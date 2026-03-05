It’s Already Summer in Alexa Chung’s Wardrobe—These are the Chic Sandals She’s Wearing With Jeans

I’m calling it: it’s time to tuck away your boots and welcome strappy sandals back into the fold. The sun is finally out, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a footwear refresh. Right on time, Alexa Chung already delivered the summer shoe inspiration I’ll be weaving into my own rotation from here on out.
Encouraging me to style my jeans with something a little more interesting than the usual boots or trainers, Chung stepped out in straight-leg denim teamed with the prettiest heeled sandals.
Despite leaning into the odd element of embellishment, Chung’s look remained characteristically unfussy and chic. She layered an ornate jacket, decorated with intricate bird and floral motifs, over the outfit, the hem grazing her knees and revealing a mid-wash pair of stovepipe jeans beneath. Peeking out below? A pair of lilac heeled sandals in a trending mule cut. Whilst the mule finish brought a lightness to her denim outfit, the lilac shade nodded to the colour trend set to take off this season, the combination of which made her denim outfit feel impossibly chic.
While ballet flats and Mary Janes dominated last year’s street style scene, Chung’s heeled mules felt like a slightly more elevated alternative. She finished the outfit with oversized statement earrings and a black leather bag tucked into the crook of her arm.
A little more dressy, but just as easy to style, these shoes will be my go-to denim pairing now that the weather is on side. If you're inspired, too, read on to discover and shop the chicest straight-leg jeans and heeled sandals below.
