Keen to follow in the footsteps of the Samba revival, many sportswear brands are now digging into the archives and reworking styles from the past, tapping into a retro, nostalgic aesthetic. The origin stories of these throwback styles are typically rooted in sports—from the Puma Speedcat, which was designed for Formula One drivers, to the Adidas Gazelle, which was first crafted for training and handball. If you are looking to expand your collection beyond Sambas this year, then one of the key sneaker trends for 2025 to consider is athletic track-and-field sneakers.

"Seventies-inspired sneakers are yet again taking hold of the fashion set," Kristen Nichols wrote in her sneaker trend report. "This time around, however, I am seeing a surge in styles that you would normally find in a track-and-field setting." Many have a varsity feel with swooshes, stripes, and patches in an Ivy League color palette, and their streamlined silhouettes have a fuss-free charm.

Our favorite styles include Miu Miu's nylon burgundy-and-cream runners, Adidas SL 72s (beloved by the likes of Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski), and Nike Cortezes realized in a rich, mossy suede. Keep reading to shop our edit of the best track-and-field sneaks to wear for your morning jog and everything else on your calendar.

Shop Track-and-Field Sneakers

J.Crew Rec Sneakers in Leather $83 SHOP NOW Simple but perfect.

Osaga KT-26 $115 SHOP NOW The red, white, and blue color combo makes these an all-American classic.

adidas SL 72 Sneaker $75 SHOP NOW The SL 72s are a best-selling style for Adidas right now.

Miu Miu Colorblock Nylon Tech Runner Sneakers $1050 SHOP NOW Trust Miu Miu to master this look.

TOTEME The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers $450 SHOP NOW Toteme has elevated these sporty sneakers.

LOEWE Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers $790 SHOP NOW Retro sneakers featured heavily in Loewe's S/S 25 show.

ADIDAS Country Japan Suede Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW The Adidas Country was first produced in 1973.

ADIDAS SL 72 RS Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW A beautiful color palette.

NIKE Cortez SE Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW The Nike Cortez was the first track shoe style released by Nike in 1972, and it has been gaining popularity over the last year. Lean into the '70s mood with this suede iteration.

FP Collection Aces Tennis Shoes $128 SHOP NOW A classic, retro silhouette.

rag & bone Retro Runner Sneaker $99 SHOP NOW Rag & Bone creates these runners in several colors, but this muted style has our hearts.

Jeffrey Campbell Toned Sneaker $124 SHOP NOW One for minimalists.

Massimo Dutti Leather Trainers With Contrast Pieces $119 SHOP NOW For those who want a less sporty take.

Vince Oasis Runner Sneaker $138 SHOP NOW This almond-and-toffee color combination is beautiful.

The Row Owen Leather & Mesh Sneaker $820 SHOP NOW The Row's take on the look.

Asics Skyhand OG Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW For those who want to lean into the track-and-field spirit.

DRIES VAN NOTEN Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $475 SHOP NOW These are also available in black and white.