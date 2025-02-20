These Throwback Sneakers Will Be the Talk of 2025
Keen to follow in the footsteps of the Samba revival, many sportswear brands are now digging into the archives and reworking styles from the past, tapping into a retro, nostalgic aesthetic. The origin stories of these throwback styles are typically rooted in sports—from the Puma Speedcat, which was designed for Formula One drivers, to the Adidas Gazelle, which was first crafted for training and handball. If you are looking to expand your collection beyond Sambas this year, then one of the key sneaker trends for 2025 to consider is athletic track-and-field sneakers.
"Seventies-inspired sneakers are yet again taking hold of the fashion set," Kristen Nichols wrote in her sneaker trend report. "This time around, however, I am seeing a surge in styles that you would normally find in a track-and-field setting." Many have a varsity feel with swooshes, stripes, and patches in an Ivy League color palette, and their streamlined silhouettes have a fuss-free charm.
Our favorite styles include Miu Miu's nylon burgundy-and-cream runners, Adidas SL 72s (beloved by the likes of Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski), and Nike Cortezes realized in a rich, mossy suede. Keep reading to shop our edit of the best track-and-field sneaks to wear for your morning jog and everything else on your calendar.
Shop Track-and-Field Sneakers
Toteme has elevated these sporty sneakers.
Retro sneakers featured heavily in Loewe's S/S 25 show.
The Nike Cortez was the first track shoe style released by Nike in 1972, and it has been gaining popularity over the last year. Lean into the '70s mood with this suede iteration.
Rag & Bone creates these runners in several colors, but this muted style has our hearts.
Emma is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years experience in industry, having worked at The Telegraph, Grazia and, most recently, British Vogue. Emma was part of the founding team of Who What Wear UK, where she worked for six years as Deputy Editor and then Editor—helping shape the team into what it is today is one of the biggest privileges of her career and she will always see herself as a Who What Wear girl, contributing to both the US and UK sites. Whether she's writing about runway trends or spotlighting emerging brands, she aims to write about fashion in a way that is democratic and doesn't promote over consumption.
-
The Bag Charm Trend Is Very Me, and Now I'm Trying It on My Sneakers
A vibe.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Let Me Guess: You Weren't Expecting Ashley Olsen to Wear These Under-$150 Sneakers
Neither was I.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I've Banished Ballet Flats in Favor of All These Chic Spring Sneakers
Loads of newness, plus the buzzy style that's *finally* back in stock.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Didn't Think This "Ugly" Sneaker Color Trend Would Last, But It's Cooler Than Ever in 2025
Still celeb approved.
By Allyson Payer
-
This Sneaker Color Trend Makes Black Pants Look So Much Prettier
You know you're curious.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kendall Jenner Wore the Trend Everyone With Taste Is Wearing in 2025
A more formal take on model-off-duty style.
By Emma Spedding
-
These Are the Colors Everyone With Rich Taste Will Wear in 2025
From butter yellow to powder pink.
By Emma Spedding
-
New York Just Confirmed the 7 Trends Everyone Will Covet in Fall 2025
It's not too early to dive in.
By Nikki Chwatt