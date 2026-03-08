Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Paris Capsule Wardrobe Is Perfect—3 Chic Items I’m Packing For My Next Trip

Rosie Huntington steps outside in Paris wearing a white suit with a white knit around her neck.
(Image credit: Backgrid, Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Yes, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is chic seven days a week, but whenever she descends on Paris, somehow—despite already operating at an impossibly high bar—her style levels up even further.

So when I caught wind of her latest trip to the French capital during Paris Fashion Week, it didn’t take long before I was deep in a scroll session. By the time I reached the end of my research spiral, my notes app—and my packing list—were full.

Across her Paris wardrobe, a few standout pieces emerged, elevating otherwise simple outfits into something far more considered. Below, I’ve broken down the key buys that anchor Huntington-Whiteley’s Paris capsule wardrobe—and the three chic items I’m officially adding to my suitcase for my next trip.

Discover Rosie's Paris Capsule Wardrobe:

1. Chunky Knit:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Stepping out for an evening of Fashion Week events, Huntington-Whiteley forgoes dresses or skirts, instead opting for an ultra-sleek white suit. Bracing herself against Paris’s gusty early-spring chill, she draped a tonal chunky knit jumper over her shoulders. The thick cable-knit texture added dimension and warmth, whilst softening the formality of the tailored suit. Practical and visually interesting, it’s a styling trick I’ll be borrowing well into spring.

Shop Knits:

2. Grey Trousers

Rosie Huntington steps outside in Paris wearing grey trousers and a black leather trench coat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Sometimes I get so stuck in a denim rotation that I forget the transformative power of a great pair of tailored trousers, and Rosie’s rich grey pair might be the chicest reminder I’ve seen in a while. Where jeans would have skewed more casual, the deep neutral shade brings a refined edge to her outfit. Styled with a simple fitted top and a glossy leather trench, the trousers ground the look and make the entire ensemble feel sharper and more deliberate.

Shop Grey Trousers:

3. Long-Line Pencil Skirt

Rosie Huntington steps outside in Paris wearing a suede maxi skirt and a black turtleneck.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If there’s one new-season silhouette fashion people are backing this season, it’s the long-line pencil skirt. Rosie opted for a version in supple suede, with a soft light-brown tone. She leant into the skirt’s inherent sophistication by pairing it with open-toe heels, a sleek black turtleneck and oversized dark sunglasses, creating a chic, Paris-worthy look.

Shop Pencil Skirts:

