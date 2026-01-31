Chic Girls Don't Wear Cropped Jeans With Sneakers—They Wear Them With This Classic Flat-Shoe Trend

Now that we've reached February, we can sort of start to think about outfits in which every inch of our bodies isn't covered by multiple layers. It's 16 degrees where I am as I type, so that's a welcome thought. The spring outfit inspiration has officially begun, as all the top models were in Paris last week for Haute Couture Fashion Week and got to wear outfits that offered a preview of the coming season on a few less-than-frigid days. One of those top models was Alex Consani, who wordlessly offered some cropped-jean styling tips, including what shoes to wear with them.
Cropped jeans are a bit tricky in this era. They're no longer passé, but one wrong styling move and they can very easily look dated. One such thing that makes them look dated is sneakers. Fashion people aren't often choosing to wear them with cropped jeans these days, but they are choosing a classic flat-shoe trend that makes them look chic, modern, and low-key. That trend is soft loafers, which are basically a flat loafer made of soft, flexible leather that molds to the foot. The Row can largely be credited with making them a trend, as is the case with many 2026 flat-shoe trends.
Consani paired her cropped high-waisted blue jeans and black loafers with preppy pieces, including a striped button-down shirt, black triangle scarf, oval sunglasses, and the new yet-to-be-released Versace Pivot bag. I'm tempted to copy the '90s-inspired outfit from head to toe once it warms up by about 50 degrees. Keep scrolling to join me and shop her look along with some of the best soft loafers on the internet.
