Jeans Don't Always Cut It—The Elegant Trouser-and-Shoe Combination Fashion People Are Wearing RN
Looking to imbue your summer styling with a polished energy? You've landed in the right place.
As one of the industry's most notorious trendsetters, there's not a Hailey Bieber outfit that comes into my inbox that I don't interrogate. From accessories, to trousers, to shoes—I want all details. While her new-season ensembles spark trends with every outing, I'm particularly interested in the wardrobe heroes that she comes back to time and again, and I've just spotted a particularly chic combination that I've seen on the model and entrepreneur several times over.
Simple and sophisticated with a summery twist, Bieber's go-to style formula comprises a sleek pair of jet black trousers and an elegant heeled sandal. Preventing the dark black trousers from feeling too heavy, Bieber's light shoe combination catered to the rising temperatures while keeping her styling typically chic and considered.
Styling the tried-and-true combination just this week, Bieber was spotted in a pair of straight-leg tailored trousers and a glossy black pair of flip-flops. Pairing her look with a simple white tee and a roomy camel trench, Bieber's look was polished, elegant and sophisticated—and perfectly spoke to her sleek sense of style.
Styling the easy formula once again, I spotted Bieber out on a separate occasion, wearing exactly the same sandal and trouser combination, this time swapping the sweeping trench for a glossy leather jacket, accessorising with a dark black cap and near-opaque sunglasses.
While Bieber shines in a colourful mini or a vibrant accessory, it's her low-key looks that resonate with me the most. Inspired by the easy combination I can emulate straight away, read on to discover the two-piece trouser and shoe and trousers to shop this season.
SHOP BLACK TROUSERS AND HEELED SANDALS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
