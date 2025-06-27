Jeans Don't Always Cut It—The Elegant Trouser-and-Shoe Combination Fashion People Are Wearing RN

As one of the industry's most notorious trendsetters, there's not a Hailey Bieber outfit that comes into my inbox that I don't interrogate. From accessories, to trousers, to shoes—I want all details. While her new-season ensembles spark trends with every outing, I'm particularly interested in the wardrobe heroes that she comes back to time and again, and I've just spotted a particularly chic combination that I've seen on the model and entrepreneur several times over.

Simple and sophisticated with a summery twist, Bieber's go-to style formula comprises a sleek pair of jet black trousers and an elegant heeled sandal. Preventing the dark black trousers from feeling too heavy, Bieber's light shoe combination catered to the rising temperatures while keeping her styling typically chic and considered.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Styling the tried-and-true combination just this week, Bieber was spotted in a pair of straight-leg tailored trousers and a glossy black pair of flip-flops. Pairing her look with a simple white tee and a roomy camel trench, Bieber's look was polished, elegant and sophisticated—and perfectly spoke to her sleek sense of style.

Styling the easy formula once again, I spotted Bieber out on a separate occasion, wearing exactly the same sandal and trouser combination, this time swapping the sweeping trench for a glossy leather jacket, accessorising with a dark black cap and near-opaque sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While Bieber shines in a colourful mini or a vibrant accessory, it's her low-key looks that resonate with me the most. Inspired by the easy combination I can emulate straight away, read on to discover the two-piece trouser and shoe and trousers to shop this season.

SHOP BLACK TROUSERS AND HEELED SANDALS: