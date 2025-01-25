French Women Know This Glossy Shoe Trend Is the Key to Looking Polished Right Now

Whenever I’m in need of styling inspiration, I always turn to the French. A dedicated scroll through the social feeds of the chicest French women I know never fails to leave me brimming with fresh ideas. As the new season approaches, that familiar itch for inspiration has struck again, naturally resulting in an hour-long deep dive on my part. And what I discovered during this session has genuinely excited me.

Influencer wears patent leather shoes.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

A subtle yet impactful wardrobe update, it seems patent leather shoes have become the footwear of choice for countless stylish French women. With their glossy, vinyl-like finish, patent shoes add a polished, smart energy to an outfit that smooth leather simply can’t replicate. It’s the kind of detail that elevates even the simplest of ensembles, and it’s little wonder these sleek styles are having a moment.

Influencer wears patent leather shoes.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

From loafers and ballet flats to mary janes, boots and even heels, this enduring trend has been reimagined in countless chic iterations, all of which come French women-approved. While patent leather shoes have never truly been "out," the recent obsession with suede footwear did push them out of the spotlight for a time. Now, however, they’re stepping back onto the style scene with all the poise you’d expect from such a classic material.

Influencer wears patent leather shoes.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Unsurprisingly, French women have led the charge, incorporating high-shine shoes into their wardrobes in ways that feel effortlessly elegant. Whether paired with tailored trousers, straight-leg jeans, or the perfect LBD, patent leather shoes have a unique way of pulling an outfit together and making your choices look all the more intentional. It’s a look that aligns beautifully with the hallmarks of French style: simplicity, ease, and understated sophistication.

Influencer wears patent leather shoes.

(Image credit: @melodiebanfield)

What makes this shoe trend even more appealing is its versatility. Patent loafers can instantly dress up your go-to casual denim, while tall patent boots add edge to midi dresses and skirts. Meanwhile, patent mary janes and ballet flats are perfect for creating day-to-day looks that feel timeless yet fresh.

Influencer wears patent leather shoes.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Set to be a key player in the seasons ahead, scroll on to discover our edit of the best styles to shop now.

SHOP PATENT LEATHER SHOES:

Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Style these with patterned tights or wear with bare legs.

Elodie Mary Janes - Patent Black - Patent Cowide Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Elodie Mary Janes

These chic mary janes are a staple in my wardrobe rotation.

Stiletto Patent-Leather Knee Boots
Paris Texas
Stiletto Patent-Leather Knee Boots

I always come back to Paris Texas for their chic footwear collection.

Chunky Leather Loafers
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Loafers

Sleek leather loafers are a wardrobe staple I'll never grow sick of.

Uo Red Posy Mary Jane Shoes
Urban Outfitters
Mary Jane Shoes

These look more expensive than they are.

Tassel Block Heel Loafer
Marks & Spencer
Tassel Block Heel Loafer

Style these with casual jeans or pair with tailored trouser.

The Slim Knee-High Boot Black Patent
Toteme
The Slim Knee-High Boot Black Patent

Shop these while they're on sale.

John Lewis Pennie Patent Leather Loafers, Black
John Lewis
Pennie Patent Leather Loafers, Black

The patent leather finish gives these such a chic edge.

Sweet Jane Patent-Leather Flats
Christian Louboutin
Sweet Jane Patent-Leather Flats

I'm banking these ahead of the warmer months.

Marcie Embellished Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
Chloé
Marcie Embellished Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

These minimal flats are perfect for daily styling.

Black Heeled High Leg Boots
River Island
Black Heeled High Leg Boots

These also come in five other shades.

Aline Patent-Leather Mary Jane Pumps
Aeyde
Aline Patent-Leather Mary Jane Pumps

The small black heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.

