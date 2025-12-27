Not Suede, Not Leather—The Extra Chic Trainer Trend Spotted All Over London, Milan and NYC
I’ve never found trainers to be chic. That was until I saw this runway-approved trend that’s already earned the approval of Miuccia Prada and chic dressers across Europe. Enter: The satin trainer trend.
Contrary to popular belief, trends don’t just come into existence out of nowhere. They’re conjured up months in advance of when you actually see them cropping up on the streets and in stores, decided upon based on shopping insights, consumer data, media engagement and the magic that is a designer’s intuition. In the case of the satin trainer trend, however, it almost did feel sprung upon us.
Or, at least that is my own experience after spying them in the flesh on a whim in a scenario that feels ripped right from the pages of a Richard Curtis screenplay. Indeed, during a winter’s stroll in central London, I wandered into Selfridges' luxury floor and came face-to-face with a shoe trend that truly took my breath away. It was something right out of Love Actually, but instead of Emma Thompson’s mindless perusal through the boutique racks, I found myself staring down a pair of satin Miu Miu trainers hidden away inside the iconic department store.
It felt kismet, like everything I had ever done had led me to discover this secret gem. So, you can only imagine my surprise when I suddenly saw the same pair crop again on the feet of a stylish content creator the next day when I was aimlessly scrolling through Instagram. And again, when I was perusing the new in section of leading online fashion stores like MyTheresa and Farfetch.
Now, I don’t usually believe in love at first sight, especially when sartorial affairs of the heart were concerned, but the act of seeing these sumptuous satin trainers in quick succession after never noticing them previously felt like no coincidence.
Was this the admiration people talk about when they feel like they’ve found a forever piece? I’m usually one to be more pragmatic with my investments, deciding to bite the bullet and purchase something only after I’ve undergone the tedious mental arithmetic of working out the cost per wear and the precise number of pieces they could be paired with. But as a fashion writer who has made their passion for shopping and love for identifying covetable and nascent styles, you can surely sympathise with how besotted I became with the style.
It’s a desire that my chic colleagues can attest to, after rushing back to my desk to share my eureka moment and proclaim that this exact fabric and shoe shape would soon be everywhere. Which brings us here; explaining to you, dear reader, not only my logic, but the rationale for why satin trainers are the latest shoe trends to back.
Of course, part of this harks back to what I was saying about trusting someone’s gut instincts. As someone who has worked in the industry for over half a decade, it takes a lot for me to feel genuinely excited about something bubbling up on the horizon. This is especially as I know what it takes to manufacture a trend, with celebrity endorsements often paid for and never an accident.
And when it comes to trainers, I hate to say it, but I’ve always found the practical silhouette somewhat dull as a category. I can admire how sneakers have become a fashion staple in their own right. Still, I’d much rather covet something more charming or beautiful. Therein lies part of the appeal of satin trainers. Whilst retro, low-profile and technical iterations have reigned supreme in recent months, this style feels like the antithesis of the functional versions that serve as prototypes for the genre. They’ll still provide orthopaedic support and enable you to clock in thousands of steps, but the delicate satin finish offers a darling and saccharine element that sets them apart from their competitors.
Who else but Miuccia Prada to show this best? As a stringent acolyte of hers, it doesn’t take a lot to convince me that her subversive and intellectual approach to fashion is superior. In fact, on a recent trip to Florence, I resolved to spend a day at the Prada outlet instead of exploring the Tuscan city’s rich art galleries and cathedrals, imagining the sprawling discounted store as my own personal wardrobe to shop from.
For the uninitiated, Mrs. Prada is truly one of the most cerebral creative directors working today, meaning that everything she produces to be incredibly considered, pondered over and refined. Offering up a pair of satin trainers is by no means an accident, but a thoughtful successor to Miu Miu’s viral satin ballet flats that debuted on the brand’s autumn/winter 2022 collection all those years ago.
Again, I say this to stress the point that there is no twist of fate when it comes to style, as at the same time Miu Miu was gearing up for the style’s release, Prada was also offering its own version of the trend on its orange-coated spring/summer 2026 runway. Alongside utilitarian silhouettes that distilled the brand’s more artistic side into a palatable look at conservative fashion and purposeful clothing, the legendary Milanese designer was offsetting these restrictive totes with darling sneakers that offered a lightness and elegance.
Another view is that satin, after a period where suede and leather dominated, was just the next logical material to utilise and make popular. Sure, there’s that too, but I’d rather take a kinder look at the trend and argue it injects an ethereal and glamorous element into ensembles during a time where dressing feels entirely ascetic. With this trend, we need not compromise on comfort for the sake of wearing something beautiful. Our austere uniform of funnel-neck jackets and straight-leg jeans can remain; it’s just about swapping out a stiffer shoe for something soft and polished.
Researching this piece, I’ve already noticed quite a lot of brands take up this mantle, with Dries Van Noten producing airy and glossy iterations of its viral trainer, to Grace Wales Bonner embracing this smooth texture in her latest collaboration with Adidas. Call it what you want, but there is no denying that satin trainers are on the precipice of having a big moment. Intrigued to follow suit? Ahead, I’ve compiled the best satin trainers currently available to shop for you to embrace this trend yourself. And when you see them out and about, remember that love, or a love for style at least, is actually all around.
Shop the Satin Trainer Trend:
Miu Miu
Plume Satin Sneakers
With gathered fabric and a square shape around the toe box, this style is reminiscent of the pointe shoes worn by prima ballerinas.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
One of the most in-demand designer sneakers, rendered in a truly lush fabric.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Karintha Leather and Crochet-Trimmed Satin Sneakers
The crochet accents adds such a tacticle and youthful touch.
