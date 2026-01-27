Spotted in L.A. and Paris—The Elegant Shoe Trend Everyone Is Wearing Instead of Flats

Yes, flats are chic, but in Paris and L.A, fashion people are wearing these instead.

I get paid to monitor celebrity style, so I take the task of identifying celebrity-loved emerging trends very seriously. And with Paris Haute Couture Week drawing the world’s chicest dressers into one tightly packed location, I’ve been street-style spotting to my heart’s content. Among the swirl of couture and street-style looks, one shoe trend kept catching my eye.

Easing last season’s ballet flats and predictable court shoes out of rotation, fashion people in Paris—and also Los Angeles—are turning to curved heel shoes on repeat right now. Sculptural yet understated, the silhouette feels primed to thrive in 2026.

I first spotted the trend on Victoria Beckham, who stepped out in Paris wearing a sleek pair of black satin curved heels just yesterday. Styled with a longline jersey dress, her look was characteristically restrained, with the softly arched heel adding enough intrigue to elevate the ensemble without tipping into excess.

Soon after, Alexa Chung wore the same sculptural silhouette, pairing her curved heels with a butter-yellow dress trimmed in theatrical fringing. Balancing drama and ease, the heels echo the movement of the dress without feeling costume-like.

Then came Margot Robbie. Carrying the trend across the Atlantic to the Californian coast, I spotted Margot in a gothic black lace dress, a deep pair of aviator sunglasses and classic black curved heels.

With endorsements from some of the industry’s chicest, it’s clear this is a shoe trend finding its feet. Scroll on to shop the curved heel pairs I’m backing for 2026 and beyond.

