importantly, elevated they can be. But seeing her wearing her metallic sneakers with a cosy cashmere cardigan, barrel-leg jeans and a suede tote bag had all my previous feelings about trainers flooding back.
With trainers, it's all about the silhouette. The ones popular now fall into two camps: the hyper-functional and the nostalgic (a few pairs fall into both!). With aesthetics and trends moving faster than you can say "Onitsuka Tiger", sometimes the pairs we choose don’t end up doing our outfits justice. However, regardless of shape, leather trainers have an innate timelessness which supersedes other, more trend-led styles.
The next wave of trainers is less about overhyped brands and flashy logos and is instead focused on how we live in our shoes. From hiking-approved gorpcore trainers to sneakerina styles (the former being characteristically supportive and the latter a sporty version of a ballet flat), all coming through, the shift towards functionality and style in equal measure is more prominent than ever. In the other camp, with nostalgia on the rise, the renewed appreciation of iconic styles such as Isabel Marant's wedge trainers feels exciting as we head into 2026.
Scroll to discover the seven leather-trainers outfits to re-create in 2026.
7 Leather-Trainers Outfits to Wear in 2026
1. Gorpcore Trainers + High-Neck V-neck + Jeans
Style Notes: Functionality and style have never blended better than in the gorpcore trend. From the Salomon XT-6 to the On Cloudrock, there has yet to be a trainer trend more popular with Hypebeast types than those which are hiking-adjacent. Adding a touch of utilitarianism to your attire, Lucy Williams (pictured above) proves they can balance your outfit with ease. Hugely practical, they make her city-ready combination of jeans, V-neck jumper and waisted plaid shirt look perfectly in place amongst the brambles and trees of her wilderness outing.
Style Notes: Ever since the launch of the Miu Miu x New Balance 530 in 2022, retro trainers (often rendered in suede) have swept the wardrobes of style insiders. Loved for their supple outer and mismatched laces, these trainers lend a sleek, subtle edge which bridges the gap between sporty and classic styling with ease. Finding fans amongst celebrities like Joey King and fashion enthusiasts alike, these trainers have proven to be worth their weight in gold, working with jeans, cargos, midi skirts and dresses.
Shop the Outfit:
M&S
Cotton Rich Cord Straight Leg Trousers With Modal
SEA
Liliana Studded Appliquéd Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Founded in New York, Sea is fast becoming a fashion-person favourite for its classic silhouettes finished with delicate lace, gorgeous embroidery and a vintage feel.
New Balance x Miu Miu
530 SL Suede Sneakers
Years later, these are still some of the chicest trainers I've ever seen.
Le Specs
Dream Boat
The best way to shield yourself from the winter sun.
Style Notes: We editors at Who What Wear UK have been eagerly predicting the return of the wedge trainer for some time, so when the Isabel Marant Beckett landed at number five on The Lyst Index’s hottest products of the year, it was no surprise to us. Adding leg-lengthening elevation, Isabelle Allain(pictured above) proves that these trainers don't just work with cargo jeans and motor jackets. Adding an in-the-know edge to her winter whites, her ribbed maxi and statement shearling feel a touch cooler when paired with the wedge trainers.
Finish with leggings and channel Kim Kardashian in 2010 in the best way.
CELINE
Classique Triomphe Bag in Niloticus Crocodile
I'm hoping to find one of these under the Christmas tree.
M&S
5pk Cotton Rich Soft Top Ankle High Socks
Don't forget your socks!
4. Pony-Hair Trainers + Aviator Jacket + Jeans
Style Notes: If demure dressing is more your thing, why not try out pony-hair trainers? Whether neutral or finished in a playful print (I know we all have Maggie McCormack's Adidas x Wales Bonners on our wish lists, pictured above), these trainers add a pop of visual interest and show no signs of waning in chicness in 2026. Spicing up casual jeans and a weather-appropriate aviator jacket, these trainers do a lot of the heavy lifting for you, style-wise.
Shop the Outfit:
Topshop
Oversized Drop Shoulder Tee
The ultimate loose white tee.
AGOLDE
Low Slung Puddle Jeans
I wear these Agolde jeans at least once a week!
Saint + Sofia
Amelia Aviator Jacket
An investment, but also a timeless classic.
COS
Minimal Pony Hair-Effect Leather Trainers
If you're after something a little more pared-back than the leopard-print Adidas x Wales Bonner trainers, why not try this COS pair?
Louis Vuitton
Monogram Loop Satchel
The Louis Vuitton Loop satchel has been on my never-ending luxury-handbag wish list since it launched.
5. Sneakerinas + Maxi Dress + Denim Jacket
Style Notes: 2025 was the year of the sneakerina; ballet-flat hybrid trainers cropped up everywhere. Providing the polish of a ballet flat paired with the functionality of a trainer, we predict we'll see even more sneakerina styles in 2026. This all-in-one never fails to look cool, but just remember your umbrella if you’re planning on taking a pair for a spin this winter.
Shop the Look:
COS
Boat-Neck Cotton A-Line Midi Dress
This looks almost identical to Amalie Nielsenn's (pictured above).