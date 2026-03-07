It's Bare Legs and Boots Season—This is the Chicest Way to Style Knee-High Boots Right Now

Not jeans—Hailey Bieber just showed me the chicest way to style knee-high boots right now.

Hailey Bieber takes a mirror selfie wearing a leather knee-length pencil skirt with knee-high pointed-toe boots, a grey v-neck jumper and a black leather blazer.
(Image credit: @haileybieber)
I’m calling it: tights season is officially over, and bare legs and boots season has begun. That bridge between winter and spring—when it’s still too brisk for sandals but also too bright for heavy layers—has its own dress code. And the chicest way to navigate it? Hailey Bieber has just weighed in.

Styling up a pair of sleek, knee-grazing leather boots in an inky shade of black, Bieber made dressing for this transitional period seem easy. Forgoing tights, she styled her pointed-toe boots with a skin-skimming pencil skirt crafted from glossy leather, creating a streamlined silhouette that felt supremely sharp.

Hailey Bieber takes a mirror selfie wearing a leather knee-length pencil skirt with knee-high pointed-toe boots, a grey v-neck jumper and a black leather blazer.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Up top, the model kept things simple, styling a fine V-neck knit in a soft mole shade with a structured leather blazer on top.

Whilst, in my opinion, it’s still a little too chilly to fully commit to sandals, it’s certainly too mild, and too sunny, to justify tights. As such, knee-high boots and knee-length skirts will be my go-to for the foreseeable. The perfect outfit formula for those early spring days, read on to shop the chicest knee-length skirts and knee-high boots to recreate the look yourself.

Shop Knee-Length Skirts and Knee-High Boots:

