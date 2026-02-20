As beauty editors, we have a wealth of industry knowledge, and we'll be sharing it all in Beauty School, a series that provides step-by-step tutorials, beauty and wellness tricks, unfiltered product recs, and more to help you look and feel your best. You can expect tons of valuable tips, occasional oversharing, and absolutely no gatekeeping—ever. Beauty school is approachable, informative, and welcoming to all, so let’s go.
This time of year, I crave a change in my makeup routine. Gone are the winter's frosted eyes and ruby lips—instead, I'm completely captivated by the dreamy, pink-toned makeup I saw at LoveShackFancy's F/W 26 presentation. If you're a romantic at heart like I am, you're going to fall in love with this look faster than I fell for my ex-situationship on Valentine's Day.
LoveShackFancy's founder and creative visionary, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, teamed up with Tarte to create an angelic look that perfectly complemented the brand's delicate and flowy couture. "I have a deep appreciation for femininity, so this look explored monochrome romance," says Tarte's lead makeup artist, Shyanna Lundi, noting the soft mauve and rose color palette. "Monochromatic makeup keeps the tones cohesive, so the result feels romantic, modern, and effortless—never overdone." I was lucky enough to chat with her backstage before the show, so keep reading this extra-special edition of Beauty School to see the step-by-step of this look.
"We began the look with Shape Tape Stick Concealer ($32) under the eyes and around the nose to create sculpted, luminous skin that feels lit from within," Lundi says. "I used this for its rich coverage and blendability—it perfects the skin while still allowing it to look like real skin. I blended it first with a concealer brush for precision, then pressed it in with my fingers to melt it seamlessly into the skin." What she told me next had me clutching my pearls: no powder. She skips it to keep the skin glowy. And honestly, as someone who loves a dewy complexion, I fully support it.
Tarte
Key Largo Glow Drops
Tarte
Shape Tape Blurring Concealer Stick
Tarte
Shape Tape Concealer
The key to getting that fairytale flush all the models are sporting is the adorably named Macaron Blush ($38). Lundi used the peachy Honey Blossom shade or rose-toned Strawberry Bliss on the center of the cheeks to create a fresh, natural flush. "It wasn't pulled too high, so it looks softly lit-from-within," she explains. Next, she applied the Park Ave Princess Bronzer ($48) on the forehead, cheeks, and nose for a velvety, diffused flush. For the finishing touch, she also stamped the Faux Freckle Pen ($26) atop their petal-soft cheeks.
Tarte
Macaron Blush & Glow Duo
Tarte
Park Ave Princess Bronzer
Tarte
Go With the Faux Freckle Stamp
In keeping with the monochrome look, Lundi reached for the Maneater After Dark Volume II Palette ($55) to softly sculpt the eyes. She applied the pink shade Desire in the crease and deepened it with the mauve shade Wild at Heart on the outer corner of the lid and lower lash line. And because shimmer is never optional, she added SmolderEyes Stick ($26) in Gaze for some much-needed pearlescence. "I pressed it onto the lid with a fingertip for a lived-in luminosity, with a touch near the inner corner to catch the light," she tells me. And no eye look would be complete without fluttery lashes, so she curled the lashes and swiped on the cult-loved Tubing Mascara ($28) as the last step in this dainty, doe-eyed look.
Tarte
SmolderEyes Shadow Liner Stick
Tarte
Maneater After Dark Volume II Eyeshadow Palette
Tarte
Tartelette Tubing Mascara
It comes as no surprise that the viral ballet-slipper lips trend made an appearance at the LoveShackFancy show. A tip I learned from Tarte Global Makeup Artist Ciara Glionna is to contour the lips with a deeper mauve-toned lip liner and top it with a cool pink gloss for a plush, multidimensional pout. Backstage, Glionna and Lundi applied the Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner ($23) in Cool Mauve and Maracuja Juicy Lip Gloss ($27) in Pink Lemonade on the models' pouts. For a picture-perfect pout, I recommend pairing this with the lip lift technique, another MUA-approved application trick. Just lightly overline your top lip in an "X" shape, fill in the Cupid's bow, and line your bottom lip. Then, blend it towards the center of your lips and apply your gloss to get a soft, diffused finish. Mwah!
Tarte
Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Peptide Liner
Tarte
Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss
Tarte
Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Peptide Gloss
Apparently, fashion week is when all my dreams came true, so in addition to attending the presentation, I was lucky enough to have my own backstage glam moment with Glionna. She re-created the monochrome romance look on me for a night at the ballet, and it was pure perfection. We took some creative license with it, adding a nude liner to brighten my eyes. (You know I love this trick.) Then, to dial up the drama for the evening, she added falsies and swiped some smoky shadow on my lower lashline. The pics say it all—if you want to feel like royalty, try this dreamy makeup look.