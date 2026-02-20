And Now, the Biggest Sunglasses Trends for 2026

After reporting on some of the spring/summer 2026 collections to unfold on the runways, ranging from joyful, optimistic dressing to clashing colors, it's time to get more granular. Specifically, we're taking a look at the key sunglasses trends to know about for 2026, including the versions that were endorsed by the biggest and most influential creative directors in fashion.
Designers presented a range of styles, such as dramatic, oversize silhouettes and wire frames, both of which recall sunglasses that were last widely popular in previous decades. The latest styles range from editorial and directional to practical and wearable, so opt for which version fits best into your personal wardrobe. Ahead, see the five biggest sunglasses trends for 2026, including the editor-approved styles to shop now.
Oversize Silhouettes
Giant, dramatic sunglasses are very back. We first took note of them on the Celine runway, where Michael Rider made them a fixture of the looks and has since made them a focal point of his first campaign imagery for the brand. The styles are popping up everywhere on the market and poised to be one of the most impactful accessories trends of 2026.
CELINE
Disc Sunglasses in Acetate
TOM FORD
Annabelle 60mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Wire Frames
We've been seeing wire frame sunglasses everywhere. Particularly smaller frame sizes in shapes such as circles and rectangles. The styles recall those popular back in the '90s when they were worn by everyone from Christy Turlington to Gwyneth Paltrow. There's no doubt that they're about to make a comeback decades later.
CELINE
Metal Frame 28 Sunglasses in Metal
Miu Miu
Oval Sunglasses
Acetate
Thick acetate frames are a running them from the spring/summer 2026 collections. We saw everything from sleek black styles that feel classic yet futuristic to oversize silhouettes that have an exaggerated quality.
Khaite x Oliver Peoples
Acetate Sunglasses
TOM FORD
Linda 53mm Butterfly Sunglasses
Modern Cat-Eyes
Cat-eye sunglasses are most commonly linked to '50s fashion, but we're now seeing them reimagined in new ways. At Ralph Lauren, they're finished with delicate wire frames, while at Bottega Veneta, they're sharply angled and outfitted with gradient lenses.
BOTTEGA VENETA EYEWEAR
Cat-Eye Gold-Tone Sunglasses
ANINE BING
Marsais Sunglasses
High-Impact Color
Sporty, colorful frames dominated the Miu Miu runway—a brand that always sets the tone early for trends, especially when it comes to accessories. Colors ranged from blue to red to yellow, giving us a taste of the rainbow of colors we can expect to see sunglasses drop in for 2026.
