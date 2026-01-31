Want to look cooler and more effortlessly chic in 2026? The first step is ditching your sneakers. Not forever, of course, since there's undoubtedly a time and a place for trending styles, much like the covetable Miu Miu x New Balance silhouette or new Wales Bonnes x Adidas satin trainers. But for the most part, a sleeker alternative instantly elevates the most casual pieces—including jeans.
The chicest L.A. It girls get it, reaching for streamlined designs whenever they don their favorite denim, highlighting styles with peep-toe fronts, cinched uppers, and snipped toes. Slipper-like shoes and ballet flats are just as well-loved, offering an even easier (and comfier) alternative.
You also don't have to wear a specific denim trend to pull off the below footwear. Whether you opt for cigarette, stovepipe, or bootcut bottoms, these polished silhouettes effortlessly slip into your look—no overthinking required. Better yet, there's a style for every occasion, proving you don't have to compromise practicality for looks.
Take a page out of the cool-girl style book and trade your kicks for the biggest Los Angeles shoe trends to wear with jeans for 2026. These simple swaps give your ensembles an instant upgrade—trust me.
Cinched Loafers
A classic leather loafer gets a modern upgrade with the help of cinched details and an apron toe, offering a U-shaped stitched seam that commands attention. One look around the palm tree-lined block, and you'll see this popular silhouette left and right.
Snip-Toe Booties
Like a traditional boot, this luxe style offers a timeless silhouette that can be worn with just about anything. However, an architectural toe box ups the antics, offering visual interest and a sure sign you're in the fashion know.
Slipper Mules
Mules, clogs, slip-ons—whatever you call them, this comfortable shoe is a minimalist's dream. The low-key style typically features a rounded front and backless design, essentially making it a slipper you can wear beyond the living room. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, and Mary-Kate Olsen are just as convinced—making a strong case for this chic silhouette.
Peep-Toe Pumps
Peep-toe shoes may have gotten their start in the '40s, but they're just as hot in 2026. Pair the sultry style with stovepipe denim for a leg-lengthening effect, or wear the pumps with sheer stockings on chilly days.