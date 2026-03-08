Yes, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is chic seven days a week, but whenever she descends on Paris, somehow—despite already operating at an impossibly high bar—her style levels up even further.
So when I caught wind of her latest trip to the French capital during Paris Fashion Week, it didn’t take long before I was deep in a scroll session. By the time I reached the end of my research spiral, my notes app—and my packing list—were full.
Across her Paris wardrobe, a few standout pieces emerged, elevating otherwise simple outfits into something far more considered. Below, I’ve broken down the key buys that anchor Huntington-Whiteley’s Paris capsule wardrobe—and the three chic items I’m officially adding to my suitcase for my next trip.
Discover Rosie's Paris Capsule Wardrobe:
1. Chunky Knit:
Style Notes: Stepping out for an evening of Fashion Week events, Huntington-Whiteley forgoes dresses or skirts, instead opting for an ultra-sleek white suit. Bracing herself against Paris’s gusty early-spring chill, she draped a tonal chunky knit jumper over her shoulders. The thick cable-knit texture added dimension and warmth, whilst softening the formality of the tailored suit. Practical and visually interesting, it’s a styling trick I’ll be borrowing well into spring.
Shop Knits:
COS
Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Jumper
Sling this around your neck or style it over a crisp white tee.
With Nothing Underneath
Devon Cable Jumper
With Nothing Underneath's Knits are a fashion person's favourite.
& Other Stories
Cropped Cable-Knit Jumper
The cropped silhouette gives this a much neater feel.
2. Grey Trousers
Style Notes: Sometimes I get so stuck in a denim rotation that I forget the transformative power of a great pair of tailored trousers, and Rosie’s rich grey pair might be the chicest reminder I’ve seen in a while. Where jeans would have skewed more casual, the deep neutral shade brings a refined edge to her outfit. Styled with a simple fitted top and a glossy leather trench, the trousers ground the look and make the entire ensemble feel sharper and more deliberate.
Shop Grey Trousers:
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
These also come in six other shades.
Reformation
Vivienne Low Rise Pant
Style with the matching jacket or pair with a fitted turtleneck.
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers
Sleek, tailored trousers are one of the chicest additions you can make it your wardrobe.
3. Long-Line Pencil Skirt
Style Notes: If there’s one new-season silhouette fashion people are backing this season, it’s the long-line pencil skirt. Rosie opted for a version in supple suede, with a soft light-brown tone. She leant into the skirt’s inherent sophistication by pairing it with open-toe heels, a sleek black turtleneck and oversized dark sunglasses, creating a chic, Paris-worthy look.
Shop Pencil Skirts:
Reformation
Veda Cole Low Waist Leather Maxi Skirt
This also comes in burgundy and dark brown leather.
Rixo
Edwina Suede Midi Skirt
Style with a billowy blouse in for a chic, boho-inspired look.
Massimo Dutti
Straight Nubuck Leather Midi Skirt
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.