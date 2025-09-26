The Naked Dress Is Dead—Unless It's the Plot-Twist Version Dakota Johnson Just Wore on the Red Carpet

If you're familiar with my byline or my TikTok account, you know that I've been critical of the naked dress trend over the years. To me, it's become so oversaturated on the red carpet, making it feel a bit boring. That said, leave it to Dakota Johnson to completely change my mind on the subject. Attending the 2025 Zurich Film Festival today, Johnson wore a naked dress that completely flipped the script on the risqué trend that's had a chokehold on celebrities since Cher's Bob Mackie frocks in the '60s.
Instead of a traditional column naked dress that's sheer from head to toe, Johnson's electric-blue custom Gucci gown explodes into voluminous tulle fabric below her hips. In a press release, the Italian house described the design as a "deep blue gown featuring a stretch lace top with a high neck and long sleeves, a low Basque-style waistline, and a dramatic full-length skirt of layered tulle." Scroll down to see Dakota Johnson's new dress from every angle.
