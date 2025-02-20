These Throwback Sneakers Will Be the Talk of 2025

Keen to follow in the footsteps of the Samba revival, many sportswear brands are now digging into the archives and reworking styles from the past, tapping into a retro, nostalgic aesthetic. The origin stories of these throwback styles are typically rooted in sports—from the Puma Speedcat, which was designed for Formula One drivers, to the Adidas Gazelle, which was first crafted for training and handball. If you are looking to expand your collection beyond Sambas this year, then one of the key sneaker trends for 2025 to consider is athletic track-and-field sneakers.

"Seventies-inspired sneakers are yet again taking hold of the fashion set," Kristen Nichols wrote in her sneaker trend report. "This time around, however, I am seeing a surge in styles that you would normally find in a track-and-field setting." Many have a varsity feel with swooshes, stripes, and patches in an Ivy League color palette, and their streamlined silhouettes have a fuss-free charm.

Our favorite styles include Miu Miu's nylon burgundy-and-cream runners, Adidas SL 72s (beloved by the likes of Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski), and Nike Cortezes realized in a rich, mossy suede. Keep reading to shop our edit of the best track-and-field sneaks to wear for your morning jog and everything else on your calendar.

Shop Track-and-Field Sneakers

Rec Sneakers in Leather
J.Crew
Rec Sneakers in Leather

Simple but perfect.

Osaga, Kt-26

Osaga
KT-26

The red, white, and blue color combo makes these an all-American classic.

Sl 72 Sneaker
adidas
SL 72 Sneaker

The SL 72s are a best-selling style for Adidas right now.

Miu Miu, Colorblock Nylon Tech Runner Sneakers
Miu Miu
Colorblock Nylon Tech Runner Sneakers

Trust Miu Miu to master this look.

The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers
TOTEME
The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers

Toteme has elevated these sporty sneakers.

Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers
LOEWE
Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers

Retro sneakers featured heavily in Loewe's S/S 25 show.

Country Japan Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS
Country Japan Suede Sneakers

The Adidas Country was first produced in 1973.

Sl 72 Rs Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
ADIDAS
SL 72 RS Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

A beautiful color palette.

Cortez Se Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers
NIKE
Cortez SE Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers

The Nike Cortez was the first track shoe style released by Nike in 1972, and it has been gaining popularity over the last year. Lean into the '70s mood with this suede iteration.

Aces Tennis Shoes
FP Collection
Aces Tennis Shoes

A classic, retro silhouette.

Retro Runner Sneaker
rag & bone
Retro Runner Sneaker

Rag & Bone creates these runners in several colors, but this muted style has our hearts.

Toned Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Toned Sneaker

One for minimalists.

Massimo Dutti, Leather Trainers With Contrast Pieces
Massimo Dutti
Leather Trainers With Contrast Pieces

For those who want a less sporty take.

Oasis Runner Sneaker
Vince
Oasis Runner Sneaker

This almond-and-toffee color combination is beautiful.

Owen Leather & Mesh Sneaker
The Row
Owen Leather & Mesh Sneaker

The Row's take on the look.

Madewell, Asics Skyhand Og Sneakers
Asics
Skyhand OG Sneakers

For those who want to lean into the track-and-field spirit.

Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

These are also available in black and white.

Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Freelance Fashion Editor

Emma is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years experience in industry, having worked at The Telegraph, Grazia and, most recently, British Vogue. Emma was part of the founding team of Who What Wear UK, where she worked for six years as Deputy Editor and then Editor—helping shape the team into what it is today is one of the biggest privileges of her career and she will always see herself as a Who What Wear girl, contributing to both the US and UK sites. Whether she's writing about runway trends or spotlighting emerging brands, she aims to write about fashion in a way that is democratic and doesn't promote over consumption.

