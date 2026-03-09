It's True: Jacob and Dua’s Favourite Sub-£200 Trainers Have Just Been Restocked

Finally! Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoes have officially been restocked—but if last year's launch is anything to go by, they won’t be around for long. Already a cult favourite among some of the industry's chicest—think Dua Lipa and Jacob Elordi—the designer trainers sold out within hours when they first launched in September last year.
Originally released in red, butter yellow and navy, this season’s drop expands the palette with three fresh additions: chocolate brown, white and pale pink. Primed for spring styling, these iterations offer a softer take on the already beloved silhouette.
Defined by their slimline profile and delicate, almost ballet-flat-inspired shape, the retro-leaning trainers tap neatly into several of 2026’s biggest footwear trends. Better still, with a price tag comfortably under £200, they offer a surprisingly accessible entry point into the cult collaboration—another reason they certainly will not stay in stock for long.
When the original colourways launched, the red and butter-yellow pairs were quickly spotted on Dua Lipa and Jacob Elordi, who both styled theirs with denim throughout the cooler months.
Read on to discover and shop the latest Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoes before they inevitably sell out once again.
Shop The Viral Jacquemus X Nike Moon Shoes:
Jacquemus X Nike
Moon Shoes
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Jacquemus X Nike
Moon Shoes
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Jacquemus X Nike
Moon Shoes
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of white trainers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.