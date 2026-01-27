Spotted in L.A. and Paris—The Elegant Shoe Trend Everyone Is Wearing Instead of Flats

I get paid to monitor celebrity style, so I take the task of identifying celebrity-loved emerging trends very seriously. And with Paris Haute Couture Week drawing the world’s chicest dressers into one tightly packed location, I’ve been street-style spotting to my heart’s content. Among the swirl of couture and street-style looks, one shoe trend kept catching my eye.
Easing last season’s ballet flats and predictable court shoes out of rotation, fashion people in Paris—and also Los Angeles—are turning to curved heel shoes on repeat right now. Sculptural yet understated, the silhouette feels primed to thrive in 2026.
I first spotted the trend on Victoria Beckham, who stepped out in Paris wearing a sleek pair of black satin curved heels just yesterday. Styled with a longline jersey dress, her look was characteristically restrained, with the softly arched heel adding enough intrigue to elevate the ensemble without tipping into excess.
Soon after, Alexa Chung wore the same sculptural silhouette, pairing her curved heels with a butter-yellow dress trimmed in theatrical fringing. Balancing drama and ease, the heels echo the movement of the dress without feeling costume-like.
Then came Margot Robbie. Carrying the trend across the Atlantic to the Californian coast, I spotted Margot in a gothic black lace dress, a deep pair of aviator sunglasses and classic black curved heels.
With endorsements from some of the industry’s chicest, it’s clear this is a shoe trend finding its feet. Scroll on to shop the curved heel pairs I’m backing for 2026 and beyond.
Shop Curved Heels:
Reformation
Natasha Pump
Whilst I loved these in the classic black, they also come in five other shades.
H&M
Pointed Satin Court Shoes
These look much more expensive than they actually are.
Zara
Slingback Heeled Shoes With Bow
The burgundy colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Emma Parsons
Leandra Leather-Trimmed Satin Pumps
The slight curved at the heels gives these a sleek point of interest.
Toteme
Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
These also come in slate grey.
Mango
Satin Bow Shoes
Satin shoes will never go out of style.
Jude
Fame 105 Brushed Leather Pumps
Style with a knee-length skirt or pair with sweeping jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.