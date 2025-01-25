Whenever I’m in need of styling inspiration, I always turn to the French. A dedicated scroll through the social feeds of the chicest French women I know never fails to leave me brimming with fresh ideas. As the new season approaches, that familiar itch for inspiration has struck again, naturally resulting in an hour-long deep dive on my part. And what I discovered during this session has genuinely excited me.

A subtle yet impactful wardrobe update, it seems patent leather shoes have become the footwear of choice for countless stylish French women. With their glossy, vinyl-like finish, patent shoes add a polished, smart energy to an outfit that smooth leather simply can’t replicate. It’s the kind of detail that elevates even the simplest of ensembles, and it’s little wonder these sleek styles are having a moment.

From loafers and ballet flats to mary janes, boots and even heels, this enduring trend has been reimagined in countless chic iterations, all of which come French women-approved. While patent leather shoes have never truly been "out," the recent obsession with suede footwear did push them out of the spotlight for a time. Now, however, they’re stepping back onto the style scene with all the poise you’d expect from such a classic material.

Unsurprisingly, French women have led the charge, incorporating high-shine shoes into their wardrobes in ways that feel effortlessly elegant. Whether paired with tailored trousers, straight-leg jeans, or the perfect LBD, patent leather shoes have a unique way of pulling an outfit together and making your choices look all the more intentional. It’s a look that aligns beautifully with the hallmarks of French style: simplicity, ease, and understated sophistication.

What makes this shoe trend even more appealing is its versatility. Patent loafers can instantly dress up your go-to casual denim, while tall patent boots add edge to midi dresses and skirts. Meanwhile, patent mary janes and ballet flats are perfect for creating day-to-day looks that feel timeless yet fresh.

Set to be a key player in the seasons ahead, scroll on to discover our edit of the best styles to shop now.

SHOP PATENT LEATHER SHOES:

& Other Stories Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £145 SHOP NOW Style these with patterned tights or wear with bare legs.

Sézane Elodie Mary Janes £185 SHOP NOW These chic mary janes are a staple in my wardrobe rotation.

Paris Texas Stiletto Patent-Leather Knee Boots £610 SHOP NOW I always come back to Paris Texas for their chic footwear collection.

& Other Stories Chunky Leather Loafers £145 SHOP NOW Sleek leather loafers are a wardrobe staple I'll never grow sick of.

Urban Outfitters Mary Jane Shoes £48 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Marks & Spencer Tassel Block Heel Loafer £30 SHOP NOW Style these with casual jeans or pair with tailored trouser.

Toteme The Slim Knee-High Boot Black Patent £810 £486 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale.

John Lewis Pennie Patent Leather Loafers, Black £79 SHOP NOW The patent leather finish gives these such a chic edge.

Christian Louboutin Sweet Jane Patent-Leather Flats £675 SHOP NOW I'm banking these ahead of the warmer months.

Chloé Marcie Embellished Patent-Leather Ballet Flats £490 SHOP NOW These minimal flats are perfect for daily styling.

River Island Black Heeled High Leg Boots £66 SHOP NOW These also come in five other shades.