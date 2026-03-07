It's Bare Legs and Boots Season—This is the Chicest Way to Style Knee-High Boots Right Now

I’m calling it: tights season is officially over, and bare legs and boots season has begun. That bridge between winter and spring—when it’s still too brisk for sandals but also too bright for heavy layers—has its own dress code. And the chicest way to navigate it? Hailey Bieber has just weighed in.
Up top, the model kept things simple, styling a fine V-neck knit in a soft mole shade with a structured leather blazer on top.
Whilst, in my opinion, it’s still a little too chilly to fully commit to sandals, it’s certainly too mild, and too sunny, to justify tights. As such, knee-high boots and knee-length skirts will be my go-to for the foreseeable. The perfect outfit formula for those early spring days, read on to shop the chicest knee-length skirts and knee-high boots to recreate the look yourself.
Shop Knee-Length Skirts and Knee-High Boots:
COS
Leather Pencil Skirt
A leather pencil skirt is a wardrobe staple you'll come back to year after year.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
These also come in four other shades.
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
Style with knee-high boots or pair with mary janes.
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
The kitten heel adds a little extra height without sacrificing any comfort.
H&M
Knee-Length Pencil Skirt - Black
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Zara
Kitten Heel Knee-High Boots
Style with a knee-length skirt or pair with a voluminious maxi.
Massimo Dutti
Straight Fit Wool Blend Midi Skirt With Slit
The lace detailing adds such a pretty edge.
H&M
Knee-High Boots - Black
Knee-high boots are a wardrobe investment you'll never tire of.
Marks & Spencer
Jersey Knee Length Pencil Skirt
The jersey composition ensures a comfortable fit.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Lykke Tall Boots
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in light beige.
St Agni
Leather Pencil Skirt
Style with a fitted knit or pair with a simple tank.
Toteme
Downtown leather knee boots
The rounded-toe finish gives these a more relaxed feel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.