Jeans Don't Always Cut It—The Elegant Trouser-and-Shoe Combination Fashion People Are Wearing RN

Looking to imbue your summer styling with a polished energy? You've landed in the right place.

Hailey Bieber styles black trousers with black sandals in New York.
As one of the industry's most notorious trendsetters, there's not a Hailey Bieber outfit that comes into my inbox that I don't interrogate. From accessories, to trousers, to shoes—I want all details. While her new-season ensembles spark trends with every outing, I'm particularly interested in the wardrobe heroes that she comes back to time and again, and I've just spotted a particularly chic combination that I've seen on the model and entrepreneur several times over.

Simple and sophisticated with a summery twist, Bieber's go-to style formula comprises a sleek pair of jet black trousers and an elegant heeled sandal. Preventing the dark black trousers from feeling too heavy, Bieber's light shoe combination catered to the rising temperatures while keeping her styling typically chic and considered.

Hailey Bieber styles black trousers with black sandals in New York.

Styling the tried-and-true combination just this week, Bieber was spotted in a pair of straight-leg tailored trousers and a glossy black pair of flip-flops. Pairing her look with a simple white tee and a roomy camel trench, Bieber's look was polished, elegant and sophisticated—and perfectly spoke to her sleek sense of style.

Styling the easy formula once again, I spotted Bieber out on a separate occasion, wearing exactly the same sandal and trouser combination, this time swapping the sweeping trench for a glossy leather jacket, accessorising with a dark black cap and near-opaque sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber styles black trousers with black sandals in New York. She styled the combination with a baseball cap, white tee and black leather jacket.

While Bieber shines in a colourful mini or a vibrant accessory, it's her low-key looks that resonate with me the most. Inspired by the easy combination I can emulate straight away, read on to discover the two-piece trouser and shoe and trousers to shop this season.

SHOP BLACK TROUSERS AND HEELED SANDALS:

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

These come in UK sizes 4—26.

Kitten-Heeled Sandals
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Sandals

The kitten heel flip-flop trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Zw Collection Wide-Leg Linen Blend Trousers
Zara
Wide-Leg Linen Blend Trousers

The linen composition ensures a light and comfortable finish.

Leather Flip Flops
Toteme
Leather Flip Flops

I always come back to Toteme for their elevated staples.

The Palazzo: Linen, Black
With Nothing Underneath
The Palazzo Trousers

I always come to back to With Nothing Underneath for their chic shirts—now fashion people keep raving about their trousers.

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal

This also comes in three other shades including white and red.

Straight-Leg Tailored Linen Trousers
COS
Straight-Leg Tailored Linen Trousers

These also come in four other shades.

Asos Design Hawaii Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals in Black
ASOS
Kitten Heeled Sandals

Style with denim or pair these with tailored trousers.

Alfidis Pleated Cotton-Crepe Wide-Leg Pants
The Row
Alfidis Pleated Cotton-Crepe Wide-Leg Pants

The Row's tailoring is second to none.

Kitten Heel Sandals
Bershka
Kitten Heel Sandals

These look more expensive than they actually are.

90s Split Crepe Flared Pants
ST. Agni
90s Split Crepe Flared Pants

Style with a boxy white tee for a sleek summer look.

Micro Wedge Thong-Strap Leather Sandals
Le Monde Beryl
Micro Wedge Thong-Strap Leather Sandals

The short wedge design adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

