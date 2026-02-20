Celeb Manicurists Predict These Nail Color Trends Will Be Everywhere This Spring

I don't know about you, but whenever springtime comes around, I start to feel like I'm getting a second wind into the new year. Sure, January sets the tone. But realistically, it can be hard to keep up that momentum when the weather is freezing and most people would prefer to stay in their homes until things start warming up. Once spring comes around though, the energy shifts and things start to get brighter and more colorful (literally and figuratively).
We see this in beauty all the time as well, and as someone who loves following nail trends there is nothing more exciting than watching everyone shift away from darker nail polishes to shades that are muted and lighter. I genuinely feel like spring manicures allow potential for that sweet spot that isn't as reserved as winter but not as bold as summer either.
If you look forward to a springtime manicure the way I do but you're not sure which shades will be in high demand, no worries. I chatted with three celebrity nail artists to find out exactly which nail colors will be trending all spring 2026. Keep scrolling for their predictions!
1. Sky Blue
Sky blue, denim blue, baby blue. You've probably heard some variation of this if you've been following the latest trends. This cool tone is great for spring, and the pros agree. "I instantly think of clear skies and nice breezy weather with this color, and it pairs well with casual or classy looks," says Sally Hansen celebrity nail artist Stephanie Stone. Celebrity manicurist Miss Pop also co-signs this trend, noting that a shade like this is calmer, but just as covetable as the powder blue that was popular in the 90s.
Gucci
Gucci Vernis à Ongles Glossy Nail Polish
Olive & June
Long-Lasting Nail Polish - Bp
2. Sage Green
Darker greens are better for fall, but sage will be a popular color choice this spring. Celebrity manicurist Jacqueline Pham describes it best as, "A soft, muted green that feels fresh and grounding that's perfect for spring’s nature vibes as buds and leaves reappear." Her pro tip: pair it beautifully with minimalist styles or subtle speckled accents.
OPI
Opi Nature Strong Nail Polish -Sage For It Later
CHANEL
Le Vernis
3. Lemon Yellow
Butter yellow was a hot trend in 2025, and this year, yellow is back with a slightly bolder look. "[This] yellow is bright and cheerful," says Stone. "Since spring is all about renewal and a fresh start, I think this color is great because of how fun and optimistic it is." Personally, I love yellow French tips like these press-ons from Chillhouse ($18), but if you prefer a polish, you can try one of these options below.
Olive & June
Lemony Lemon - Long Lasting Polish
Essie
Yellows + Browns Nail Polish - Limon Cielo
4. Milky Pink
Milky pink nails are very similar to soap nails, they work for any occasion and scream quiet luxury. "[This is] a chic, sheer white-pink with a cool undertone that doubles as both a clean minimalist base and a modern neutral," says Pham. "Inspired by Pantone’s color of the year and minimalism’s big moment, this hue looks elegant on every nail shape and length." Stone agrees, noting that soft pinks like this one are classics since they often remind people of feminine spring themes like cherry blossoms.
CHANEL
Le Vernis
Olive & June
Long-Lasting Nail Polish - Gh
5. Soft Peach
Peach can be as orange-forward or neutral-heavy as you want, but this you a shade that's more neutral will be taking over. "This is a warm, barely-there peach that adds a light, luminous glow to nails without feeling “too colorful,” says Pham. " Its natural, skin enhancing tone makes it versatile great for everyday or special occasions."
Deborah Lippmann
Gel Lab Pro Nail Color
Essie
Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss Nail Polish - Cheeky Jelly
6. Opalescent Chrome
This pretty shade is truly a stunner, serving as a top pick for anyone who wants to take a bold approach to spring nails. "This spring, nude is sparkling," says Pop. "I sent this shade down the runway for two NYFW shows because it's that irresistible nude color, and the finish makes it flattering on a wider range of skin tones."
Essie
Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish - Liquid Sunset
Essie
Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish - Gilded Galaxy
