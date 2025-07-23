Last summer, around this time, a bold new trouser silhouette stepped into the spotlight: pedal pushers. These cropped trousers, which hit the knee either in the middle or just below it, quickly edged out puddle trousers and jeans, making appearances from fashion insiders in Paris, London and New York. Most styled them effortlessly with strappy sandals, slingbacks, and pumps, and they became an unexpected yet chic alternative.
This year, pedal pushers aren't just back—they're everywhere. The once-polarising pant has gained widespread acceptance, and with that comes a shift in how they're styled. One standout pairing? Open-toe heeled mules.
Two style icons leading the charge are Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski. Just this week, both were seen endorsing the trend. Bieber, visiting Audemars Piguet’s headquarters in Switzerland, wore a fitted blazer, tailored navy pedal pushers, and buckle-detailed open-toe mules. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski turned heads in NYC in a graphic long-sleeve tee, black pedal pushers and patent-leather mules.
So why does this pairing work so well? The answer is all in the proportions. Open-toe heeled mules create a clean, leg-lengthening effect—unlike strappy heels, which can visually cut off the leg. The minimal silhouette of the mule complements the shortened hemline of pedal pushers, resulting in a flattering, streamlined look. And compared to heeled flip-flops, which lean more casual, mules (especially in satin or patent leather) offer an elegant touch.
Ready to try the look? Scroll on to shop Bieber's and EmRata's chic outfits—plus the best pedal pushers and open-toe heeled mules.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.