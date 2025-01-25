French Women Know This Glossy Shoe Trend Is the Key to Looking Polished Right Now
Whenever I’m in need of styling inspiration, I always turn to the French. A dedicated scroll through the social feeds of the chicest French women I know never fails to leave me brimming with fresh ideas. As the new season approaches, that familiar itch for inspiration has struck again, naturally resulting in an hour-long deep dive on my part. And what I discovered during this session has genuinely excited me.
A subtle yet impactful wardrobe update, it seems patent leather shoes have become the footwear of choice for countless stylish French women. With their glossy, vinyl-like finish, patent shoes add a polished, smart energy to an outfit that smooth leather simply can’t replicate. It’s the kind of detail that elevates even the simplest of ensembles, and it’s little wonder these sleek styles are having a moment.
From loafers and ballet flats to mary janes, boots and even heels, this enduring trend has been reimagined in countless chic iterations, all of which come French women-approved. While patent leather shoes have never truly been "out," the recent obsession with suede footwear did push them out of the spotlight for a time. Now, however, they’re stepping back onto the style scene with all the poise you’d expect from such a classic material.
Unsurprisingly, French women have led the charge, incorporating high-shine shoes into their wardrobes in ways that feel effortlessly elegant. Whether paired with tailored trousers, straight-leg jeans, or the perfect LBD, patent leather shoes have a unique way of pulling an outfit together and making your choices look all the more intentional. It’s a look that aligns beautifully with the hallmarks of French style: simplicity, ease, and understated sophistication.
What makes this shoe trend even more appealing is its versatility. Patent loafers can instantly dress up your go-to casual denim, while tall patent boots add edge to midi dresses and skirts. Meanwhile, patent mary janes and ballet flats are perfect for creating day-to-day looks that feel timeless yet fresh.
Set to be a key player in the seasons ahead, scroll on to discover our edit of the best styles to shop now.
SHOP PATENT LEATHER SHOES:
Style these with patterned tights or wear with bare legs.
I always come back to Paris Texas for their chic footwear collection.
Sleek leather loafers are a wardrobe staple I'll never grow sick of.
Style these with casual jeans or pair with tailored trouser.
The patent leather finish gives these such a chic edge.
These minimal flats are perfect for daily styling.
The small black heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
