No, Not Jeans! When In Paris, Victoria Beckham Always Comes Back to This Enduringly Chic Trouser Trend

I’ve been monitoring Victoria Beckham’s style for years, and I have to say, she’s always at her chicest in Paris.
Returning to the French capital at least twice a year for the Victoria Beckhamrunway show, she’s well acquainted with dressing for the world’s most stylish city. Not one to dip in and out of trends at pace, Beckham instead relies on a carefully curated wardrobe of enduring staples to see her through. Chief among them? Her signature puddle pants.
Stepping out alongside a flurry of models who had just walked her show, Beckham emerged in a styling formula that has never failed her. Opting for a sleek two-piece in a rich grey tone, she paired a relaxed, boxy blazer with deep grey trousers that pooled elegantly around her shoes.
The wide-leg cut of the trousers ensured comfort—a necessity during the chaos of runway preparations—whilst the elongated, floor-grazing hemline kept the look sleek and streamlined. Paired with the structured blazer, the silhouette felt sharp enough for the occasion, but relaxed enough to avoid feeling overly styled or rigid.
Of course, the key to mastering puddle pants lies in the shoe pairing. Flats can quickly lead to tripping hazards, but an extra-tall heel allows the fabric to skim the floor in a far more elegant way.
If they’re good enough to accompany Beckham on her regular trips to Paris, they’re certainly good enough for me. Scroll on to shop the chicest puddle pants to recreate her look below.
Shop Puddle Pants:
H&M
Flared Wool-Blend Trousers
Whilst I love these in the dark grey, they also come in black and beige marl.
Mango
High-Waist Suits Trousers
These come in sizes 4—24.
Zara
X Soshiotsuki Turn-Up Waist Trousers
These puddle at the hem for a chic, casual look.
Jigsaw
Modern Crepe Wide Leg Trouser
Style with a blazer or pair with a boxy tee.
Zara
High-Waist Pinstripe Trousers
Pinstripe trousers are a wardrobe investment you'll never grown tired of.
Sézane
Lisandro Pant
Style these with tall heels and a boxy blazer to get Victoria's look.
Massimo Dutti
Pleated Wool Blend Trousers
Navy trousers are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
